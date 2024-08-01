Underground Music Showcase 2024 Recap: Our 23 Favorite Sets

This year’s iteration of the Underground Music Showcase has come to pass. It was a beautiful, scorching weekend overflowing with music and joy and the distinct feeling that Denver, this strange and wonderful place, was itself alive as the people within it danced and laughed and fell in love with this city all over again. As always the Underground Music Showcase was a vibrant affair, art and color dripping from the walls of South Broadway. It featured many of the most interesting musical artists in the city sharing the stage with various national and international acts, further solidifying Denver as a major destination for artists the world over and proving that Denver’s local scene is the best in the country.

Given that over 150 artists played this year, it was impossible for 303 Magazine’s small team of three writers — Thomas Rutherford, Regan Bervar, and James Lane — to see everything that we hoped or wanted to. That being said, some truly incredible music was witnessed this year. Read on to find out about 23 of the best sets we saw at the Underground Music Showcase this year.

Friday:

SGRNY @ Hi-Dive

By James Lane

Photo by Maya Boustany

One of the first sets of the weekend, SGRNY rocked the Hi-Dive on Friday night, drawing a big crowd who came to see this Wyoming-based four-piece. The audience absolutely loved them, especially when they played “Pressin’ Up,’ which had everyone in the venue dancing. A memorable moment came during their song “1%,” where the band stopped playing instruments, and all the members sang, “I really don’t care for this” before diving back into their instruments. They explained the song addresses human struggles, with the straightforward lyric highlighting the need to acknowledge these issues to move forward. SGRNY expressed their excitement about being part of an event that emphasizes the meaning of art. Their blend of indie, funk, and soul created an amazing experience, leaving the crowd wanting more which they delivered on by playing The Hornet the following night

Pink Fuzz @ Underground Stage

By Thomas Rutherford

Announced early Friday morning, Denver psych-rock legends Pink Fuzz kicked the Underground stage off with a truly badass set filled with hits and deep cuts alike. There’s something that feels wrong about the prospect of an Underground Music Showcase without Pink Fuzz so their announcement came as a welcome omen that the weekend would be one for the books. The band just oozes cool, an inviting “fuck you” attitude coupled with deep care for their fans and a commitment to nearly burning down every stage they touch. They brought this in spades to their early Friday set and had all in that huge, sweltering crowd headbanging with abandon.

PAPA @ Hi-Dive

By Regan Bervar

The Hi-Dive was packed from the far wall to the bar’s edge as PAPA rocked out on the drums. PAPA, a one-man band, filled the stage with high energy and no shortage of drum solos, maracas, and killer dance moves. The drums definitely stole the show, positioned in the center of the stage for all to see and hear. PAPA played his latest single released in 2023, “Barcelona” and broke out the maracas towards the end of the show, moving out from the drum set and busting some moves with the energy on stage.

Vacations @ Showcase Stage

By Regan Bervar

Photo by Maya Boustany

Vacations came all the way from down under, Australia to rock out on the Showcase stage on the first day of UMS. It was a classic showcase of tattoos, tank tops and long hair on stage, good indicators that some great music would be played. The crowd was as excited as ever as the sky darkened and the stage lit up with red and orange lights galore. The indie rock band switched between their more upbeat songs mixed in with slower beats featuring emotional lyrics that pinched the heart. They played their hit song, “Telephones,” which has over 400,000,000 streams on Spotify, bringing swaying hands and embraces from friends in the crowd.

Milk Blossoms @ Backyard Stage

By Regan Bervar

For the last show at the Backyard Stage on Friday, The Milk Blossoms closed out the stage with an experimental musical performance. The four-piece band had at least one member playing multiple instruments, including an electric ukulele, bass, keyboard, drums, and a surprise melodica. The band took the stage all dressed in hues of black before starting out with an upbeat single, vibing off the crowd’s energy and getting into their experimental zone. The melodica, the keyboard tube instrument with sounds reminiscent of an organ, appeared shortly into their set giving the proceedings an ethereal flare. The silence between songs was filled with sounds of whirring and otherworldly beeping, setting a whimsical scene as the band left no sound unturned.

