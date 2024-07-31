Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 7/31 – 8/4

There’s so much art to behold this week in Denver, including an outdoor fashion show at Dairy Block for Denver Fashion Week Designer Challenge. Additionally, Denverites can experience an opening reception with artists in attendance at Metropolitan State University of Denver, a beetle pinning workshop, RISE Comedy Festival, and Stanley Marketplace’s first-ever First Friday. As for the foodies, don’t miss out on the Denver Burger Battle in the Tivoli Quad or Cherry Pie Week with Balistreri Vineyards.
Read: Best Places to See the Sunrise and Sunset in and Around Denver
Get pampered and prepped for the weekend at European Wax Center with a FREE first wax for all new guests and 50% off your first Brazilian or Full Back Wax. (*See center for details*) Schedule your appointment HERE
Alanis Morissette
“You Oughta Know” Alanis Morissette is in town for a show at Ball Arena as part of The Triple Moon Tour this evening. Morgan Wade and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts will open.
The Triple Moon Tour
Photo credit Alanis Morissette
Bush
Don’t let the day go by without seeing Bush at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre for Loaded: The Greatest Hits Tour. I’ll bet the odds are pretty good to get a “Glycerine” in the set, especially with Bush’s latest release being a “Glycerine (Corey’s Bedroom Mix)” from July 26 and bassist Corey Britz. Openers will include Jerry Cantrell, Candlebox and Tim Montana.
Photo credit AXS
Pretty Lights
Derek Vincent Smith, A.K.A. Pretty Lights takes to Red Rocks for the Soundship Spacesystem 2024 Check Your Vector Tour. If you’re willing to fork up the hefty price for the show, you’ve probably been a long-time fan of PL. The good news is that this is part of a two-night run (Friday and Saturday), so fans have double the chance to make it to one of the highly sought out shows.
Photo credit AXS
Foo Fighters
In 2023, the Foo Fighters released the 10-song But Here We Are studio album; it is the band’s 11th studio album. They will rock on stage at Mile High for the Everything Or Nothing At All Tour with openers The Pretenders and Mammoth WVH.
Photo credit Foo Fighters / Facebook
ScHoolboy Q – Blue Lips Weekends
ScHoolboy Q brings his newest album BLUE LIPS to the stage at Mission Ballroom for the Blue Lips Weekends Tour. The release is his sixth studio album, following CrasH Talk from 2019. Devin Malik will open.
Photo credit AXS
Comedy & Cocktails
Stranahan’s is partnering with Rotating Tap Comedy with a hand-picked lineup of nationally touring comedians seen on Netflix, HBO, Comedy Central and more. The show will be on the distillery’s outdoor patio, and the ticket will include one cocktail or select dram pour. Ticket holders may also receive $10 off any 750ml bottle of whiskey sold in the retail shop on this evening only.
Photo credit Stranahan’s
Denver Burger Battle
Denver Burger Battle returns with 20 restaurants — including seven new ones –competing for the crown of best burger in Denver. With ticket purchase, attendees receive all-inclusive drinks, unlimited burgers, as well as the opportunity to judge the numerous creative takes on burgers and make a vote.
Photo credit Denver Burger Battle
Balistreri Vineyard’s Cherry Pie Week
Join Balistreri Vineyards for their annual Cherry Pie Week. Guests will find homemade natural Cherry Wines and, as tradition, the vineyard saves a portion of their cherries to make Cherry Pies. The Cherry Pies are Birdie Balistreri’s famous recipe – made entirely from scratch. Pies can be reserved ahead of time online and lunch reservations may be made on the website or by calling the winery at 303-287-5156.
Photo credit Balistreri Wine
Blind Wine Tasting
The Green Room is hosting their first blind tasting event for beginners and seasoned pros as an opportunity to learn the intricacies of wine. A guide and staff will be present for those new, as everyone tries four different wines. The individuals who most closely identify a wine will receive a bottle of it. Food truck Mukja will be parked out front for bites.
