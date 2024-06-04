303 Magazine’s Fashion Editor’s Guide to Staying at the Vīb Hotel During Denver Fashion Week

Denver Fashion Week is notably Colorado’s biggest fashion event so it’s imperative to get a good night’s rest. With that being said, as fashion editor, I had the opportunity to stay at the Vīb Hotel, which was only a couple of blocks away from the DFW’s venue The Brighton.

Located within Denver’s trendy RiNo neighborhood, Vīb is an upscale hotel where modern design and innovation guarantee a unique experience for any kind of traveler. It’s a welcoming space designed to be just as intriguing as its location within Mile High City’s hippest area.

Put yourself in the heart of the city’s vibrant creative center and experience all the feelings that travel should inspire. From thoughtful spaces that seamlessly facilitate work/life balance to the rooms that are as inspired and individual as you, to the lively rooftop restaurant with panoramic views of the city and mountains — there’s a lot to discover.

Vīb Denver RiNo has everything you need for the best business trip, quick adult getaway, or perfect family vacation. Needless to say, it made the perfect staycation while working at DFW.

Here’s a breakdown of how I relaxed at the Vīb during a busy Fashion Week.

Explore the Area

Because of the primary location of the Vīb Hotel, I thought it was essential to check out the surrounding area.

Some of the best quality high end bars and restaurants are a block or two away. Places like Mission Ballroom, Meow Wolf Convergence Station, Union Station and Coors Field are merely a few minutes away, all in walking distance making the Vīb a perfect home base.

Rooftop Bar + McDevitt Taco Supply

While staying at the Vīb, I ventured to the rooftop to enjoy the panoramic views while watching the Avalanche play.

With a variety of drink selections and food options from McDevitt Taco Supply, it was the perfect evening to watch some hockey and enjoy my night off of DFW. With uplifting music and generous staff members, it was easy to be up there for hours.

Relaxing Hotel Room

When not exploring the grounds of RiNo or the beautiful views of the rooftop, hanging out in my room was another perfect alternative.

The room was not only spacious but the mini fridge offered numerous drink options from sodas, to alcoholic beverages to tea and coffee — the room was fully stocked for any occasion. The king-size bed was also perfect for watching the rest of the Avalanche game and truly unwinding before the craziness of the week continued.

Heady Coffee Co. At Your Disposal

Caffeine and food are an essential part of working at Denver Fashion Week. With the Heady Coffee Co. already in the lobby, it makes grabbing something quick and easy.

Though there is a breakfast buffet option a part of the Vīb for those calmer days, when you have to be at the venue as early as I do, you find yourself gravitating towards the luxury of Heady Coffee Co. From the variety of locally roasted coffee and tea drinks to the cold or hot breakfast options like a breakfast burrito, it makes staying at the Vīb that much more worth it.

With all of this at your disposal and a prime location, it’s no surprise that guests gravitate towards staying at the Vīb — it truly is a luxurious home away from home experience.

All photos courtesy of the Vīb Hotel