Fuya Fuya @ HQ Denver

By Thomas Rutherford

Fuya Fuya’s HQ Denver set was a welcome reprieve from what had been a rather punk and indie-heavy day. Her high-energy, hip-hop-tinged dream pop washed the venue in waves of muted blues and purples, the packed crowd vibing as she served as her own DJ. You could tell just how happy the young artist was to be there, laughing between songs and generally providing this infectious joy throughout. Fuya Fuya’s definitely on the come up and you should really keep your eye on her as she grows as an artist.

Beach Fossils @ Showcase Stage

By James Lane

Photo by Maya Boustany

Beach Fossils headlined the Underground Music Showcase Friday night, delivering an unforgettable performance. They kicked off the set with “Don’t Fade Away,” and during “Sugar,” lead singer Dustin hilariously admitted, “Hold on, I fucked up the lyrics.” With a few beers and the altitude affecting him, Dustin’s antics added to the fun of their performance. Midway through the band’s set, guitarist Tommy amused the crowd by asking, “Give me a hell yeah! Now give me a quiet hell yeah.” which showed a playful side of the band. The set featured their hits like “What A Pleasure” and “May 1st.” A standout moment was when they requested fans to light up their iPhones during “Sleep Apnea,” creating a stunning scene for everyone in attendance. They wrapped up the show with their classic “Daydream.” It was an incredible end to the first headlining set of what would be an amazing weekend.

Kenny Cornbread @ Hi-Dive

By Thomas Rutherford

Oh, what to say about Kenny Cornbread. The guy is the man, and on Friday night, his brand of somewhat satirical country rock became something explosive. The Hi-Dive, as it was all weekend, was absolutely packed and the crowd erupted when the man himself hit the stage. He had the crowd screaming along with their whole hearts to his absolutely beautiful “Cold Beer Never Fucked My Wife” and “FTB (Football, Titties, Beer),” among others. After a day of music and artists having a great time but still taking themselves quite seriously, it was cool to see a set that was just pure fun, a sweaty good time that it was impossible not to smile through. It should be a rule when attending UMS that all Kenny Cornbread sets are mandatory viewing.

Horse Bitch @ Hi-Dive

By Thomas Rutherford

A Horse Bitch set feels like being indoctrinated into the most fun cult around. They hit the stage like some tongue-in-cheek procession, dressed in black and bastardized nun costumes and carrying what appeared to be bibles. Their set started off with the droning bells of AC/DC’s “Hell’s Bells,” which they played about half of before moving into originals. It was such a rowdy set as they moved between somewhat straightforward punk vibes into some songs that were a bit more heartfelt and even touched on some Irish jig music along the way. The young band knew what they were doing, a method to their chaos that served to influence many to reevaluate their belief systems with the willingness to follow Horse Bitch wherever the band goes next.

Saturday

Kiltro @ Showcase Stage

By Thomas Rutherford

Denver local Kiltro’s a rather singular artist. His music exists in a realm of its own, intricate Latin folk coupled with deep storytelling inspired by literary giants such as Gabríel Garcia Márquez and Haruki Murakami. For a long time in his career, Kiltro was mostly a looper, creating a full sound all on his own. Now that he has a full band with him, which includes two drummers and a bass player, Kiltro’s able to create this huge sound that filled the Showcase stage and had everyone there dancing. It was a great set to kick off the second night of the Underground Music Showcase.

1TBSP @ Oasis Stage

By James Lane

Australian artist 1TBSP brought the dancey vibes to the Oasis Stage at The UMS on Saturday, marking his debut performance in the city. Playing his DJ set from the bed of a rusty truck, the makeshift stage added a unique touch to the experience. Despite the rain, 1TBSP kept the energy high, telling the crowd, “I’ll stick with you if you stick with me.” Fans danced to his electronic and house music, creating an amazing atmosphere. Though thunder and lightning cut the set short, 1TBSP stayed to meet fans and take photos, leaving everyone with a memorable experience despite the weather. It was a super cool time and showed how much 1TBSP deeply cares about his fans.

Priya Ragu @ Showcase Stage

By Regan Bervar

Photo by Queen Trina

Priya Ragu came out like a pop queen, jumping out on stage airing confidence and exuding excitement to the crowd. Donning stunner shades and slicked-back hair, her sultry vocals matched the beats of the DJ and bassist performing with her. She is skilled at melding her R&B vocal style with pop beats and drawing inspiration for her music from her Tamil roots. She played her latest single, “TAKA,” released in 2024 and featuring Skrillex on the track. Every song had the crowd moving with the rhythm, matching her energy on stage and waving her hands to the beat.

