Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 6/26 – 6/30

This week in Denver, we have Adrianne Lenker, blink-182 and 311 touring across the city and bringing tunes to our ears. There’s also a Bridgerton trivia, Battle of the Bars, a Colfax Cares event, a car show and a film on The Field at Stanley Marketplace.
Adrianne Lenker
Big Thief formed in 2015 and has been a well-loved indie rock band. Adrianne Lenker of Big Thief has branched off in a big way following the releases of songs and Bright Future. She is praised for her lyricism, sublime melodies and songwriting overall. Staci Foster will open for Lenker.
Photo courtesy AXS
blink-182
blink-182 takes on the One More Time Tour with openers Pierce The Veil and Drain at Ball Arena. A portion of ticket proceeds are donated to the Living The Dream Foundation. This foundation makes dreams come true for music fans living with life threatening illnesses – Dream Days include hanging out onstage, backstage and special meet and greets with their favorite bands and artists.
Photo courtesy blink-182
Fishbone with Roka Hueka and 3ADJ
The free shows at Levitt Pavilion continue! Catch Fishbone — an American rock band from LA. They formed in 1979 and play a fusion of ska, punk, funk, metal, reggae and soul. Roka Hueka, a latin ska band from Denver will join in as well.
Photo courtesy Levitt Denver
311
“Amber is the color of your energy,” especially when you get to see 311 surrounded by the Red Rocks of the Amphitheatre. 311 will be performing the Grassroots album in full (so, no “Amber,” sorry), with openers Iration, DENM, Artikal Sound System and Man With A Mission.
Pixies & Modest Mouse
Embrace that summer warmth and the live outdoor music season by seeing Pixies, Modest Mouse and special guestCat Power at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre.
Bridgerton Trivia
Come into Greg’s Kitchen & Taphouse and grab a beer or a bite while participating in five rounds of 19th century romance Bridgerton Trivia — the trivia will cover seasons 1-3, as well as Queen Charlotte.
Photo courtesy TriviaTainment
Monkey Shoulder & Secret Walls Present: Battle of the Bars
Come see Denver’s top artists and bartenders face off in this live art and mixology competition for bragging rights as the city’s best. Artists have 90 minutes, a blank white canvas and paint to create a vivid art using surprise Monkey Shoulder “easter eggs,” while the bartenders craft unique Monkey Shoulder cocktails.
Photo courtesy Monkey Shoulder Whisky
Breckenridge Agave Festival 2024
It’s a bit of a drive, but if you’re interested in attending an Agave Festival tucked into the mountains — this one’s for you. The annual event invites attendees to try a curated selection of premium tequilas and mezcals, guided by expert distillers and mixologists. Local chefs are adding to the experience by providing an array of tacos, from classic carne asada to inventive tequila-infused creations. More information here.
Photo courtesy Rocky Mountain Events, LLC.
Pancho & Jane Grand Opening
An afternoon in Golden is a good way to get some fresh air out of the city. For Pancho & Jane’s grand opening, they will have live music, a taco eating contest, bourbon and tequila tastings, cowboy hat decorating and raffle prizes. The patio is dog-friendly. Guests can expect seasonal dishes – from creative tacos to shareable appetizers, scratch-made salsas, and on-tap margaritas and palomas.
Photo courtesy Pancho & Jane
FED Workshop – How to: Cooking while Camping
Beginning at 4 p.m., guests will embark on an intimate farm tour with Paul Fleischer. Half of the group will then attend the first workshop with Ali Hartwig and Caroline Kenyon of Wyld Honeys and the other half with Bobby Cagliero of First Tracks / Allora Pizza. After, the groups will switch so that they both get to learn from each instructor. One lesson will focus on traditional camp stove cooking and the other on Ooni pizza ovens. Afterwards, guests are invited to watch the sun set at the farm, hang out and enjoy food on picnic blankets.
Photo courtesy Slow Food Denver
Bike to Work Day
For Bike to Work Day, put your brakes on and stop in Market Station for a free breakfast with complimentary Santiago’s Breakfast Burritos and fresh Queen City Coffee. To ensure safety, they will also have professional helmet fittings provided by Z Cycle. There will be an acoustic live music performance from René Moffatt, wellness retailers and vendors on site, and of course, other cyclists to connect with before starting the day.
Photo courtesy Fireside at Five
Snoopy And The Red Baron Exhibit
“Snoopy And The Red Baron” is an opportunity to be immersed in the world of aerial combat while exploring Snoopy’s escapades with his arch-nemesis, The Red Baron. The show holds vintage aircraft displays, aviation activities and interactive exhibits. There is also a paper airplane station, selfie station, coloring activities and more.
Photo courtesy Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum
Colfax Cares
SAME Cafe is teaming up with Division West and The Tonsorium for a Colfax Cares event to support those experiencing homelessness in the community. Division West will accept donations of lightly loved items and distribute them to unhoused neighbors, giving them the opportunity to pick out their own pair of shoes, fresh socks, an outfit, baby wipes and more. The Tonsorium will be providing haircuts and SAME Cafe will be handing out free meal cards. This event is a fantastic way to get involved and be a supporting member of the community.
Photo courtesy dvsnwest
Denver Dad’s Day Out Vendor Market & Classic Car Show
The Caffeine & Chrome Car Show will take place from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., with a vendor market running from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. where there will be free coffee and pastries while supplies last. When supplies run out, there are still local vendors, food trucks and classic cars to browse!
Photo courtesy Colorado Shoppers Market
Film on the Field at Stanley Marketplace
Catch a movie on The Field this Sunday with the family. Bring a blanket, grab some snacks ahead of the movie from Stanley’s bars or restaurants and settle in for Wakanda Forever.
Photo courtesy Stanley Marketplace
