Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 7/26 – 7/30

Dance to the tunes at Denver’s largest concert festival, the Underground Music Showcase this weekend. During the Arapahoe County Fair, you can also enjoy a beer and cheese pairing at Lone Tree Brewing Company or craft brews at Pours on the Plains. Catch a movie in McGregor Square, enjoy a beach party on a rooftop, or gather all the goods for your next adventure at BASECAMP Market Station’s Party in the Paseo.

Cavetown

When: July 26, doors 4:30 p.m., show 5:30 p.m.

Where: Levitt Pavilion Denver, 1380 W. Florida Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: $49.95, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Indie rock singer-songwriter and record producer Robin Daniel Skinner, known by stage name Cavetown is at the Levitt Pavilion tonight for Bittersweet Daze. Ricky Montgomery, mxmtoon and grentperez also join the stage.

Alicia Keys

When: July 27, 8 p.m.

Where: Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver, CO

Cost: $74 – $174, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Alicia Keys is a name known to most — she’s a singer-songwriter with an impressive number of accolades, including several American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, BET Awards and more. Keys to the Summer Tour is Keys’ seventh concert tour. Head to Ball Arena for a night of R&B and soul music.

Underground Music Showcase 2023

When: July 28, all day

Where: 21 S. Broadway, Denver, CO

Cost: Weekend pass $120, buy tickets here

Lowdown: The Underground Music Showcase will run from Friday to Sunday with bands performing from all across the world. The UMS is the largest concert festival held by Denver. This year, you can expect to see Crumb, Emmit Fenn, Jamila Woods, Dehd, Biig Piig and more.

Mac Miller Tribute Night with Brisco Jones

When: July 29, doors and music 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: The Black Box, 314 E. 13th Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: Free, RSVP here

Lowdown: For a bit of nostalgia and hip hop, The Black Box has what you need with a Mac Miller Tribute Night, where DJ Brisco Jones will spin tracks by the late Miller all night. Sing and dance along to all your favorite songs with friends this Saturday.

DISPATCH with the Colorado Symphony

When: July 30, doors 6 p.m., show 7 p.m.

Where: Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Pkwy., Morrison, CO

Cost: $56, buy tickets here

Lowdown: The Colorado Symphony is staying busy this summer and joining in on yet another Red Rocks performance — this time, with dance/electronic threesome Dispatch. Special guest and singer-songwriter Amythyst Kiah will open up the evening.

Beer & Cheese Pairing

When: July 26, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Lone Tree Brewing Company, 8222 Park Meadows Dr., Lone Tree, CO

Cost: $25, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Experts from The Truffle Cheese Shop have selected an assortment of artisanal cheeses unique in flavor for guests to taste. In between cheese nibbles, sip on a beer that complements it from Lone Tree. The pairing comes with four taster size beers and four slices of cheese.

Volunteer to Grow Food for People in Need

When: July 27, 5 – 6 p.m.

Where: Observatory Park, 2930 E. Iliff Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: Free, RSVP here

Lowdown: At this special event, volunteers will assist in gardening projects like planting, weeding and harvesting gardens. Project Helping’s mission is to improve mental wellness through accessible experiences that create purpose and community.

Pours on the Plains

When: July 28, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: 25690 E. Quincy Ave., Aurora, CO

Cost: $25, buy tickets here

Lowdown: If you’re headed to the Arapahoe County Fair, consider purchasing a ticket to Pours on the Plains for a craft brew fest. Attendees will receive beer sampling tickets with the chance to taste award-winning libations from 15+ Colorado breweries. Guests can also participate in and enjoy axe throwing, skeeball, live music and lawn games.

Denver Summer Tequila Tasting Festival

When: July 29, 2:30 – 6 p.m.

Where: Orchid Denver, 1448 Market St., Denver, CO

Cost: $0 – $400, buy tickets here

Lowdown: For two to three and a half hours, taste over 20+ different craft, small batch and world-renowned tequilas. Tequila ambassadors will be on site to educate guests on all there is to know about the tequilas. There will also be live music, as well as food and drink specials.

Beer Dinner

When: July 30, 5 p.m.

Where: Diebolt Brewing Company, 3855 Mariposa St., Denver, CO

Cost: $85, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Guests will learn the history and cultural influences of Colorado cuisine through a tasting menu curated by Chef Jared. The five course meal will be paired with five crafted brews from Diebolt Brewing Company.

Pitch a Friend Night

When: July 26, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Mile High Spirits – Tasting Room, 2201 Lawrence St., Denver, CO

Cost: Free, reserve a spot here

Lowdown: Is your friend an eligible bachelor or bachelorette? Here’s your chance to pitch them to the room with a 3-5 minute PowerPoint presentation on why someone should date them. This event will serve as a new way to meet someone the “old fashioned” way. At 8:30 p.m., a DJ set will ensue with distillery tours and more mingling.

Movies at McGregor

When: July 27, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: McGregor Square, 1901 Wazee St., Denver, CO

Cost: $0 – $25, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Bring a blanket and relax in McGregor Square for a screening of Dreamgirls, a musical drama film featuring star-studded cast Jennifer Hudson, Beyonce, Jamie Foxx, Eddie Murphy and more. Grab some popcorn, candy, soft drinks or bar selections and enjoy the show.

Party in the Paseo

When: July 28, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: Market Station, 1661 Market St., Denver, CO

Cost: Free, reserve a spot here

Lowdown: This Friday, Market Station is providing a space for all your adventure needs with outdoor-focused retailers gathering in the downtown location. Additionally, attendees may purchase a drink from the Cocktail Caravan, enjoy live music by Lola Rising or snack on eats from Radical Sasquatch. All bar proceeds will go to Big City Mountaineers. Beers and seltzers are $5 or 3 for $10 and wine and cocktails are $7 or 3 for $18.

FIRE Terrace Beach Party

When: July 29, 2 – 6 p.m.

Where: ART Hotel Denver, 1201 Broadway, Denver, CO

Cost: $0 – $250, buy tickets here

Lowdown: What better way to celebrate summer and good weather than a beach party-themed rooftop party? A DJ will be playing music while Ketel One froses keep you cool as you play patio games. General admission is free, but if you’d like to purchase a private, shaded cabana with bottle service, you can seat six people for $250.

Reptile Logic: A Corporate Dismemberment

When: July 30, 2:30 p.m.

Where: Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora, CO

Cost: $30, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Reptile Logic: A Corporate Dismemberment is an award-winning stage play written by Matt Wexler and directed by Mike Langworthy that features “a gruesome workplace accident at a warehouse owned by a faceless megacorporation…Plant manager/shameless corporate shill Mike Stevens and his dutiful assistant Iris are determined to squash the threat of unionization by any means necessary.” It is a tragedy written in the veil of a workplace comedy. The play will run through Sunday, Aug. 13.