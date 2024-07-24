Jas Kitterman: Shaping Denver’s Queer Art Scene Through Authenticity and Connection

When Jas Kitterman moved to Denver, they didn’t just bring their camera — they brought a vision.

As a young, queer photographer, Kitterman quickly found a supportive community in Denver’s vibrant art scene. Through resilience, networking, and an unwavering commitment to capturing the authentic queer experience, Kitterman has not only built a successful career but now stands as a cornerstone of the city’s queer artistic community.

Today, they are on a mission to cultivate acceptance and forge strong connections among queer artists in Denver, ensuring that everyone has a place in the creative landscape.

Photo courtesy of Jas Kitterman

Five years ago, Kitterman moved to Denver from Orlando, Florida. Faced with the challenges and restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kitteman found themself having to make a choice: get a day job or commit to freelance photography as a full-time gig.

Recognizing their passion and skillset, Kitterman decided to pursue photography full-time – and found major success by keeping their work diversified: networking and taking on various types of shoots — from weddings to fashion shoots.

Photo by Jas Kitterman

“It forced me to take it seriously. [Photography] was my only source of income during COVID so I had to make it work,” Kitterman said. “I didn’t know anyone here, and I didn’t have a client base but through networking and giving out free shoots and building out my portfolio, following opportunities where I could with weddings and portraiture, I really started to focus on queer folks and the community as well.”

Capturing the authentic queer experience often means involving those outside the professional Denver photography circuit and instead searching for models who are a little less accustomed to being centered in media. As such, Kitterman has perfected the art of helping their subjects feel comfortable working with them, both behind the camera and in front of it.

“Queer folk always get so nervous in front of the camera because we’re always experimenting,” shared Kitterman.“How you interact with the person in front of the camera is going to affect the outcome. It’s about the experience you’re curating.”

Photo by Jas Kitterman

Curating the experience doesn’t just begin on set but from the very beginning: involving their subjects in choosing a location and being transparent about wardrobe and styling.

By truly listening to their models’ preferences and adjusting accordingly, Kitterman has hacked the formula for creating art that keeps authenticity and vulnerability at its heart.

“Creating a safe space is the future of portrait photography,” Kitterman said. “Anyone who specializes in portrait photography should aim to give a really good experience without forcing what you want to do. Let them be a part of curating the experience”

Photo by Jas Kitterman

This philosophy extends beyond individual photoshoots. Kitterman’s community-building efforts don’t begin and end with creating a safe, creative space for their subjects; they’re also determined to foster communal growth and enduring representation within Denver’s art scene.

“I want to build something that’s sustainable and long lasting,” Kitterman said. “If I’ve learned anything in the last five years, it’s never what I think it’s going to be. But it always works out.”

Photo by Jas Kitterman

Part of this sustainability is ensuring young photographers feel comfortable enough to network within the scene — something that Kitterman noted is based on confidence and vulnerability.

“I always give the advice – just bring up that you’re a photographer, bring it into the conversation. People are afraid to own that confidence,” Kitterman shared. “But the moment I mention that I’m a photographer, if it’s the right person at the right time, I’m glad I did it. Networking is all about vulnerability.”

While Kitterman is determined to create space for safe vulnerability in the Denver art community, the concept of vulnerability has recently been the inspiration behind their art. Rather than finding inspiration from Pinterest and Instagram (though they shouted out Henry Tieu and CHUY as current faves) — Kitterman often pulls insights from real, human connections.

Photo courtesy of Jas Kitterman

“Lately, I’ve just been observing how I see people interact with each other in public spaces — how can I recreate that feeling?” Kitterman explained. “Sometimes, it’s just pure fun and that’s where I always get the most inspiration from. Putting something out that resonates with the community, I find that really rewarding.”

Whether it’s capturing authentic interactions, providing guidance to young photographers, or fostering safe, inclusive spaces across the Denver art world, Kitterman’s impact on the city’s art community is a testament to the power of authenticity, connection and vulnerability.

As they continue to build lasting relationships and support the education and growth of the queer art sector, their work serves as an inspiring example of how art can both reflect and shape the communities it touches.

All photos by Jas Kitterman