Denver Fashion Week Opens Nominations to Perform This Upcoming Fall Season

Denver Fashion Week (DFW) is back on November 9-17 and for a third time, DFW and 303 Magazine are launching another Colorado-based entertainers competition.

Winners of the DFW Entertainer Challenge will perform in the upcoming sustainable, streetwear, maximalism and western runway shows.

Photo by Weston Mosburg

Photo by Weston Mosburg

The competition will be held in three rounds.

Nominate someone that you want to see perform this fall season — think high energy and creativity.

Then DFW producers, the 303 Magazine music and fashion team will select the top eight following the closing of submissions on October 27.

The competition will then open to our readers — allowing you to vote on the top four.

The winners will be announced on October 28.

Nominate an entertainer here

See below for DFW Entertainer Challenge Nomination rules and guidelines:

Submissions are open only to Colorado entertainers who do not require a live band and can perform on an 8 x 90 size runway (singers with a DJ, magicians, dancers, etc.) Submissions via video. One submission per band/entertainer. Submissions must be sent via a YouTube link to this form The video must be submitted with clear audio and video. Visual elements are mandatory! The more creative, the better ( We encourage you send in their best work) We recommend a high-energy performance with upbeat music Videos should be no more than five (5) minutes in length Make sure to follow @303magmusic and @denverfashionweek

Nominations end on October 14

Winners will be announced on October 28