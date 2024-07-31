The Latest

Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 7/31 – 8/4

byFaith Malinowski
July 31, 2024
5 minute read
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
Share 0

There’s so much art to behold this week in Denver, including an outdoor fashion show at Dairy Block for Denver Fashion Week Designer Challenge. Additionally, Denverites can experience an opening reception with artists in attendance at Metropolitan State University of Denver, a beetle pinning workshop, RISE Comedy Festival, and Stanley Marketplace’s first-ever First Friday. As for the foodies, don’t miss out on the Denver Burger Battle in the Tivoli Quad or Cherry Pie Week with Balistreri Vineyards.

Read: Best Places to See the Sunrise and Sunset in and Around Denver

Get pampered and prepped for the weekend at European Wax Center with a FREE first wax for all new guests and 50% off your first Brazilian or Full Back Wax. (*See center for details*) Schedule your appointment HERE

Alanis Morissette

When: July 31, 7 p.m. Where: Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Cir., Denver, CO Cost: $59+ The Lowdown: 

“You Oughta Know” Alanis Morissette is in town for a show at Ball Arena as part of The Triple Moon Tour this evening. Morgan Wade and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts will open.

The Triple Moon Tour

Photo credit Alanis Morissette

Buy tickets here

Bush

When: Aug. 1, doors 5 p.m. Where: Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Blvd., Greenwood Village, CO Cost: $35 – $100 The Lowdown: 

Don’t let the day go by without seeing Bush at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre for Loaded: The Greatest Hits Tour. I’ll bet the odds are pretty good to get a “Glycerine” in the set, especially with Bush’s latest release being a “Glycerine (Corey’s Bedroom Mix)” from July 26 and bassist Corey Britz. Openers will include Jerry Cantrell, Candlebox and Tim Montana.

Photo credit AXS

Buy tickets here

Pretty Lights

When: Aug. 2, doors 6:30 p.m. Where: Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Pkwy., Morrison, CO Cost: $185+ The Lowdown: 

Derek Vincent Smith, A.K.A. Pretty Lights takes to Red Rocks for the Soundship Spacesystem 2024 Check Your Vector Tour. If you’re willing to fork up the hefty price for the show, you’ve probably been a long-time fan of PL. The good news is that this is part of a two-night run (Friday and Saturday), so fans have double the chance to make it to one of the highly sought out shows.

Photo credit AXS

Buy tickets here

Foo Fighters

When: Aug. 3, 5:30 p.m. Where: Empower Field at Mile High, 1701 Bryant St., Denver, CO Cost: $50+ The Lowdown: 

In 2023, the Foo Fighters released the 10-song But Here We Are studio album; it is the band’s 11th studio album. They will rock on stage at Mile High for the Everything Or Nothing At All Tour with openers The Pretenders and Mammoth WVH.

Photo credit Foo Fighters / Facebook

Buy tickets here

ScHoolboy Q – Blue Lips Weekends

When: Aug. 4, doors 7 p.m. Where: Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver, CO Cost: $49.50 The Lowdown: 

ScHoolboy Q brings his newest album BLUE LIPS to the stage at Mission Ballroom for the Blue Lips Weekends Tour. The release is his sixth studio album, following CrasH Talk from 2019. Devin Malik will open.

Photo credit AXS

Buy tickets here

Comedy & Cocktails

When: July 31, doors 7 p.m., show starts 8 p.m. Where: Stranahan’s Whiskey Distillery & Cocktail Bar, 200 S. Kalamath St., Denver, CO Cost: $24.20 The Lowdown: 

Stranahan’s is partnering with Rotating Tap Comedy with a hand-picked lineup of nationally touring comedians seen on Netflix, HBO, Comedy Central and more. The show will be on the distillery’s outdoor patio, and the ticket will include one cocktail or select dram pour. Ticket holders may also receive $10 off any 750ml bottle of whiskey sold in the retail shop on this evening only.

Photo credit Stranahan’s

Buy tickets here

Denver Burger Battle

When: Aug. 1, VIP 5:30 p.m., early access 6 p.m., general admission 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Where: Tivoli Quad at Auraria Campus, 1000 Larimer St., Denver, CO Cost: VIP $164, early access $119, GA $94 (cost does have additional fees to this price) The Lowdown: 

Denver Burger Battle returns with 20 restaurants — including seven new ones –competing for the crown of best burger in Denver. With ticket purchase, attendees receive all-inclusive drinks, unlimited burgers, as well as the opportunity to judge the numerous creative takes on burgers and make a vote.

Photo credit Denver Burger Battle

Buy tickets here

Balistreri Vineyard’s Cherry Pie Week

When: Aug. 1, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Aug. 6 Where: Balistreri Vineyards, 1946 E. 66th Ave., Denver, CO Cost: Free to attend The Lowdown: 

Join Balistreri Vineyards for their annual Cherry Pie Week. Guests will find homemade natural Cherry Wines and, as tradition, the vineyard saves a portion of their cherries to make Cherry Pies. The Cherry Pies are Birdie Balistreri’s famous recipe – made entirely from scratch. Pies can be reserved ahead of time online and lunch reservations may be made on the website or by calling the winery at 303-287-5156.

