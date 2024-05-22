This Week In Concerts — Joey Porter’s Shady Business, Two Door Cinema Club, Subtronics and More!

We’ve got a beautiful week ahead of us here in Denver, and it’s the perfect set-up for a long holiday weekend full of shows!

Killer keys player Joey Porter is bringing his Shady Business to Cervantes’ Other Side on 5/24 with the DJ Williams Band on the bill to start the party properly. Normally holding down the ivories for phenomenal funk band The Motet, Joey Porter’s Shady Business will be bringing an all-new groove to Cervantes and it’s guaranteed to be a party.

Indie darlings Two Door Cinema Club are coming to the Mission Ballroom on 5/25 in support of their most recent album Keep On Smiling with support from the equally excellent Day Wave. Having started strong nearly 15 years ago with their seminal debut album Tourist History and having held that momentum ever since, this will be an amazing show for fans of every release.

Subtronics is back in town for his annual Red Rocks run on 5/23 and 5/24 and he’s truly gone all out with some unbelievable lineups—Level Up, SAMPLIFIRE B2B AUTOMHATE, BEASTBOI. and SANZU B2B INAKTIV on Thursday and Tape B, Ternion Sound, Grabbitz, THE CARACAL PROJECT and ZEN SELEKTA on deck for Friday. As if that wasn’t enough, Subtronics will be workin’ all night long at his own afters at the Gothic Theatre both 5/23 and 5/24—these are some seriously can’t-miss shows.

The rest of this week's concerts are below.

5/24—Demuir

5/25—Kim Ann Foxman

5/23—SPHEREX House Party

5/24—Luke Vibert with newnumbertwo and wngdu

5/25—Ome with Causa, Lita Lotus, Barooka and Unknown Prophet

5/28—Bukez Finezt with The 3lder, Tasuuna and Chvnny Mvy

5/23—Basswave Sessions

5/24—Sin7 B2B Nervouz Syztem with MOJO, Aquaura and Ruff Revival Crew

5/25—DRTY HBTZ with Packet Loss and Frush

5/24—Northwoods with Graham Good and Miguel Avina

5/25—Red Sage with Inside the Mind and Kedron Asphalt Palace

5/22—Guitar Wolf with Hans Condor

5/24—Boogie Lights

5/24—Riot! At The Disco

5/25—Shakedown Street with Kevin Supina Band

5/28—Glass Beams with Arushi Jain

5/23—Travis Thompson with Oble Reed, Keenan Trevon and O.T.I.S.

5/24—Joey Porter’s Shady Business with DJ Williams Band

5/25—Cirque Du Lune

5/28—Cervantes’ Weekly Open Jam

5/23—Ookay

5/24—Breathe Carolina

5/24—Bass Ops: Special Guest

5/25—Nox Vahn

5/26—Durante

5/22—Dale Bruning Tribute

5/23—Kurt Rosenwinkel (2 Shows)

