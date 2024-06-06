Calling Fresh Talent: DFW Hosts Model Auditions For Fall Season

Following mere weeks after the wrapped Spring ‘24 Denver Fashion Week (DFW), producers are ready to announce auditions in search of fresh modeling talent for the Fall Season. Model auditions for the Fall DFW shows will take place on July 14.

Register for fall auditions here

DFW is known for its inventive, high caliber and original shows, and the coming season will be no exception. For anyone who’s wondered what it feels like to walk the runway, now’s your chance to feel the thrill and accomplishment of being center stage for a fashion show.

Auditions are open to individuals ages eight and up, no matter your race, color, religion, height, age, gender or size. An inclusive and diverse show, DFW heartily welcomes all people to join their community.

For newbies looking for insight, tips, and a critique of their runway walk before a formal audition, Producer Nikki Strickler and Backstage Coordinator and DFW Model of the Year, Noella Wong will host a Model Workshop on June 16.

There, she will discuss the fundamentals of the runway, attendees will be well equipped for their auditions and even have a chance to get live feedback from Strickler as they walk the runway.

Register for the model workshop here

Origin Salon by Weston Mosburg

Model hopefuls at auditions are asked to wear all black, body-hugging clothing — think skinny jeans, leggings, tank tops — it will help producers see your silhouette. For female presenting models, wear at least thee inch heels. Minimal makeup and natural hair are musts for auditions. Leave clunky jewelry at home if it makes noise when you walk — nothing should distract producers from your walk down the runway.

Best piece of advice for model hopefuls?

Be confident as you saunter down the runway. The character that you bring to the runway is memorable, and with dedicated practice, the audition is just the beginning of you walking the DFW runway this November.

Auditions Information:

When: Sunday, July 14, 2024

Where: TBD

Schedule: 10:30 a.m: Kids ages 8-13

11:15 a.m.: Ages 14+ | 5’4 height and under

12:15 p.m.: Ages 14+ | 5’5 – 5’7+ height

1:15 p.m.: Ages 14+ | 5’8 – 5’10 height

2:15 p.m: Ages 14+ | 5’11 height and up

Be sure to arrive on time based on your age and height with your ticket.

Photos by Weston Mosburg