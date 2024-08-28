Colorado, Meet Copenhagen Fashion Week 

We’re still obsessing over the incredible Nordic fashion that hit Copenhagen’s Fashion Week two weeks ago. Founded in 2006, Copenhagen Fashion Week is the biggest in Northern Europe, and rightfully so.

Filled with individualist designers who each bring a different European flair, Copenhagen Fashion Week’s Spring/Summer ‘25 shows left us all wanting a front-row seat and a taste. Though the beautiful city is 4,915 miles away, we’ve found a list of boutiques where you can find similar fashion here in Colorado.

Colorado, meet Copenhagen.

Sinéad O’Dwyer

Starting strong with the London-based womenswear brand, Sinéad O’Dwyer took the Copenhagen Fashion Week stage for the first time with their Spring/Summer ‘25 collection. Named “Everything Open To Touch,” the brand focuses on gender and size inclusivity and diversity. Cutouts, unique fishnets, ruffles and lace accompanied by classic spring colors mint and cream.

Here in Denver, we have a similar brand called The Common Collective, Akin to O’Dwyer, Tristan Bego, thrifting stylist and owner created a space for everyone of all identities and sizes to shop sustainably while also feeling confident.

The Royal Danish Academy

A collection of student designs, The Royal Danish Academy is the epitome of authenticity and unique designs. In an interview with Vogue The Royal Danish Academy dean, Marcus Aminaka Wilmont notes, “The students want to help define how different fashion can look in the Nordic country and show that is not the traditional minimalist perfection, but that there are many points of view.”

For similar styles and fashion, shop at Mishu Boutique, The Denver Ginger, and Strawberry Mountain.

The Garment

Excellent tailoring, unique silhouettes and striking sheer fabrics only begin to describe The Garment‘s Spring/Summer collection. The collection’s periwinkle, cream and mint green color palette adds a soft touch to the elevated garments. Masculinity and femininity are seen draped throughout the collection as the designer inspired by the movies “American Gigolo” and “The Talented Mr. Ripley.”

If you love this collection, then Abstraction Design is for you. Not only does Abstraction Design have bold silhouettes and colors to match, but it’s also a brand that values sustainability with its made-to-order garments and most products being upcycled. Plus, they’re taking making their Denver Fashion Week runway debut this season.

Stem

With a philosophy of “Produce better, produce less — buy better, buy less,” it goes without saying that Stem values sustainability and zero-waste production. Stems spring/summer collection features textured fabrics, fringe and a cool-toned color palette.

Founded in 2021 by textile designer Sarah Brunnhuber, the woven garment brand is similar to Sewn Denver, a store full of handmade products by local artists.

Skall Studio

Skall Studio was founded by two sisters who grew up in a coastal town in northern Jutland. Their spring/summer collection — which featured garments reflective of nature — is inspired by the seaside town of their childhood. Light-washed denim reminiscent of the sea, colors resembling sand and rocks, and layered styling similar to the effect of a tide rolling into shore.

Though unique to the Skall sisters’ heritage, their coastal style can be recreated with Colorado-based brands like Garbarini, Lady Jones and Melrose & Madison.

Get your Denver Fashion Week tickets here