5/23—Piano Lounge: Eric Luba

5/24—IMAGES (2 Shows

5/24—Kayla Smith

5/25—JoFoKe & Same Cloth

5/25—Fiamore

5/25—Piano Lounge: Colin Holter & Ricky Jumper Duo

5/26—BigPocket

5/23—Typhoon & The Gale Force Winds with Cactus Cat and The Sweet Reliefs

5/24—Heir To Nothing with Vermilion Wake, Nanobliss and Atom Son Of Man

5/25—Earl Nelson & The Company with Gilded Lilies and Jack Cloonan

5/26—Fantastic Cat with Krew

5/28—The Sadies with Big Seasons

5/24—Jordan Yewey with Mlady and Sam Paul

5/25—Hoverfly with Interpretive Tyranny and The Gones

5/22—Geezer Butler with Brian Posehn

5/23—Subtronics with Beastboi and Sanzu B2B 7

5/24—Subtronics with Ternion Sound and Zen Selekta

5/25—Opie Gone Bad with The 17th Avenue All Stars

5/28—Wednesday with Draag

5/22—Hump Day Funk Jam

5/23—Dave Randon Trio

5/24—Mile High Groove

5/25—Mile High Groove

5/26—Tres Leches

5/27—Monday Night Jazz

5/28—B3 Jazz Jam

5/23—Faster Pussycat with Neil Wharton’s R&R Junkies

5/24—Filth

5/25—Knight Fight Night

5/22—Inoculated Life with Victim of Fire and Upon A Field’s Whisper

5/23—Optic Sink with Voight and Pill Joy

5/24—Trauma Ray with Downward, Worlds Worst and Cherished

5/25—Sonja with Matriarch and Dreadnought

5/27—Facet with PROBES and Church Fire

5/23—MICVH Birthday Takeover

5/24—Open House: Baby Weight with Leah Loredo and Paz

5/24—Treehouse DJ Set: Gano with Slim Organics

5/25—CLAY with Wellington Bullings and Jett Kwong

5/25—Open House: Kitty Ca$h with Groove District, Bodega Cats and NICKBELTRAN

5/25—Treehouse DJ Set: Julian Abam

5/26—Open House: Fuse with Emerald Tech, Tr9nsients and Franky

5/26—Treehouse DJ Set: Symstrata

5/27—All In Ur Head with Palettes, Years Down and Still Gonna Bail

5/24—Hydraform with Tree Squid, Run For Shelter and Null & Void

5/25—Wavedash with Vavn and Niishi

5/26—Mind’s Eye with Friko

5/24—Fighting the Phoenix

5/26—Roar

5/24—Zebbler Encanti Experience with Richard Devine, Tahabdra and Bootie Mashup

5/25—Wicca Phase Springs Eternal with Midwife

5/27—Melt-Banana with babybaby_explores and Tomato Flower

5/22—Bryson Tiller with DJ Nitrane

5/23—Waxahatchee with Good Morning

5/24—Social Distortion

5/25—Two Door Cinema Club with Day Wave

5/22—The Peter Sommer Quartet

5/23—Mestas/Abbott Quartet

5/24—The Adam Ohlson Quartet

5/25—The Derek Banach Quintet

5/26—The Seth Lewis Quintet

5/24—Shaun Peace Band

5/25—Nick Valdez

5/26—Matt Flaherty Band

5/22—ManyColors

5/23—The Steel Wheels

5/24—Natalie Cressman & Ian Faquini

5/25—Lipgloss

5/24—I Met You In The Summer

5/26—ionnalee

5/23—Subtronics with LEVEL UP, SAMPLIFIRE B2B AUTOMHATE, BEASTBOI. and SANZU B2B INAKTIV

5/24—Subtronics with Tape B, Ternion Sound, Grabbitz, THE CARACAL PROJECT and ZEN SELEKTA

5/25—girl in red with The Beaches

5/26—A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie with Luh Tyler, Byron Messia and DJ Squizzy

5/27—Maggie Rogers with The Japanese House

5/28—Maggie Rogers with The Japanese House

5/23—Carolyn Shulman with Teresa Storch and Peter Lacis

5/24—The Plastic Rakes

5/25—Casino Perosi

5/25—Volts Delicious

5/24—Shaggy 2 Dope

5/25—Psychwardshvwty

5/26—Chopping Block

5/22—Trash Sound Conglomerate, Swag, Kirsten Lyon

5/24—Secret Garden Rave

5/27—Thomas Dollbaum

5/22—Clown Show with Skeleton Kii

5/24—Summer Bedhead with Jack Campbell & The Head Mess and Mr. Knobs

5/25—Bear & The Beasts with Cipriano and White Sands

5/28—Whitworth with Nicki Walters and mlady

5/22—Warpaint

5/23—Eyedress

5/24—The Taylor Party

5/25—Gimme Gimme Disco

5/24—Klingande

5/25—Frank Walker

5/22—Boyz N The house

5/24—Peaches & Cream

5/25—Mums The Word with Circadian Melodies and Brandywine

5/26—Voices of AAPI Month

5/22—Jungle Jam