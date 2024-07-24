Mens Guide On How to Dress Like Ross Lynch: Local It-Boy and Style Icon

We’ve heard the term It-Girl, but as of the past year or so, the phrase It-Boy has emerged into the cultural zeitgeist. It’s not definable in so many words, but you know it when you see it. Celebrity men such as Jacob Elordi, Paul Mescal and Jeremy Allen White were on the front lines of this concept, but a more recent emergence (and one that has arguably been overlooked) is the lazy-cool style of Colorado native, Ross Lynch.

Lynch — former Disney star, current frontman of The Driver Era, and timeless heartthrob — hails from Littleton, Colorado. However, his style has an effortless, retro Californian vibe that’s perfect for summer, and this article aims to unpack it.

Jock In An Eighties Film Fitted Tops

After analyzing recent social media posts from Lynch, friends, family, and fan pages, his style is easily broken down into somewhat of a flexible formula. This look emulates a modernized, softer version of what I call the “jock in an eighties film” outfit — a la Johnny Depp in “Nightmare on Elm Street,” Kevin Bacon in “Footloose,” or Tom Selleck in “Magnum P.I.”

Keeping with this idea, Ross Lynch tends to gravitate towards fitted tops, most often in the form of a baby tee or a white wife *pleaser.*

Where to shop:

BDG Americana Game Day Muscle Tee , classic all-American golden boy cutoff tee that’ll look good any time of year

, classic all-American golden boy cutoff tee that’ll look good any time of year UO Slim Mesh Singlet Tank Top , go white for a classic-but-edgy look, or switch up the colors

, go white for a classic-but-edgy look, or switch up the colors The Driver Era Get Off My Phone Tee , size down a few or cut off the bottom hem for that Ross-style baby tee fit

Free Flowing Button Downs

He’s also a fan of the occasional loose, free-flowing button down — mostly, if not completely, unbuttoned or over an aforementioned fitted top for a layered look.

Where to shop:

We Love A Good Baggy Jean

For bottoms, Ross follows the little-top-big-pant formula that hits every time by often going for a neutral baggy pair of jeans.

Where to shop:

ASOS DESIGN baggy jeans with brown tint in washed black , good neutral that pairs well with almost anything

, good neutral that pairs well with almost anything Levi’s 505 Regular Fit Men’s Jeans , trade in the classic straight leg 501s for a slightly baggier, but still everyday fit

Staple Accessories

Of course, like anything else, shoes and accessories take the look to the next level. Lynch tends to go for a basic shoe like a Chuck or an ankle boot and is rarely photographed without his Casio G-Shock and a chunky chain choker.

His approach to shoes and jewelry appears to be sentimental, but purposeful; he understands the impact of a classic piece that you’re never without.

Where to shop:

Casio G-Shock , comes in neons and metallics for a similar but leveled-up look

, comes in neons and metallics for a similar but leveled-up look Little Rooms Molecule Necklace , good for layering or adding a little extra oomph if you don’t want to make a statement

Ask&Embla Cellar Chain Necklace , a good in-between with a statement closure like Ross’

While stars like Jacob Elordi take the cake for fall and winter men’s fashion in cozy, edgy, layered-up looks, Ross Lynch’s “West Coast rockstar offstage” look is unbeatable for summer styles, day and night. Show the Denverite some love and go for this foolproof formula this summer.

Photos Courtesy of Ross Lynch and Pinterest