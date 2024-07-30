This Micro-District is Hosting a First-of-Its-Kind Event for DFW Emerging Designer Challenge

This Saturday, August 3rd, Denver Fashion Week returns with its Designer Challenge for another season of talent from some of the best up-and-coming designers. Five designers will compete for a chance to showcase at Denver Fashion Week’s upcoming Spring show. This event marks a significant occasion for designers and fashion enthusiasts alike to come together and celebrate their love of fashion in a unique location. For the first time this year, the Emerging Designer Challenge will take place outdoors in downtown Denver’s infamous Dairy Block.

Photo courtesy of Dairy Block on Facebook

The Dairy Block’s eclectic and vibrant setting offers the perfect backdrop for the designs set to rule the runway. Nate Couture, Marketing Manager at Dairy Block says that “hosting artists and designers has always been a goal of” the micro-district. Now that the opportunity has arrived, they are “so happy” to be the hosts because it “speaks to the art of the makers who also helped make Dairy Block what it is today.” Couture echoes this sentiment: “We are looking forward to this being our very first fashion show and for more to come.” During the event, drinks and charcuterie snack packs will be available to purchase while you watch the runway from the multitude of Dairy Block’s restaurants and bars. Once the show is over, the party continues at Poka Lola Social Club. Its after-party from 11 p.m. – 1 a.m. will feature cocktails, live music, and all around good vibes with both indoor and patio seating that extends into the alley where the runway will be.

Here’s a quick look inside the bars and restaurants of Dairy Block that you can grab a bite or drink at before, during or after DFW’s Emerging Designer Challenge which takes place from 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. this Saturday.

Blanchard Family Wines

Photo courtesy of Blanchard Family Wines on Facebook

Where: 1855 Blake St., #120, Denver

When: Sunday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Monday – Thursday 1 p.m. – 9 p.m., Friday 1 p.m. – 12 a.m., Saturday 11 a.m. – 12 a.m.

The Lowdown: From James and Mark Blanchard comes an award-winning Sonoma-based winery, Blanchard Family Wines. Celebrate the best of local wine producers at its tasting room, which offers flights or a bottle to pair with charcuterie or locally offered desserts.

Bruto

Photo courtesy of Bruto on Facebook

Where: 1801 Blake St., Denver

When: Tuesday – Sunday 5 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Closed on Monday.

The Lowdown: This counter-service restaurant was recently awarded a Michelin Star and Michelin Green Star for its dedication to sustainability. Bruto by Chef Kelly Whitaker offers an intimate chef’s counter-tasting menu experience connecting local food chains with a Latin cuisine served omakase-style. Reservations are required and can be made here.

Denver Milk Market

Photo courtesy of The Dairy Block on Facebook

Where: 1800 Wazee St., #100, Denver

When: Sunday 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., Monday – Wednesday 7 a.m. – 8 p.m., Thursday 7 a.m. – 9 p.m., Friday – Saturday 7 a.m. – 11 p.m.

The Lowdown: Home to 16 local take-away and dine-in restaurants and bars, Denver Milk Market has something for everyone. From pasta, pizza and poke bowls to cocktails and Cornicello ice cream this food hall is an easy escape from the city to indulge in whatever you’re craving.

Deviation Distilling

Photo courtesy of Deviation Distilling on Facebook

Where: 1821 Blake St., #130, Denver

When: Sunday 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Monday – Thursday 1 p.m. – 9 p.m., Friday 1 p.m. – 11 p.m., Saturday 12 p.m. – 11 p.m.

The Lowdown: This small-batch craft distillery focusing on gin and whiskey comes from the minds of Cindi Wiley, Bob Wiley and Dave Gade. Deviation Distilling utilizes local ingredients to highlight its grain-to-glass philosophy and through its cocktail lounge in the Dairy Block you can indulge in unique craft cocktails that are sure to rival the designs on the runway.

For[a]ged Restaurant

Photo courtesy of Foraged Restaurant on Facebook

Where: 1825 Blake St., Denver

When: Open for lunch, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. Tuesday – Saturday. Open for dinner, Sunday – Thursday 4 p.m. – 9 p.m., Friday – Saturday 4 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

The Lowdown: For[a]ged is one of Dairy Block’s not-so-hidden gems offering up French, Japanese and American-influenced cuisine served omakase-style without any of the pretension. Indulge in anything from chips and dip to wagyu steak. If you’re more in the mood for a drink, choose from any of its 100 whiskey selections, 80 wines or craft cocktails. Book ahead here.

