This Week In Concerts — O.M.A., Greensky Bluegrass, Mitski, Fred again… and More

We might be approaching mid-September, but it’s still summer as far as the weather is concerned, and our list of shows is similarly hot! Here are some highlights:

Boiler Room baron Fred again… has come to town for two straight nights at the Ball Arena on 9/11 and 9/12, heralding his first-ever time in Colorado as part of his “places we’ve never been” tour. Known for his incredible songwriting with dozens of artists, as well as his singular approach to his own production and music, you’ll need your best dancing shoes to keep up!

Some of the finest bluegrass players on the scene today, Greensky Bluegrass, return to Red Rocks for their annual run, which takes place on 9/13 and 9/14. They’ll have the California Honeydrops opening up the evening on 9/13 and Denver’s own king of the party, Andy Frasco, opening up the night on 9/14! (And if that’s not enough Honeydrops for you, catch their warm-up set headlining the Gothic Theater on 9/12, too.)

British instrumental hip-hop shredders O.M.A. are finishing up their first ever US tour at Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom. Having run the length and breadth of the country prior, prepare to hear some of hip-hop’s most classic tunes performed live like you’ve never heard them before. MC SHING02 will be providing verses, and Spin Master A-1 will be spinning before and between each set all night.

The rest of this week’s shows are below – stay in the know about Denver’s music scene with 303 Magazine!

9/13—I. Jordan

9/11—Fred again…

9/12—Fred again…

9/17—Usher

9/12—Phaeleh with Subjet and Shiba

9/13—UZ with DirrtyStarr and Digitallovejoint

9/14—Faded Lazer X Goreteks with newnumbertwo X Sinistarr, Budros x John Glist and AllVinyl x Darkstar

9/17—King Joe with Skiz, Rizz0, Emanate and Picky Knows

9/12—Acidbat with Debr4h, Melodies Never Lie, Yung Lurch, Furbie Cakes and Skyfloor

9/13—Slomato with Aznadel, Bezio, Aquaura and Misterperson

9/14—GLOOMi with TORAE TODAY, GHoST, S2PS and CB₁

9/13—Amari Tsukouyomi

9/14—Under The Rug with Basic Printer and Social Animals

Dragondeer

9/12—Eddie Roberts & The Lucky Strokes with Dragondeer

9/13—Taylor Fest

9/14—Aaron Frazer with The Tailspins

9/15—Jonah Marais with Co-Stanza

9/16—Mon Rovia with Tish Melton

9/17—The Sheepdogs with Shane Guerrette

9/13—Pink Pony Club

9/14—Bumpin’ Uglies with Tunnel Vision, Dubbest and Betaray

George Porter Jr.

9/12—Battle Of The Bands

9/13—O.M.A. with Shing02 and Spin Master A-1

9/14—George Porter’s Runnin’ Pardners with Manycolors

9/12—Monstercat Takeover

9/13—Layton Giordani

9/13—DnB Ops: Siren

9/14—Chibs

9/14—The Magician

9/11—Foursight Quartet (2 Shows)

9/12—Foursight Quartet (2 Shows)

9/12—Piano Lounge: Alicyn Yaffee

9/13—Throwback Friday

9/13—Annie Booth (2 Shows)

9/13—Piano Lounge: Fareed Haque & Elden Kelly Duo

9/14—Annie Booth (2 Shows)

