Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 7/3 – 7/7

4th Of July weekend is finally here and Denver hosts DeadRocks X, Dark Star Orchestra, Battle of the Bruschetta, FAN EXPO, and the 33rd Annual Cherry Creek Arts Festival this week.
DEADROCKS X with Zeds Dead
Deadbeats presents the 10th annual DeadRocks with Zeds Dead at Red Rocks. Night two features openers Bou Feat. B Live 247, IMANU b2b Nitepunk, ALLEYCVT, Eater and Siren. If you can’t catch enough of Zeds Dead, head to the Deadbeats Backyard Jamboree in Civic Center Park tomorrow (July 4).
Photo courtesy AXS
Blues Traveler
Blues Traveler formed in New Jersey in 1987. The American rock band consists of singer and harmonica player John Popper, guitarist Chan Kinchla, drummer Bredndan Hill, bassist Tad Kinchla and keyboardist Ben Wilson. Their latest album was released in 2021, Traveler’s Blues and was nominated for Best Traditional Blues Album in the 2022 Grammy Awards. Special guests JJ Grey, Mofro and Eggy will open.
Photo courtesy AXS
Dark Star Orchestra
Dark Star Orchestra is a Grateful Dead cover band that formed in Chicago, IL in 1997. Many members of the Grateful Dead have performed with DSO over the years, such as Bob Weir, Phil Lesh, Bill Kreutzmann, Donna Jean Godchaux, Vince Welnick and Tom Constanten. The band has played thousands of shows in over 25 years, “celebrating the Grateful Dead concert experience.”
Photo courtesy AXS
Totally Tubular Festival
KOSI 101.1 presents the Totally Tubular Festival with a heavy lineup of artists including Thomas Dolby, Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey, Modern English, Men Without Hats, The Tubes, Wang Chung, Bow Wow Wow, Tommy Tutone, and Eddie Munoz of The Plimsouls. This festival is a throwback to the vibrant 1980s music scene.
Alley Soundscapes: D’Lovelies
The Dairy Block Alley continues their Soundscapes series with local artists. Sunday afternoon is featuring swing band d’Lovelies from Lyons, CO. They play traditional blues, jazz, western swing and indie Americana. The band consists of guitarist/songwriter Rob Pate, vocalist Erin Friedman, and bassist/vocalist Duane Webster.
Photo courtesy Dairy Block
Postino WineCafé’s Second Annual Battle of The Bruschetta
Battle of The Bruschetta has returned for another summer-long, bracket-style competition between four limited-time bruschetta recipes. For the month of July, stop in and try the Berry Mascarpone vs. French Onion bruschettas and take a vote on which is best. In August, look forward to the Philly Cheesesteak vs. Buffalo Cauliflower, followed by the final in Sept., the winners of Battle #1 and #2. Votes have the chance to secure a permanent spot on the Postino menu.
Photo credit: Upward Projects
Fourth of July Pies + Brunch
For the holiday, The Bindery is offering a new summery all-day brunch menu, as well as pies available for pre-order to pickup on the 4th. Chef Linda Hampsten Fox and the team have created three summery pies for $39/each including You Are The Cherry Of My Eye Cherry Pie, Peach – Ginger Double Crust Pie, and a Blueberry – Lemon Lattice Pie. The restaurant will be open for dinner as well, with an outdoor patio that overlooks the city’s fireworks.
Photo courtesy The Bindery
Food Truck Fridays: Ken-Caryl Ranch
From sweet to savory, there is a food truck this Friday to satisfy your cravings at Ken-Caryl Ranch — like Peyote Mexican Food or Mc2 Ice Cream.
Globeville Summer Market
Visit the summer market in Globeville and catch local markers, artists and food vendors. Additionally, this event supports the local Birdseed Collective Community Center.
Photo courtesy Visit Denver
Sensory Experience and Wine Tasting
This is an immersive yoga event designed to engage all senses and leave guests feeling relaxed, rejuvenated and deeply connected. Touch, sound, smell, sight and taste will be involved in the session through various methods like massage, vibrations of sound, essential oils, colored lighting and candles, and a wine tasting afterwards for those who wish to participate. There will also be non-alcoholic options available.
Photo courtesy YoGallery Wellness
Opening Night 33rd Annual Cherry Creek Arts Festival
The Cherry Creek Arts Festival showcases more than 250 juried artists from around the world every year during this weekend that is packed with food, music, kids’ activities, art and more. The festival is one of the largest, most competitive fine arts festivals in the United States and the signature event of year-round arts advocates CherryArts. The opening event includes an intimate preview of a full block of artists, live entertainments, hors d’oeuvres and drinks. Ticket price supports CherryArts’ mobile education program.
Photo courtesy CherryArts
Fan Expo Denver
The Denver Fan Expo is a four day event for those with interest in comics, sci-fi, horror, anime, gaming or cosplay. There are also superstar celebrity guests that include Brie Larson, Rosario Dawson, Andy Serkis, Rainn Wilson and more. There are fan meetups, autograph sessions, celebrity photo ops and q&a’s, fan fave cosplays, comic attractions, panels, demos and workshops, an artist alley with commissions and plenty of merchandise for purchase.
Photo courtesy Fan Expo HQ
First Friday: Celebrating the Life of Frida Kahlo
For Cultural First Friday, Museo de las Americas is celebrating Frida Kahlo’s 117th birthday. There will be local vendors and a food truck, along with a Frida Kahlo-inspired photo booth experience.
Photo courtesy Museo De Las Americas
Four Mile Historic Park Independence Celebration
The Denver Concert Band will perform patriotic tunes at 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. Guests can participate in a toy pig race, take a peek at the blacksmiths at work as they create forged-over-fire pieces of art like they did in the 1800s, see living history as re-enactors set up camp, mine for gold and create rustic dishes in the Summer Kitchen. Bring the family, a picnic lunch and enjoy the 12 acres of sunshine and history. Big Belly Brothers BBQ food truck will be on site, along with the chance to snag a snow cone from the Kona Ice Truck.
Photo courtesy Four Mile Historic Park
Expert Lecture: Pop Culture Plants
Ashley White, the Butterfly Pavilion’s Horticulturist and Community Habitats Manager will provide scientific context to pop culture plants. Explore how much of the storytelling in film, poetry, music and art about dream-inducing flower fields, crime-fighting vegetables and houseplants with baritone voices is actually based in science. White leads and supports many of BP’s habitat-building and community science projects: Urban Prairies Project, Healthy Habitats Gardening Program and more.
Photo courtesy Butterfly Pavilion
