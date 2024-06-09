Denver Fashion Week Opens Fall’24 Designer and Boutique Sign Ups

With the spring season officially wrapped and the fall season on the horizon, Denver Fashion Week (DFW) is officially accepting designer and boutique submissions for the upcoming season.

Mark your calendar for the fall’24 season, November 9-17.

Boutiques and designers interested in showing must have at least 10 original runway designs and feel comfortable communicating in a timely manner as well as have a fully established collection concept and vision.

DFW has been called, “a trusted alternative to New York as a platform for emerging talent,” by Forbes. With that being said, DFW continues to welcome emerging talent.

So much so, that DFW hosts an Emerging Designer Challenge every season where the audience and a panel of judges vote on who they want to see at the upcoming DFW show — those two winners are then announced.

DFW prides itself on being all inclusive and supportive of emerging talent and what better way to immerse oneself in Denver’s ever growing fashion community than participating in DFW?

Deadline for submissions is July 15 — DFW producers will reach out if interested.