9/14—Piano Lounge: Fareed Haque & Elden Kelly Duo

9/15—Johnny Rawls

9/17—Dmitri Matheny Group

9/11—Renforshort with Sophie Cates

9/12—RUGBURN with Stereo Ontario, Big Canned Ham and Mulch Cult

9/13—Ellie & The Alibis with Ether.net, ENSO and Soneffs

9/14—Josh Cashman with Milquetoast & Co. and Don Goblin

9/15—Thea The Band with Janeka & Cover Boy and Something Slight

9/13—The Opalites with The Healz and Dammit Jim

9/14—Big Pinch with The Galentines and Vine Hotel

The Get Up Kids

9/11—The Get Up Kids with Smoking Popes

9/12—The California Honeydrops

9/13—The Marton Sexton Abbey Road Show

9/14—Hayes Carll & The Band Of Heathens

9/15—Mike Campbell with The Dirty Knobs

9/13—Drake Milligan with Wynn Williams

9/11—Hump Day Funk Jam

9/12—Dave Randon Trio

9/13—Wonderbread

9/14—Diana Castro & The Big Time

9/15—Randy Ricks & The Rescue Dogs

9/16—Monday Night Jazz

9/17—B3 Jazz Jam

9/12—Sexy Coyote with Team Nonexistent and Jaguar Stevens

9/13—Lost Relics with Meat Buzz Transit Method

9/14—Deth Rali with Church Fire and Hex Cassette

9/15—Cobranoid with Horseburner Somnuri and Black Tusk

9/17—Avalon with The Dare

9/11—Caleb Hearn with Rowan Drake

9/13—Michael Surface with That’s Enough

9/13—Oppidan with Vicky Burp and Trek

9/14—Abby Holliday with Brother Bird

9/14—Pattymelts with Dirty John

9/14—Bodysync with Niishi and DJ Willy Sunshine

9/15—Terra Colonial with PrairieSmoke, Nolen Ramminger and Alex Regeimbal

9/11—Ashes To Amber with Ryan Wright and Welcome Back.

9/12—Chad Tepper with Elektric Animals and Hellocentral

9/13—Saint Somebody with Overhang and Dusty Radio

9/14—Cody Chase with James Grebb, Erin Stereo and Dugan

9/15—Ozonic with Dancing With Dante, The Ephinjis and Stella Nova

9/11—Soft Kill

9/12—Anthony Green

9/13—Vastive

9/14—Good Neighbours

9/15—Bent Knee

9/16—Mexican Slum Rats

9/17—Joeyy

Frameworks

9/13—Tinzo + Jojo

9/14—Frameworks with Edapollo, John Hayes and Gustav Julius

9/17—Brad Stank with Work Wife and Snoozer

9/11—Rodrigo Y Gabriela with Peter One

9/12—Snow Tha Product

9/13—Deep Dark And Dangerous

9/14—Peekaboo with Joker, Viperactive, Borne and Solfire

9/17—Tems with Lekan

9/11—Taylor Roberts Quartet

9/12—The Jack Dunlevie Trio

9/13—The Louisa Amend Quintet

9/14—Daruma

9/15—Coração Brazilian Quartet

9/13—Shaun Peace

9/14—Lover

9/11—Osees with Timmy’s Organism

9/12—Kikuo

9/13—Two Feet with Groupthink

9/15—David Kushner with Rosie

9/17—That Mexican OT

9/11—Norma Jean

9/14—Mortiis

9/11—Sum 41 with The Interrupters and Many Eyes

9/12—Charley Crockett with Tanya Tucker and Junior Brown

9/13—Greensky Bluegrass with The California Honeydrops

9/14—Greensky Bluegrass with Andy Frasco & The U.N.

9/15—Amos Lee with Indigo Girls

9/16—Arcade Fire

9/17—Mitski with Ethel Cain

9/12—J.Ezra with Sid Williamson

9/13—Derek Dames Ohl

9/13—The Plastic Rakes

9/14—Canon Tyler

9/14—Grits & Greens

9/15—Mid-Autumn Festival presented by Jade Oracle

9/13—Gorefest 18

9/17—Inayah

9/11—Confirmed HEZ

9/12—Confirmed HEZ

9/13—Frail Body with Starsdontmeananything, Falu Red and athousandangelsandseven

9/15—DJ Stretch with KRIZ and ADIN

9/12—Ambient Night

9/13—Ryder The Eagle with Fragrant Blossom

9/16—Motown Monday

9/17—Rocket with Porcelain Twin and The Picture Tour

9/11—MK.Gee

9/13—R&B Only

9/14—Emo Nite

9/15—Zheani

9/13—Yetep

9/14—AR/CO

9/13—Friday The Queerteenth

9/15—Bassquake