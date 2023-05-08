This Week in Concerts – Bryson Tiller, Wild Child, Mz Vendetta and More

Get ready for an exciting week of live music in Denver. The Fillmore Auditorium presents Bryson Tiller in a not-to-be-missed concert. Meanwhile, the Texas-based duo Wild Child will perform at The Bluebird Theater for two nights, bringing their unique blend of indie pop and folk to the Mile High City. Don’t miss out on the chance to see Mz Vendetta from Colorado Springs as they open for Halfway There at The Oriental Theater.

At Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, a celebration is afoot with Jammin 101.5’s “Jammin De Mayo,” with performers, Zapp, Midnight Star, Evelyn “Champagne” King and more.

With so much incredible talent on display, this is a week of concerts you won’t want to miss! For future weekly concert updates and more 303 music news stay up to date with 303 Magazine.

5/12 – Guti, Joeunit and more

5/13 – Kettama, Wolfie Fenix and more

5/12 – DJ Mes, Slater Hogan and more

5/9 – Electronic Tuesdays: Yoko, Cøntra and more

5/11 – DVS1, Manmade and more

5/11 – Delusional Ferg, Spacedude and more

5/12 – Mira, Ramona Wouters and more

5/12 – Everyst, Daddy Durdee and more

5/13 – UFO!, Moondoctor and more

5/13 – Arcturus, Dreaddy Bear and more

5/12 – Church of Cash

5/13 – Cameron Sacky Band, Aidan Canfield

5/9 – Elder, Ruby the Hatchet and more

5/10 – American Aquarium, Emily Nenni

5/11 – Wild Child, Prøxima Parada

5/12 – Wild Child, Prøxima Parada

5/13 – The Rock and Roll Playhouse: Music of The Beatles

5/13 – The National Parks, Andrea von Kapen

5/14 – From Ashes to New, Wake Me and more

5/9 – R.A. The Rugged Man, Open Minded and more

5/10 – Paula Fuga, Amanda Juline and more

5/11 – Shift, Jaenga, Kyral Banko and more

5/11 – Vince Herman Band

5/12 – Start Makins Sense, Duey Lewis & The Booze and more

5/12 – Pickin’ on The Dead, Tyler Grant and more

5/13 – High Step Society, Louie and The Letdowns and more

5/14 – BFB Da Packman

5/11 – Decimate, Blankface and more

5/13 – Guy Mantzur, NotMeghan

5/13 – Bass Ops: Algo, Parkx and more

5/8 – MJO

5/9 – Dawn Clement

5/10 – Wes, Vic and Will

5/11 – Flex, Art Lande and more

5/12 – The Democracy

5/13 – Dotsero

5/14 – Mother’s Day Brunch: Myra Warren & Tenia Nelson

5/14 – Mother’s Day Brunch: Myra Warren & Tenia Nelson

5/13 – Jammin De Mayo: Zapp, Midnight Star and more

5/8 – Bryson Tiller

5/10 – Mighty Poplar, Noam Pikelny and more

5/11 – Jason Constant, On The Dot and more

5/12 – The Bronx, Egoista and more

5/13 – The Bronx, American Overdose and more

5/14 – Pool Sharks, Red Light Ritual and more

5/9 – Open Mic

5/12 – Tribute Band Rock Night: High Country Heartbreakers, Radio Free Denver

5/13 – Denver Vintage Reggae Society

5/14 – The Wailers, Selasee & the Fafa Family

5/12 – Triston Marez

5/8 – Vlad Gershevich

5/9 – B3 Jazz Jam: Gabe Mervine, Daryl Gott and more

5/10 -Hump Day Funk Jam

5/11 – Dave Randon Trio

5/12 – Mile High Groove

5/13 – Mile High Groove

5/14 – The Rescue Dogs

5/10 – Dance on Fire

5/12 – Sleep Signals, Vintage Future and more

5/13 – Iron Roots, One Drum and more

5/14 – Slidework, Splendid Blend and more

