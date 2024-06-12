Kachina Cantina’s Patio Season Kickoff

Kachina Cantina rang in the summer season with its patio kickoff showcasing a new, vibrant menu. Beginning with an inspiration from the Four Corners region to Baja, Mexico, Kachina’s new executive chef, Carlos Fierro, is showcasing a free-spirited and colorful vibe in the cantina.

Initiated on May 22, the kickoff party was a “wonderful success,” Chef Fierro says, as it “was incredibly rewarding to see guests enjoying the food and drinks we had meticulously prepared.” With the positive reception, Fierro is “excited to continue sharing our fresh, summery menu with more people.”

Drawing memories from summers on the Mexican coast, Fierro pays homage to his heritage with bright and bold flavors through fresh ingredients. “It’s about capturing the essence of those meals that were both simple and profoundly flavorful, celebrating the season’s bounty while paying tribute to a culinary tradition that values freshness and quality above all else,” he says.

The culinary scene on the Pacific coast in Mexico has formalized a passion for Fierro. Seeing the emphasis on quality and fresh ingredients, this childhood exposure to culinary standards impacted him. With a deep appreciation for “fresh, seasonal ingredients and the artistry of combining flavors,” Fierro begins his position as executive chef at Kachina with this framework.

This passion now leads to dishes like the raw Tuna Ginger Matcha ($33) and drinks like the Tamarind Margarita, a pairing chef Fierro recommends. “The tuna matcha features spicy, soft notes from ginger that create a subtle heat and complexity. This is beautifully complemented by the tamarind margarita, where the tangy and slightly sweet flavors of tamarind provide a refreshing balance, enhancing the overall dining experience,” he says.

Also, the Poblano Romesco Salad ($15) represents the cantina’s refreshing style with roasted tomatoes, baby romaine hearts, cotija cheese, smoky roasted poblano and dijon dressing. Enjoy a side of the Hamachi Aguachile Guacamole ($22), which includes fresh hamachi crudo, vibrant Fresno pepper, cilantro and chili-lime agua chile sauce.

Another new dish is the Chili Braised Short Ribs ($29), which includes roasted jalapeño polenta, queso fresco, cilantro and pickled shallots. Pair that with a revitalizing Hibiscus Paloma ($13), made from corazon blanco, hibiscus, grapefruit and lime, for a flavorful and summery meal.

The celebration continues this Pride Month with a colorful, pride-inspired margarita. The Glitter-ita ($13) is made from butterfly tea, tequila, agave syrup and lime, and every drink gives back to the Transgender Center of the Rockies.

Kachina Cantina is located at 1890 Wazee St., Denver. Open Sundays 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Mondays 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Tuesdays – Thursdays 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., Fridays 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.

All photos courtesy of Kachina Cantina.