Huckleberry Roasters

Photo courtesy of Huckleberry Roasters on Facebook

Where: 1800 Wazee St., Denver

When: Daily 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Lowdown: Founded on the idea of people and community, Huckleberry Roasters provides great coffee with sustainable practices and compassion. Huck, as it is more affectionately known by many, is focused on delivering great coffee and food to all who enter its doors – everything you could want from a local coffee shop.

Kachina Cantina

Photo courtesy of Kachina Cantina on Facebook

Where: 1890 Wazee St., Denver

When: Sunday – Thursday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Friday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

The Lowdown: Inspired by the cuisine of Baja Mexico and the Southwest, Kachina Cantina has a variety of different dishes sure to satisfy a night out. It takes classic dishes and puts a twist on them to offer a culinary adventure free to choose. Enjoy twists on pozole, quesabirria, tacos and more. Not to mention its extensive drink menu with fresh margaritas.

LoDough Bakery

Photo courtesy of LoDough Bakery

Where: 1850 Wazee St., #150, Denver

When: Wednesday – Sunday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Lowdown: LoDough Bakery is a wholesale, small-batch storefront focused on local and organic ingredients to create high-quality bread and pastries that transport you to the streets of Paris. From Austrian baker Jan Kratzer, LoDough takes pride in its artisanal baking and offers pre-orders for its baked goods from baguettes to cookies and more.

Penelope Coffee Bar

Photo courtesy of Penelope Coffee Bar

Where: 1801 Blake St., Denver

When: Tuesday – Sunday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Closed on Monday.

The Lowdown: Located inside Free Market, Penelope Coffee Bar offers coffee, matcha, tea and more in a relaxed atmosphere sure to be your next everyday coffee bar. Its countertop and intimate environment offers an inviting place to fuel for the day or have a mid-day pick-me-up.

Poka Lola Social Club

Photo courtesy of Poka Lola Social Club on Facebook

Where: 1850 Wazee St., Denver

When: Sunday 3 p.m. – 9 p.m., Monday – Wednesday 3 p.m. – 11 p.m., Thursday 3 p.m. – 12 p.m., Friday 3 p.m. – 2 a.m., Saturday 1 p.m. – 2 a.m.

The Lowdown: With a unique approach to the everyday bar, Poka Lola Social Club, offers a reinvention of it through its cocktails, mocktails and bar bites. Also the host of the DFW Designer Challenge after-party, Poka knows how to throw down from its live music and house-made creations, there’s something for everyone to enjoy on a night out.

Run for the Roses

Photo courtesy of Run for the Roses on Facebook

Where: 1801 Blake St., #10, Denver

When: Thursday – Sunday 5 p.m. – 2 a.m.

The Lowdown: Run for the Roses is a chic, underground cocktail lounge that serves up classics and seasonal cocktails for all to enjoy in an intimate setting. Not only does it pay homage to the elegant cocktails of the past, Run for the Roses also serves up bites sure to curb your late-night cravings.

Seven Grand Whiskey Bar

Photo courtesy of Seven Grand Denver, CO on Facebook

Where: 1855 Blake St., #160, Denver

When: Daily 3 p.m. – 2 a.m.

The Lowdown: With locations across the U.S., Seven Grand Whiskey Bar is founded on the deep woody flavor of whiskey, craft cocktails and beer, flights and more. With over 700 whiskeys, Seven Grand has a comprehensive list sure to satisfy even the most apprehensive whiskey drinkers. Try any of its classic cocktails, said to be the foundation of the bar: Old Fashioned, Sazerac, Rye Manhattan, Whiskey Sour and Mint Julep.

Westbound & Down

Photo courtesy of Westbound & Down on Facebook

Where: 1801 Blake St., Denver

When: Sunday – Thursday 12 p.m. – 8 p.m., Friday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

The Lowdown: An award-winning Colorado brewery that aims to build community through adventure and quality beer can only be Westbound & Down. Choose any of its several beers on tap or 4-pack to go. Try its taproom exclusive, Cowboy, a barrel-aged imperial coffee stout finished on whole-bean Huckleberry Coffee Roasters, or summer favorite Colorado Pale Ale.

DFW Emerging Designer Challenge will take place at the Dairy Block located at 1800 Wazee St., Denver from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, August 3. Get your tickets here.

The after-party will take place at Poka Lola Social Club from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. and no tickets are required.