5/9 – Ringo Deathstarr, Pleasure Venom and more

5/10 – Spike Hellis, Candy Apple and more

5/12 – Church Fire, Calm. and more

5/13 – Scott H. Biram, Garrett T. Capps and more

5/14 – Spooky Mansion, Sour Magic and more

5/8 – Nox Novacula, Plague Garden and more

5/9 – Dark Tuesdays

5/11 – Tigerclub, Elektric Animals and more

5/12 – Nekromantix, Dog Party and more

5/13 – Mile High Soul Club

5/12 – Daft Phish

5/13 – Steely Dea

5/9 – Bankrol Hayden, Scorey and more

5/10 – Dancefestopia: Aphid, Infinitey and more

5/11 – Twonski, Out and more

5/12 – Paradime, Yaakov

5/13 – CloudNone, Direct and more

5/13 – Cold Sweat

5/14 – Westerman, Twain

5/11 – Etana, Wylie Jones

5/13 – La Santa Cecelia, Nina de Freitas

5/8 – Sam MacPherson, Mikey Ferrari

5/10 – Waylon Payne, Elijah Petty & The Part-Times and more

5/11 – Escape From the Zoo, Doom Scroll and more

5/12 – Tanukichan, Winter

5/13 – The Regular, The Darling Suns and more

5/9 – The Warning

5/10 – Greg Puciato

5/12 – Dreamer Isioma

5/13 – Allegaeon

5/14 – Field Guide

5/10 – Moon Boots, Eric Lake

5/11 – sub-ID, Richard Devine

5/12 – Partiboi69, Mr. Frick

5/13 – Eats Anything, Jonbo

5/14 – Rio Romeo

5/9 – Death Grips

5/10 – Pixies, Slow Pulp

5/12 – Chis Lake, Westend and more

5/13 – Billy Strings

5/14 – Caroline Polachek, Alex G and more

5/9 – Imani Winds

5/10 – Eric Gunnison Trio

5/11 – Daryl Gott Quartet

5/12 – Gabriel Mervine Quintet

5/13 – Royal Roost Revival

5/14 – Louisa Amend Quintet

5/11 – Rowan and Salas

5/12 – DJ Marvel

5/13 – That Damn Sasquatch

5/14 – Montana Sand, Jordin Dearinger

5/11 – They Might Be Giants

5/12 – Habstrakt, Softest Hard and more

5/13 – Armnhmr, Fairlane and more

5/11 – Benny & Taylor’s Honkytonk Express

5/12 – Love Language: Neo Soul Afro Fusion House Music

5/13 – Horseshoes & Hand Grenades

5/14 – Serial Mom

5/9 – Hed Pe, Tantric and more

5/12 – Halfway There, Mz. Vendetta and more

5/9 – Shane Smith & The Saints, Charles Wesley Godwin and more

5/11 – Billy Strings

5/12 – Billy Strings

5/13 – Gary Clark Jr., Allen Stone

5/14 – John Smmit, Green Velvet and more

5/9 – Songwriter Showcase

5/10 – Live Jazz & Open Jam

5/11 – Swing at The Roxyrecital

5/12 – Karyn Ann, Hayley Lynn

5/12 – Chandra DeSantis, Jacob Cade and more

5/13 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: TLoop

5/13 – Stoyer

5/13 – Briefly Gorgeous, Kleo Ives and more

5/13 – Ozone Jones, Hoverfly and more

5/14 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: DJ Gary Givant

5/12 – Harakiri For The Sky, Ghost Bath and more

5/13 – DJ Censation, AG The MC

5/9 – Cyborg Octopus, Celestial Wizard and more

5/10 – Caustic Soda, Gone Full Heathen and more

5/12 – Apes of The State, Pigeon Pit and more

5/13 – Vacha, Intersect and more

5/14 – Indisposed, Dana Sterling

5/10 – Headslvng, Sunnnner and more

5/11 – Better Weather, Wynona and more

5/12 – Boot Gun, Horse Bitch and more

5/13 – Nite Vision: All Vinyl Dance Party

5/10 – Metronomy

5/11 – half alive

5/12 – Electric Feels: Indie Rock and Dance Party

5/13 – DJ Matt Bennett

5/14 – Lacuna Coil

5/11 – Julia Govor

5/12 – Calussa

5/13 – S!ckk!ck

5/8 – Kirkos, Tyler Adams Organ Trio

5/11 – Dr. U

5/12 – Ridley Slim, Wheysted

5/13 – Trinix Returns

5/14 – Friends on Deck