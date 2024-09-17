The summer is coming to an end which means Colorado’s fall and chilly winds are on the way so men, it’s time to prepare your activewear.

With the onset of the colder months and the breathtaking change in foliage, fall in Colorado demands that one has appropriate outdoor wear that is multipurpose, durable, and of course, fashionable. Whether climbing the heights of the Rockies, sleeping in the open, or having a walk downtown, it’s reasonable to assume that fall clothes will fit all of the above and still leave one warm and cozy.

Colorado’s fall weather is very moody. There are warm sunny days, freezing mornings, and even rain. Therefore, layering always saves and keeps one comfortable in any weather condition.

303 Magazine recommends these brands that specialize in men’s activewear — perfect for your next adventure while also keeping you in style.

VOORMI

Photo by Jordan Rosen Photography





The base layer must be a moisture-wicking fabric base.

Performance activewear fabric based on virgin wool with VOORMI’s high thermal regulating and high breathing abilities will be of great help. When one is on the move with their Merino wool base layer, it will prevent overheating and keep you comfortable.

Spyder

For your mid-layer, go for a fleece or light-insulated jacket. The stylistic mid layers designed and manufactured by Spyder, a local Colorado company are quite fashionable and help retain heat and increase back venting while preparing for winter weather.

Their jackets are ideal for situations like this where one needs to understand movement but the temperatures are already low.

REI

Photo courtesy of REI



Photo courtesy of REI

Then finish off the entire story by placing on a water-resistant jacket that can protect you against high winds and rain. REI specializes in clothing that embraces activities, hence a range of outerwear is offered ranging from light rain jackets to warmer parka-type jackets made for exterior fun. Choose stylish pieces that have a durable water-repellent finish for cozy dry weather.

A super fluffy warm coat will not be enough — the essentials include a pair of boots that won’t crack under the stress of hiking in Colorado in bitterly cold wind. There are all kinds of waterproof hiking and high-top boots available in the REI stores that can cut slippery surfaces and rough stones. Thanks to a pair of reliable new boots soldiering through the snow, dirt or rain accommodates either hiker or coffee shop options.

And don’t skip the little things!

Brand’s Spyder and VOORMI have wonderful beanies and tubular neck warmers that heat without adding bulk. A wool or synthetic hat will serve as head protection and a nice element in the outfit.

It is easy to pack when you have good layers, shoes, and little accessories, so you’re ready for any weather obstacle Colorado offers this fall. Go to REI, Spyder, and VOORMI to find practical and fashionable men’s activewear that seamlessly transitions from the mountain’s peak to downtown Denver. So much for the beautiful garments designed to be used outdoors.