Photo credit Mad Agriculture + Aquila Cellars / Eventbrite
A Dinner Party with Daisy the Great
The Wild Honey Pie is a music-blog that’s turned to a creative agency, hosting dinner parties across the country with talented bands. They are partnering up with Voodoo Ranger Hardcharged Tea for a five-course tasting menu, paired with live music from Daisy the Great at Woodie Fisher. Woodie Fisher is located in a restored historic firehouse, creating an even more unique dining experience. For the meal, guests can expect Dungeness Crab, Burrata, Heirloom Tomato, Grilled Mahi Mahi and a S’mores Brownie. More information can be found at the ticket link below.
Photo credit The Wild Honey Pie / Eventbrite
RISE Comedy Festival 2024 – Festival Jam
The RISE Comedy Festival celebrates improv, stand up and sketch comedy for two weekends. For the second and final weekend, there are a number of events to grab tickets for like an advanced music improv workshop, hard topics workshop, performances by comedy groups and more.
Photo credit Rise Comedy / Facebook
Opening Reception with Artists in Attendance
Corey Pemberton: Piece by Piece opens Aug. 1 with works by L.A.-based artist Corey Pemberton and curation by Cecily Cullen. The collection includes mixed media paintings, blown glass sculpture and quilted installations “that celebrate the ordinary, the marginalized, and the deeply cherished aspects of our lives.” In conjunction, Crafting the Future: Layers, will open. The exhibition entails the art of six individuals from the Crafting the Future artist residency program in L.A. — a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting racial and ethnic diversity within the art world. Pemberton is the co-founder and director of Crafting the Future. Exhibiting artists are Edmund Arevalo, Ashley Cole, Terrick Gutierrez, Adrienne Muse, Will Raojenina and Shannon Scates.
Image: Corey Pemberton, Sage Wisdom (crusty feet), 2023.
Stanley Marketplace First-Ever First Friday
This week will feature the first-ever First Friday celebration at Stanley Marketplace. The event will host live music, artists and live art, such as poetry and spoken word. Additionally, the businesses within the marketplace are extending their hours for late-night shopping. With common consumption at Stanley, guests may also grab drinks to-go from bars and restaurants within as they browse.
Photo courtesy Stanley Marketplace
Beetle Pinning Workshop
The Terrorium Shop is Denver’s natural history store. This class will teach guests all they require to know to mount their own Jewel Beetle Specimen beginning with a short lecture discussing the anatomy, lifestyle habits and importance of beetles, then a lesson on relaxing chambers (the different types and how to make one from household items). Finally, attendees will spend the remaining class time pinning their specimens. Each person will receive one relaxed beetle, a mini relaxing chamber, as well as their own pinning board and set of entomology pins.
Photo credit Visit Denver
26th Annual International Aerial Dance Festival Showcase Performance
After a quick trip over to the Dairy Arts Center in Boulder, you may find an afternoon or evening full of talent and entertainment ahead of you. The Gordon Gamm Theater will be the venue as the world-class aerial artists that are the Frequent Flyers perform on Lyra, Stilts, Bungee, Aerial Chains, invented apparatus, dance trapeze, multi-cord, and so on for the 26th Annual International Aerial Dance Festival’s 2024 Showcase Performance.
Photo credit Frequent Flyers
- 303
- 303 fashion
- 303 Magazine
- 303 Music
- alanis morissette
- Balistreri Vineyards
- Ball Arena
- Bush
- Butterfly Pavilion
- colorado
- Dairy Arts Center
- Dairy Block
- Daisy The Great
- Denver
- Denver Burger Battle
- Denver Fashion
- denver music
- Empower Field at Mile High
- Faith Malinowski
- Fashion
- Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
- Foo Fighters
- gordon gamm theater
- Metropolitan State University of Denver
- pretty lights
- red rocks
- Red Rocks Amphitheatre
- RISE Comedy
- RISE Comedy Festival
- Schoolboy Q
- Stanley Marketplace
- Stranahan's Colorado Whiskey
- the green room
- The Wild Honey Pie
- Tivoli Quad
- Woodie Fisher
Discover more from 303 Magazine
Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.