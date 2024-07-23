This past weekend, the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheater hosted the first stop of Vampire Weekend’s much-anticipated tour, marking a significant moment for both the band and their fans. Intersecting between the stunning rock formations under the beautiful Colorado sky, the venue’s sound and breathtaking views provided an unparalleled backdrop for a night that would soon become unforgettable.

From the moment the band took the stage, it was clear that this would be an extraordinary performance, blending both high-energy crowd interactions with the feeling of beauty of the surroundings. The night was filled with performances of both new tracks and classic hits, seamlessly mixed with surprise moments that only Vampire Weekend could deliver. Fans were treated to an immersive experience that showcased the band’s musical talents and their unique ability to connect with the audience on a deep and personal level. Red Rocks, with its incredible atmosphere, served as the perfect venue for the band’s tour kickoff, setting the tone for what was soon to be an amazing night to come.

The band kicked off the night with “Cousins,” immediately electrifying the audience and setting the tone for what was to come. This was followed by a mix of classics and new tracks from their latest album, Only God Was Above Us. One of the standout moments was the performance of “Connect” during which lead singer Ezra Koenig left the stage and ventured into the crowd, singing the song through the aisles of an ecstatic row of fans. This would be the second time many in the crowd had connected with the band in person. Earlier in the day, Vampire Weekend announced a secret fan meetup and giveaway on their Instagram story, held at Hudson Hill Cafe in Denver’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. Fans got to connect and share their favorite memories with the band and songs they’re most excited to see live, as well as get some free swag that the band left those who got there in time.

Later on, another event hosted by a dedicated fan known as Tasteful Palette featured a swap meet in the Red Rocks parking lot where fans exchanged their favorite Vampire Weekend gear. Free beer flowed, and the camaraderie among fans added a unique pre-concert buzz. This meetup not only strengthened the fan community but also highlighted the band’s appreciation for their most excited followers.

Back at the show, the band launched into a 15-minute jam session titled “Cocaine Cowboy,” which had a distinctly old-western vibe. Singer Ezra Koenig started doing commentary in a cowboy accent while he introduced the band and joked, “We’re from New York, but now live in a small little town called Beverly Hills.” To follow that, in a delightful twist, they invited a girl from Colorado Springs on stage to play cornhole. She succeeded in landing a bag, winning a few hundred dollars among cheers from the crowd, all while the band continued to play the song. This playful interaction solidified the band’s commitment to creating a memorable and engaging concert experience for fans.

The night featured a special appearance by the opening act, Kingfish, who joined Vampire Weekend on stage for a stunning guitar solo backed by the band titled “Vampire Blues.” Shortly after, Ezra Koenig’s use of an LED light during the performance of “Mary Boon” was another highlight. He shone the light on the drums and bassist, eventually placing it on the stage, where it illuminated him in a mesmerizing glow.

Ezra’s connection with the audience was on full display throughout the night. He engaged the crowd with questions, asking who was seeing Vampire Weekend for the first time, who had seen them before and who was seeing a concert in general for the first time. When a group of three girls cheered, revealing it was their first concert, Ezra dedicated the next song, “Harmony Hall,” to them. His heartfelt remark “I don’t need to tell you this is one of the most beautiful places in the world,” in reference to Red Rocks, resonated deeply with the audience. He also gave shoutouts to Denver landmarks Casa Bonita and their producer Kyle Smith from Denver, adding more of a kind of local feeling to this awesome show.

As the band closed out with their final song of the evening, “Hope,” each band member gradually left the stage, leaving the bassist as the last one standing. A bright moon emerged on the LED screen, prompting fans to howl which summoned the rest of the band back for an encore. They asked the crowd for cover song requests, resulting in fun snippets including “Do It Again” by Steely Dan, “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” by Cyndi Lauper, and “Born to Run” by Bruce Springsteen, among several others. The crowd laughed, and people sang along to the covers and the great vibes the band gave the audience. Once the band wrapped up the cover songs, they concluded the night with one more song, “Walcott,” sending fans home with a palpable energy that only Vampire Weekend can conjure. The band’s blend of spontaneity, crowd interactions and musical prowess made this concert a standout event that will be remembered by all in attendance.

Vampire Weekend’s performance at Red Rocks was an extraordinary way to kick off their much-anticipated tour, setting a high bar for the shows to come. The band’s use of the venue’s natural beauty and stunning acoustics created a truly immersive experience for everyone there. The stage lights reflecting against the rock formations added a magical element to the show. Beyond the visuals, the band’s personal touches and interactive moments with the crowd highlighted their genuine connection with their fans. Whether it was Ezra venturing into the audience during “Connect” or the playful cornhole game on stage, these interactions made the concert feel intimate and special. Each song, whether a beloved classic or a track from their new album was delivered with the kind of feeling that speaks to Vampire Weekend’s artistry and discography.

All Photography Courtesy of David Cohn