Photo credit Balistreri Wine

Blind Wine Tasting

When: Aug. 3, 5 – 8 p.m. Where: The Green Room, 2715 Larimer St., Denver, CO Cost: General admission $25 The Lowdown: 

The Green Room is hosting their first blind tasting event for beginners and seasoned pros as an opportunity to learn the intricacies of wine. A guide and staff will be present for those new, as everyone tries four different wines. The individuals who most closely identify a wine will receive a bottle of it. Food truck Mukja will be parked out front for bites.

Photo credit Mad Agriculture + Aquila Cellars / Eventbrite

Buy tickets here

A Dinner Party with Daisy the Great

When: Aug. 4, 7 – 10:30 p.m. Where: Woodie Fisher Kitchen & Bar, 1999 Chestnut Place #100, Denver, CO Cost: $100 The Lowdown: 

The Wild Honey Pie is a music-blog that’s turned to a creative agency, hosting dinner parties across the country with talented bands. They are partnering up with Voodoo Ranger Hardcharged Tea for a five-course tasting menu, paired with live music from Daisy the Great at Woodie Fisher. Woodie Fisher is located in a restored historic firehouse, creating an even more unique dining experience. For the meal, guests can expect Dungeness Crab, Burrata, Heirloom Tomato, Grilled Mahi Mahi and a S’mores Brownie. More information can be found at the ticket link below.

Photo credit The Wild Honey Pie / Eventbrite

Buy tickets here

RISE Comedy Festival 2024 – Festival Jam

When: July 26 – Aug. 3 Where: RISE Comedy, 1260 22nd St., Denver, CO Cost: Prices vary, festival pass $99 The Lowdown: 

The RISE Comedy Festival celebrates improv, stand up and sketch comedy for two weekends. For the second and final weekend, there are a number of events to grab tickets for like an advanced music improv workshop, hard topics workshop, performances by comedy groups and more.

Photo credit Rise Comedy / Facebook

Buy tickets here

Opening Reception with Artists in Attendance

When: Aug. 1, 6 – 8 p.m. (running through Oct. 19) Where: Metropolitan State University of Denver – Center for Visual Art, 965 Santa Fe Dr., Denver, CO Cost: Free The Lowdown: 

Corey Pemberton: Piece by Piece opens Aug. 1 with works by L.A.-based artist Corey Pemberton and curation by Cecily Cullen. The collection includes mixed media paintings, blown glass sculpture and quilted installations “that celebrate the ordinary, the marginalized, and the deeply cherished aspects of our lives.” In conjunction, Crafting the Future: Layers, will open. The exhibition entails the art of six individuals from the Crafting the Future artist residency program in L.A. — a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting racial and ethnic diversity within the art world. Pemberton is the co-founder and director of Crafting the Future. Exhibiting artists are Edmund Arevalo, Ashley Cole, Terrick Gutierrez, Adrienne Muse, Will Raojenina and Shannon Scates.

Image: Corey Pemberton, Sage Wisdom (crusty feet), 2023.

Stanley Marketplace First-Ever First Friday

When: Aug. 2, 6 – 9 p.m. Where:  Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora, CO Cost: Free to attend The Lowdown: 

This week will feature the first-ever First Friday celebration at Stanley Marketplace. The event will host live music, artists and live art, such as poetry and spoken word. Additionally, the businesses within the marketplace are extending their hours for late-night shopping. With common consumption at Stanley, guests may also grab drinks to-go from bars and restaurants within as they browse.

Photo courtesy Stanley Marketplace

Beetle Pinning Workshop

When: Aug. 3, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Where: Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster, CO Cost: $60 for non-members, $55 for members The Lowdown: 

The Terrorium Shop is Denver’s natural history store. This class will teach guests all they require to know to mount their own Jewel Beetle Specimen beginning with a short lecture discussing the anatomy, lifestyle habits and importance of beetles, then a lesson on relaxing chambers (the different types and how to make one from household items). Finally, attendees will spend the remaining class time pinning their specimens. Each person will receive one relaxed beetle, a mini relaxing chamber, as well as their own pinning board and set of entomology pins.

Photo credit Visit Denver

Register here

26th Annual International Aerial Dance Festival Showcase Performance

When: Aug. 2, 8 p.m., Aug. 3, 8 p.m., Aug. 4, 2 p.m. Where: Gordon Gamm Theater, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder, CO Cost: GA $30, students, seniors, kids 12 and under, groups of 4+ $26 The Lowdown: 

After a quick trip over to the Dairy Arts Center in Boulder, you may find an afternoon or evening full of talent and entertainment ahead of you. The Gordon Gamm Theater will be the venue as the world-class aerial artists that are the Frequent Flyers perform on Lyra, Stilts, Bungee, Aerial Chains, invented apparatus, dance trapeze, multi-cord, and so on for the 26th Annual International Aerial Dance Festival’s 2024 Showcase Performance.

Photo credit Frequent Flyers

Buy tickets here

Discover more from 303 Magazine

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading