July Fashion Roundup: 5 Events Happening This Month

Denver is in the peak of summer. With temperatures reaching over 100 degrees consistently, indoor and shaded activities are a must. For our fashion girlies and guys, it’s imperative this summer to stay cool while also still supporting local fashion businesses and shows. With that being said, here are five fashion events happening this July.

Denver Fashion Week Fall ‘24 Model Auditions

When: Sunday, July 14, 2024

Where: The Broadway—950 Broadway, Denver, CO 80203

Admission: $12.50 (Purchase tickets here)

What to Expect: Have you always wanted to model? Denver Fashion Week is the perfect place to start. Stop by model auditions on July 14 for your chance to be featured in the upcoming fall’24 runway shows. Wear proper casting attire and find the proper time to arrive when you register.

Glowin’ & Growin’ Growth Gallery

Photo courtesy of Eventbrite

When: Thursday, July 18, 2024 at 5 p.m.

Where: Dry Clean Only—3358 York St, Denver, CO 80205

Admission: Donation based

What to Expect: “Centered around this season’s theme “What Do You Want?” we’re exploring how we can thrive instead of survive as artists. We’ll have a growth-oriented Art Gallery, a Get-Ready Marketplace to look and feel like our best selves going into the showcase, and at the “Well-Fed Artist” Panel learn how artists can liberate ourselves, our art, and the world around us.”

All donations go to Lincoln Hills Cares

KILLIONARE X DIE HAPPY: Karnival Pop-Up Shop

Photo courtesy of Eventbrite

When: Saturday, July 20, 2024 at 6 p.m.

Where: Void Studios—1790 S. Bannock St, Denver, CO 80223

Admission: $7-$15 (Purchase tickets here)

What to Expect: “Join us at Killionaire X Die Happy pop up shop for a hands-on in-person shopping experience with our latest collab sustainable collection. This pop up shop will be carnival inspired with art installations from Uniq.Ujean and Denverfxxx$.” Some of the vendors who will be in attendance include JUICITO, knockitoffrobbie, Azuratrella, Daeker Conley, Menaz Worldwide, and Misslanded. Music will be provided by Djd0np.

Glowin’ & Growin’ Fashion Showcase

When: Saturday, July 20, 2024 at 5 p.m.

Where: Dry Clean Only—3358 York St, Denver, CO 80205

Admission: $65-$125 (Purchase tickets here)

What to Expect: “Our five fabulous Fashion Designers and their incredible models will be creatively expressing their interpretation of this year’s theme “What Do You Want?” in an immersive runway exhibition. Hosted at Dry Clean Only, the night begins with Happy Hour and socializing with our incredible G&G community of artists, creators, entrepreneurs and humans. Then we all get to enjoy season three of Glowin’ & Growin’s legendary Fashion Showcase. Followed by a legendary after party to hit the dance floor & celebrate together.”

Displaying their work will be M. Bolden Boutique, Hannah Hartman, Chromatiicat Handmade, My Generation, WCKD Collective, and Michelle Delahoussaye

Revive, Renew at Mend and Sew

Photo courtesy of Eventbrite

When: Sunday, July 21, 2024 at 1 p.m.

Where: Firehouse Art Center—667 4th Avenue, Longmont CO 80501

Admission: Free-$5 (Reserve a spot or purchase tickets here)

What to Expect: Join fashion lovers at this free event for an afternoon of social stitching. Although you’ll learn how to sew, you’ll also connect with a community that works together to make a more conscious, connected and stylish world. Equipment is available to rent for a fee of $5 — donations are not required but encouraged to continue the love of sustainable fashion.