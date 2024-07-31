Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 7/31 – 8/4

There’s so much art to behold this week in Denver, including an outdoor fashion show at Dairy Block for Denver Fashion Week Designer Challenge. Additionally, Denverites can experience an opening reception with artists in attendance at Metropolitan State University of Denver, a beetle pinning workshop, RISE Comedy Festival, and Stanley Marketplace’s first-ever First Friday. As for the foodies, don’t miss out on the Denver Burger Battle in the Tivoli Quad or Cherry Pie Week with Balistreri Vineyards.

Read: Best Places to See the Sunrise and Sunset in and Around Denver