Tkay Maidza @ Showcase Stage

By Regan Bervar

Tkay Maidza, the headliner for Saturday night at the Showcase, slayed the stage with some intense hip hop energy. She came out in full force to close out the outdoor stage for the night, whipping her long hair back and forth and dancing to the beat. She had a DJ with her, playing the tracks as she performed and sang her vocals live. She played one of her most notable songs, a cover of Pixies, “Where Is My Mind,” that brought the crowd together to sing along. Almost everyone was up on their feet dancing and smiling as she sashayed across her runway. Towards the end, she hopped off the stage gracefully in her cute denim mini outfit and asked the crowd for their help so that she could join them. They held her up in the air as she performed one of her last songs, singing directly to (and in) the crowd, making everyone go wild. Her performance was energizing and left the crowd buzzing, even as the stage cleared out and it started to rain.

Shady Oaks @ Hi-Dive

By Thomas Rutherford

As predicted, Shady Oaks tore the Hi-Dive down with their Saturday night set. The band really left it all on stage, each member playing their fucking heart out, dripping sweat as their passion and care for their music became an almost physical thing. With a tinge of bluesy, southern rock and a willingness to defy genre in favor of just ripping a venue apart, the set featured songs such as “Hate Me,” “Down,” and the newer “Broken Mirrors.” It was a beautiful gut punch that also saw frontman Ty Gallaway jumping in the crowd at multiple points throughout, guitar and all. It was the kind of set that turns your nerves to flame, that all in the crowd will carry with them until the next opportunity they get to see Shady Oaks play.

Night Fishing @ HQ Denver

By Thomas Rutherford

Denver-based super group Night Fishing is rather hard to put a label on. Simultaneously jazzy with an emphasis on improvisation but taking many cues from sludge, psych-rock, and stoner metal, the band is something of an enigma. But holy shit, their music is good, reminiscent of bands like Sleep, Kyuss, Red Fang, and White Reaper. The band’s comprised of members of local favorites Green Druid, Call of the Void, Abrams, and Muscle Beach, and their late-night HQ set felt like a much-needed slap in the face, the pit fast but friendly, the music loud and mean. It was the perfect way to end a long day at the Underground Music Showcase.

Grace DeVine @ Skylark

By Regan Bervar

Grace DeVine delivered a pop-heavy performance at Skylark on Friday night. She had the crowd dancing to all of her songs and made a big impact with her dazzling voice and the relatability of her music. Interacting with the crowd, she asked, “Who here have problems with their Dad?” and many shouted in agreement. She then performed “Gifted Child,” a song touching on that topic. Her backing band, dressed in all white, added to the visual appeal as they absolutely delivered on drums, synth, and guitar. Grace’s playful energy was evident as she made silly faces while she sang parts of “Call Me, Crazy!” through a vintage-looking telephone. The set had an early 2000s, maybe even 2010s vibe, which was honestly super cool. She ended with a crowd-pleasing cover of “Unwritten” by Natasha Bedingfield that had everyone singing along. It was truly an awesome performance, keep an eye out for more of Grace’s music and shows in the future.

Sunday:

May Be Fern @ Skylark Lounge

By Thomas Rutherford

Goddamn, May Be Fern is so good. Each member is so damn talented and is such an individual on stage that the fact that they all meld together so well was truly a thing of beauty to witness. Featuring covers of Gotye’s “Someone I Used to Know” and Paramore’s “Still Into You,” the set moved through the band’s already rather extensive catalog, including favorites such as “Stormy” and “Maggie Jane.” Every person in that small room above the Skylark Lounge was smiling throughout, the warmth radiating from the stage something different than the rather brutal heat found outside. If their Sunday set was any indication, May Be Fern is only getting bigger and better.

