Q&A: Everything You Need To Know About Denver Fashion Week’s Fall Auditions

Denver Fashion Week (DFW)’s model auditions are approaching on July 14. DFW is known for its inventive, high caliber and original shows; the coming season will be no exception.

Register for auditions here.

For anyone wondering what walking the runway is like, now’s your chance to feel the thrill and accomplishment of being center stage.

With the approaching date, comes a variety of questions for old and new models.

Find out everything you need to know below.

Q&A

Q: Do I still have to audition if I already auditioned and made it to casting in the Spring?

A: No, auditions are for new models only — attend casting.

Q: When will I know if I made it to casting?

A: Right away — Runway Producer, Nikki Strickler, will let you know if you made it to the casting as soon as you’re done walking.

Q: What do I need to wear?

A: DFW recommends wearing something form-fitting so they can see your silhouette. A good example is a black fitted tank or t-shirt, skinny or fitted jeans. If auditioning in heels, DFW recommends at least three inches tall. Designers prefer to see you with NATURAL hair and MINIMAL makeup. DFW also recommends avoiding jewelry that will make loud noises as you walk — loud and excessive jewelry is extremely distracting.

Q: What time do I need to be there?

A: Sunday, July 14, 2024

10:30 a.m: Kids ages 8-13

11:15 a.m.: Ages 14+ | 5’4 height and under

12:15 p.m.: Ages 14+ | 5’5 – 5’7+ height

1:15 p.m.: Ages 14+ | 5’8 – 5’10 height

2:15 p.m: Ages 14+ | 5’11 height and up

* Please make sure to arrive on time based on your age and height, and bring your ticket to gain access to the auditions

* DFW models are all-inclusive, we don’t cast talent based on race, color, religion, sexual orientation, height, body type, or age!

House of NONTradition by Weston Mosburg

Q: What’s the difference between auditions and casting?

A: Auditions are for production to view your walk so auditions don’t necessarily mean you will be walking in DFW. Designers select their models who will be walking in the show at casting.

Q: When is casting?

A: DFW Production will be sending out emails a week after auditions.

Q: Do I need to bring anything with me?

A: Comp cards are recommended and heels — everything else is up to you.

Q: Can I bring someone with me?

A: No guests are allowed for models over the age of 16. Other guests will have to wait outside.

Photos by Weston Mosburg

Register for auditions here