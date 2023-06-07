Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 6/7 – 6/11

Wine walks, tastings and Father’s Day engravings — what’re you looking for? Denver holds its reputation as a place filled with varieties. For music this week, there’s psychedelic rock band King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, country music singer Kane Brown, an EDM open decks event, Trey Anastasio Trio’s jams and Funk You’s grooves. Food and booze events feature tastings of Jeffco restaurants and breweries, a wine walk at Southlands, bottle engravings of Woodford Reserve from ViewHouse and a crawfish boil. There are two festivals to attend: The Denver Greek Festival to The Big Gear Show Consumer Festival. On Sunday, see the stylistic talents of Denver at the Fashion West Summer Show. For a complete “This Week In Concerts” listing, go HERE

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard When: June 7, doors 6 p.m., show 7 p.m.

Where: Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Pkwy, Morrison, CO

Cost: $50+, buy tickets

Enter the Gizzverse tonight with Australian rock band King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard for night one of their two night run at Red Rocks. Night two on Thursday will feature a separate afternoon and evening set. The prolific group released five projects in 2022, and they show no signs of slowing down. They will feature support from the alternative/indie Kamikaze Palm Tree, a two-piece consisting of Dylan Hadley and Cole Berliner.

Where: Cervantes’ Other Side, 2637 Welton St., Denver, CO

Cost: $17, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Funk You, a musical group of eight hailing from Augusta, Georgia, is joined by Isaac Teel, drummer of TAUK this Thursday at Cervantes’ Other Side. In addition, Tv Broken 3rd Eye Open featuring singer, guitarist, songwriter Kate Skene and Niima Project will perform.

Trey Anastasio Trio

When: June 9, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m.

Where: Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver, CO

Cost: $76.50+, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Founding member of American jam band Phish is joined by Phish bandmate Jon Fishman and Trey Anastasio Band collaborator Dezron Douglas as the Trey Anastasio Trio at the Mission Ballroom this Friday. The trio will do a three night run in Denver on June 9, 10 and 11.

Kane Brown When: June 10, doors 5:30 p.m., show 7 p.m.

Where: Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Blvd., Greenwood Village, CO

Cost: $50.50 – $110.50, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Country singer-songwriter Kane Brown performs at the outdoor Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre this Saturday. Begin or continue your own summer concert series by bringing your blanket and hearing the sounds of Brown’s Drunk or Dreaming Tour. Singer Gabby Barrett and musical duo LOCASH will open up the night of music.

Friends on Deck: Denver EDM Open Deck

When: June 11, 7 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Your Mom’s House, 608 E. 13th Ave, Denver, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: Opportunity to perform is important for any musician to improve their craft and stage presence. Friends on Deck is the perfect chance to make the move from mixing in your bedroom to a real live venue and in front of a crowd.

Taste of the West

When: June 7, 4:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: Foothills Fieldhouse, 3606 S. Independence St., Denver, CO

Cost: $40 – $100, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Try the best of Jefferson County’s restaurants, breweries, wineries, distilleries, caterers and more food and drink vendors. The event will feature over 80 vendors, live music, door prize drawings and more.

Southlands June 2023 Wine Walk

When: June 8, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Southlands, 6155 S. Main St. Town Square, Aurora, CO

Cost: $23.18, buy tickets

Admission to this wine walk includes a commemorative wine glass, 10 1 oz. wine samples from wine booths, drinks and foods from participating Southlands restaurants and live music performances. The walk will take you through Main Street's various wine tasting stations. A portion of the proceeds will go to Aurora Family YMCA.

The Terrace

When: June 9, 2 – 7 p.m.

Where: Room for Milly, 1615 Platte St. Suite #145, Denver, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: Room for Milly has launched a new concept they call “The Terrace,” which will take place every Friday and Saturday. The Terrace is an outdoor patio area designed to provide “the ultimate al fresco drinking and dining experience.” The menu features a number of bottled spritz cocktails made with high-quality spirits, fresh juices and natural ingredients. Take your date for an evening out this weekend with refreshing beverages and the summer breeze.

Father’s Day Bottle Engraving When: June 10, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: ViewHouse Centennial, 7101 S. Clinton St., Centennial, CO

Cost: $59.02, buy the bottle

For a specialized gift for the father who already has everything, try getting him a custom engraved bottle of Woodford Reserve with help from Brown Forman for Father's Day. After purchasing the gift online, pick it up from ViewHouse on June 10 or 11.

7th Annual Crawfish Boil When: June 11, 1 – 6 p.m.

Where: The Bluegrass Coffee & Bourbon Lounge, 7415 Grandview Ave., Arvada, CO

Cost: $20 – $74, buy tickets here

Lowdown: It’s time for the 7th Annual Crawfish Boil. Those who pre-order to-go or dine in will receive a discounted price but crawfish will be available to order the day of while supplies last. The boil will have live music, drink specials like Hurricanes and Sazeracs, as well as prizes and giveaways.

Adulti-Verse

When: June 7, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Convergence Station, 1338 1st St., Denver, CO

Cost: $45, buy tickets

Adultiverse is a celebration of music, art and all things local to Denver. The Garnish Games Bartending Championship will take place here and guests will get to see the final six bars compete in challenges and even sample their creations. Local artists will be featured in a Made By Us vendor fair.

The Blue Bench 40th Anniversary

When: June 8, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver, CO

Cost: $25, buy tickets here

Lowdown: The Blue Bench is Denver’s only comprehensive sexual assault prevention and survivor support center. This Thursday, they are celebrating 40 years of serving survivors and community members through their preventative education, crisis hotline services, legal advocacy and more. Tickets include either two drinks or 1 drink and an empanada from Pico Arepa. The event will also have live music, a muralist and sweepstake prizes.

First-To-View VIP Opening Night: New Immersive Experience

When: June 9, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 S. Broadway, Denver, CO

Cost: $40, buy tickets

Spectra Art Space's newest immersive art experience, Novo Ita: Propagation opens this Friday to the exclusive group of those who decide to purchase this VIP ticket. Guests will meet the creators, receive goodie bags, eat and sip on special themed refreshments and food and enjoy live music by B Mar. Novo Ita: Propagation is "an all-ages narrative-driven immersive art, botanical, augmented reality, virtually theatrical, and highly interactive experience."

The Big Gear Show Consumer Festival

When: June 10, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver, CO

Cost: $12.50, buy tickets here

Lowdown: The Big Gear Show is an experience for all who love the outdoors. Attendees will get a first look at the next season’s outdoor gear and “learn about the new technologies and products to enhance and power their outdoor adventures, along with new places and ways to recreate outdoors.”

Denver Greek Festival

When: June 11, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Assumption Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 4610 E. Alameda Ave., Denver, CO