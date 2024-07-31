Best Places to See the Sunrise and Sunset in and Around Denver

Rise and shine, Denver dwellers! Colorado’s colorful canvas awaits you, painting the skies with a palette of pink, purple, and orange hues as the sun gracefully rises and bids adieu at dusk. Picture this: perched high up in the mountains, witnessing nature’s daily masterpiece unfold before your very eyes. It’s not just about the colorsit’s about the experience.

Whether you’re an early bird chasing the dawn’s first light or a night owl captivated by the twilight’s glow, Colorado offers a front-row seat to Mother Nature’s grand performance. The mountains serve as the perfect stage for this celestial show, where every sunrise and sunset is a unique and awe-inspiring spectacle.

Join us as we uncover the best spots to catch these breathtaking moments. Stay tuned for an exclusive guide to experiencing the magic of Colorado’s sunrise and sunset views like never before. Get ready to elevate your appreciation for nature’s beauty and the vibrant lifestyle scene that Denver has to offer. Let’s chase the sun together!

Sunrise

Lookout Mountain

Lookout Mountains

Drive the 4.6-mile Lariat Trail up Lookout Mountain in Golden for a perfect view of Denver as it wakes up. Just below the burial spot and museum for Buffalo Bill is a pullout where you can take in the lights of the city and the rising sun.

Sloan’s Lake

Sloan's Lake. Photo by Kyle Cooper.



In 1861 Farmer Sloan dug a well that grew into a gushing spring and then a lake. Today it is the largest lake in the Denver Metro area. Grab a chair or blanket and head to the lake’s shoreline to see the sun’s a.m. show. Pro tip: it’s also a great place for a sunset — as seen in the above photo.

The Flatirons

Winter landscape of the Flatirons at sunrise, Rocky Mountains, Boulder.



Off Baseline Road in Boulder take the Chautauqua Trailhead to either the 2.1-mile Flatiron Loop Trail or the 3.4-mile Royal Arch Trail. Start early enough to watch the sunrise at your destination.

Horsetooth Rock

Horsetooth Mountain is the tallest peak in Horsetooth Mountain Open Space Park. Sitting on top of the mountain is the Horsetooth Rock outcropping — a prime location to sit and watch the sun come up over the horizon. Take along breakfast to revive yourself after the 5-mile hike.

Red Rocks

A stunning sunrise over Denver, as seen from Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Every Coloradan has seen Red Rocks in all its evening glory. But with Yoga on the Rocks and other early morning activities at the amphitheater, there are plenty of chances to catch the morning glory of the sun on the rocks.

Jefferson Park

Don’t let the address distract you. The Ramada Inn at Speer and I-25 has one of the best views of Denver. Not only that but it just happens to face east. You won’t find a better view of the sun coming up behind the city than at this crossroads.

Sunset

Garden of the Gods

Garden of the Gods

Garden of the Gods may be a hotspot tourist attraction but the sun’s evening rays make dealing with crowds worth while. The reds and oranges of the fading light reflect the tones of the rocks to make them glow even brighter.

Devil’s Head Fire Lookout

Devil's Head Fire Lookout

If you haven’t done the Devil’s Tower hike now is the time. The 2.7-mile hike follows a river and allows dogs. Once at the tower climb the 143 steps to the top of the lookout. From there enjoy an uninterrupted 360-degree view of your surroundings and the sunset.

Kenosha Pass

Kenosha Pass

The Kenosha Pass trail is a total of 8 miles round trip but you only have to hike up about 3 miles for a great view of the surrounding mountains. Grab a seat to watch the sun’s p.m. path as it fades into the horizon.

Coors Field

Coors Field

It’s always fun to watch the Rockies play — win or lose. With the booze and food options at the Rooftop watching the sun meltdown doesn’t get much better or relaxed than this. Get tickets for an evening game and cheer on the home team. Go here to see one incredible example of a killer Rockies sunset.

North Table Mountain

North Table Mountain

There are options at North Table Mountain with trails from 1.5 miles to an 8.3-mile loop. Whichever trail you choose you will get some great views. Get to the trailhead just before sunset so the bright colors can accompany your hike.

City Park

City Park

Make a day of it at City Park — designed in 1882 as part of the “City Beautiful” campaign. The park is home to the Denver Zoo and the Denver Museum of Nature and Science plus a lake and recreation areas. End the full day with a perfect view of the sunset.

Daniel’s Park

The sun sets here on one of the best backdrops in Colorado. Daniel’s Park offers some of the most impressive views of the Front Range — from here you can see Mt. Evans, Pikes Peak and Longs Peak. Enjoy a short hike beforehand or drive Daniel’s Park Road and use any pull off to catch the evening glow.