Bermuda Search Party @ Hi-Dive

By Regan Bervar

Hi-Dive was packed with happy faces, all tuned in towards the front of the stage. The band consists of four band members, who all seemed like best friends from the way they interacted and bounced together in the small space in which they performed. They had Leo Son on the guitar/vocals and Claire Davis on the bass/vocals with an epic horns section featuring Macklin Tucker and Hoyt Parquet on the trombone and trumpet. With the intimate setting, it seemed as though you could sense each band member’s personality on stage through their expressions and unique dance moves. There wasn’t a moment without movement on stage, making it hard for the crowd to look away, especially when they threw in some synchronized dance moves that were captivating yet adorable. There were so many consistent smiles throughout the night, on stage and in the crowd; it was an amazing way to end the weekend and leave with a full heart. Whee!

Reyna @ Underground Stage

By James Lane

Reyna lit up the Underground Stage this weekend. Their set was filled with pop, synth, and tropical vibes, engaging the audience with chants of “hey, hey, hey, hey.” The singer energized the crowd, saying to them, “It’s a queer season; where’s all my queer and bisexual people at?” Dressed in an awesome blue cowgirl outfit, she took a moment to honor the native land and its people. The crowd went wild when she playfully asked if they wanted to see her take off her jacket, which she eventually did, and there was a roar of excitement that followed. Throughout the set, she danced, sang, and rocked out on guitar, while her bandmate/sister hopped on bass for the final song and jumped off the stage to the crowd’s cheers. It was a fiery and fun set, definitely be sure to catch them next time they’re in town.

Mareux @ Showcase Stage

By James Lane

As the sun began to set on Sunday, Mareux took the Showcase Stage, delivering an entrancing performance. The goth vibes were heavy as he played his hit songs “Killer,” “Lovers From the Past,” and “Summertime.” The big crowd danced and swayed, creating a feeling of good vibes throughout the whole set. Mareux said, “It’s cool to be back in Denver,” connecting with the crowd, creating a special moment midway through the show. He closed his set with his hit song, “The Perfect Girl,” and said, “If you’ve been on the internet in the past few years, you probably have heard this song.” His hypnotizing cover of The Cure’s classic, with its lyrics “You’re such a strange girl/ I think you come from another world,” captivated those in attendance. It was the perfect way to move into UMS’s final night.

Wheelchair Sports Camp @ HQ Denver

By James Lane

Wheelchair Sports Camp, Denver’s biggest, smallest band, lit up HQ Denver on Sunday night. Fronted by Kayln, a powerhouse rapper in a wheelchair, the band delivered a memorable performance with trumpet playing and an awesome stylish drummer bringing in the beats. Expressing gratitude for the UMS and everyone who came out, they showcased their rap-heavy, freedom-fighting spirit. Their new song, “Denim,” had an old-school feel with unique, cinematic, and playful trumpet sounds. The packed venue at HQ was a testament to the connection and love they have with their fans. This show kicked off a mini tour, with stops in Arizona and New Mexico, ending at Levitt Pavilion in Denver on August 30th. Wheelchair Sports Camp truly impressed with their vibrant energy and flow they brought to this amazing festival.

Amyl and the Sniffers @ Showcase Stage

By Thomas Rutherford

The final headlining set of the Underground Music Showcase, Amyl and the Sniffers turned the Showcase stage into a swirling miasma of absolutely stoked punk fans. The band wasted absolutely no time after hitting the stage and ripping into fan favorite “Security.” They kept the momentum up, never stopping between songs to talk to the crowd beyond a quick “How you doin’?” here and there and one big chant of “Oi, oi, oi.” They moved through almost everything the crowd was craving including “Hertz,” “Freaks to the Front,” Some Mutts (Can’t Be Muzzled),” and so much more. The band is such a force of nature, Amyl herself almost mythical in the energy she radiates. It flooded through the crowd who smiled through gritted teeth as they pushed each other and crowdsurfed with all the love in their hearts.

Colfax Speed Queen @ Hi-Dive

By Thomas Rutherford

Finally, local punk legends Colfax Speed Queen closed out the Underground Music Showcase. The last of the weekend’s many “surprise sets,” they turned a packed-to-the-brim Hi-Dive into a blurry hurricane as fans pushed and spun their way through CSQ’s set. The music was fast and intense but the crowd wore huge smiles, not yet ready to let go of the weekend. They held on with both hands as their beers flew in the air and their sweat intertwined with that of the person next to them. It was a strangely cathartic experience, a testament to how powerful and passionate this Denver music scene is, the perfect way to end an incredible weekend.

