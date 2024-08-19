Try These 6 Unique Wellness Experiences in Denver

August is National Wellness Month and we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite and most unique wellness experiences in Denver and beyond. If you’re itching to improve how you feel physically and mentally, these seven unique wellness trends make Colorado the place to be for holistic self-care and overall rejuvenation.

1. Soak at a Beer Spa

When envisioning a spa escape, you probably picture sipping tea or champagne. Why not an ice-cold brewski? The Oakwell Beer Spa in Denver offers a beer bath hydrotherapy experience, an infrared sauna and zero-gravity massage. Relax with a frosty pint before and after your treatment in the craft beer tap room that features some of Colorado’s best craft brews, with a new brewery featured each month.

2. Relax in a Bee Hut

Relaxing bee hut at Capella Ranch. Photo provided by Capella Ranch Facebook.

Bees do incredible work here on planet Earth. About 80% of flowering plants rely on bees, which also support 35% of the world’s agriculture. These little insects are the reason most of the food you eat arrives on your plate. They also make honey, which benefits your overall health in many ways. You can book a bee hut and relax amid their hum as they work at Capella Ranch in Lafayette. The heavy screens keep you safe from stings as you relax, perched on meditation pillows to absorb the vibration.

3. Immerse yourself in a salt caves

Image courtesy of 5 Star Salt Cave’s website.

If you love your Himalayan salt lamp, imagine the therapeutic benefits of immersing yourself in a cave full of salt. You can do so at 5 Star Salt Caves, a wellness center located in south Denver on Pearl Street. Book a full-day escape at this location, which also offers infrared saunas, ionic foot detoxification and massage therapy.

4. Float your worries away

Float Pod at Samana Float Center. Photo credit Samana Float Center.

Take your meditation to the next level with the ultimate in mindfulness with a session inside the floating meditation tanks at the Samana Float Center in Fort Collins. Escape your world of distractions and stress as you float your worries away in a dense saline solution inside a sensory deprivation tank. The zero-gravity environment allows your body to truly relax and release tension and stress.

5. Thai Massage

Thai massage, Conscious Design, Unsplash

While we often think of massages as a treat or as a bonding experience with a loved one, the therapeutic hands at Boulder’s Siam Sensation are here to convince you body treatments, like massages, should be a a part of your regular self-care routine.

Rejuvenate your body and relax your mind with an authentic Thai massage at Siam Sensation. This style of massage is not your typical experience. Try unique treatments such as the Tok Sen massage which uses a wooden hammer to tap into your energy line to improve and relax muscles and the nervous system. Or sign up for the traditional Thai Massage where you receive a full body of work with various stretches and manipulations while lying on a matt to improve blood circulation and energy.

6. Get outside at one of Denver’s Pocket Parks

Photo provided by Denver Parks and Recreation Facebook.

Any part of a wellness regime should include spending time outside. Whether that’s exercising in nature or just reading a book while sitting on a park bench, the benefits of simply being outdoors are important for anyone’s overall wellness. One of the easiest ways to do this in the city is by visiting your local pocket park.

What’s a pocket park you ask? Pocket parks, also known as mini-parks or vest-pocket parks, are small-scale green spaces tucked into dense urban environments. These compact oases are usually no larger than a quarter of an acre and often occupy unused lots, irregularly shaped areas, or small, otherwise forgotten spaces within a city.

And Denver is home to a slew of these tiny parks, hidden all over the city. There are 20 pocket parks alone in Denver’s Central Park area and a variety of hidden parks throughout the city.