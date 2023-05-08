This Week in Concerts – Bryson Tiller, Wild Child, Mz Vendetta and More

Get ready for an exciting week of live music in Denver. The Fillmore Auditorium presents Bryson Tiller in a not-to-be-missed concert. Meanwhile, the Texas-based duo Wild Child will perform at The Bluebird Theater for two nights, bringing their unique blend of indie pop and folk to the Mile High City. Don’t miss out on the chance to see Mz Vendetta from Colorado Springs as they open for Halfway There at The Oriental Theater.
At Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, a celebration is afoot with Jammin 101.5’s “Jammin De Mayo,” with performers, Zapp, Midnight Star, Evelyn “Champagne” King and more.
With so much incredible talent on display, this is a week of concerts you won’t want to miss! For future weekly concert updates and more 303 music news stay up to date with 303 Magazine.
1134 Broadway
5/12 – Guti, Joeunit and more
5/13 – Kettama, Wolfie Fenix and more
Bar Standard
5/12 – DJ Mes, Slater Hogan and more
The Black Box
5/9 – Electronic Tuesdays: Yoko, Cøntra and more
5/11 – DVS1, Manmade and more
5/11 – Delusional Ferg, Spacedude and more
5/12 – Mira, Ramona Wouters and more
5/12 – Everyst, Daddy Durdee and more
5/13 – UFO!, Moondoctor and more
5/13 – Arcturus, Dreaddy Bear and more
The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues
5/12 – Church of Cash
5/13 – Cameron Sacky Band, Aidan Canfield
The Bluebird Theater
5/9 – Elder, Ruby the Hatchet and more
5/10 – American Aquarium, Emily Nenni
5/11 – Wild Child, Prøxima Parada
5/12 – Wild Child, Prøxima Parada
5/13 – The Rock and Roll Playhouse: Music of The Beatles
5/13 – The National Parks, Andrea von Kapen
5/14 – From Ashes to New, Wake Me and more
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
5/9 – R.A. The Rugged Man, Open Minded and more
5/10 – Paula Fuga, Amanda Juline and more
5/11 – Shift, Jaenga, Kyral Banko and more
5/11 – Vince Herman Band
5/12 – Start Makins Sense, Duey Lewis & The Booze and more
5/12 – Pickin’ on The Dead, Tyler Grant and more
5/13 – High Step Society, Louie and The Letdowns and more
5/14 – BFB Da Packman
The Church
5/11 – Decimate, Blankface and more
Club Vinyl
5/13 – Guy Mantzur, NotMeghan
5/13 – Bass Ops: Algo, Parkx and more
Dazzle
5/8 – MJO
5/9 – Dawn Clement
5/10 – Wes, Vic and Will
5/11 – Flex, Art Lande and more
5/12 – The Democracy
5/13 – Dotsero
5/14 – Mother’s Day Brunch: Myra Warren & Tenia Nelson
Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
5/13 – Jammin De Mayo: Zapp, Midnight Star and more
The Fillmore
5/8 – Bryson Tiller
Globe Hall
5/10 – Mighty Poplar, Noam Pikelny and more
5/11 – Jason Constant, On The Dot and more
5/12 – The Bronx, Egoista and more
5/13 – The Bronx, American Overdose and more
5/14 – Pool Sharks, Red Light Ritual and more
Goosetown Tavern
5/9 – Open Mic
5/12 – Tribute Band Rock Night: High Country Heartbreakers, Radio Free Denver
5/13 – Denver Vintage Reggae Society
The Gothic Theatre
5/14 – The Wailers, Selasee & the Fafa Family
The Grizzly Rose
5/12 – Triston Marez
Herb’s Hideout
5/8 – Vlad Gershevich
5/9 – B3 Jazz Jam: Gabe Mervine, Daryl Gott and more
5/10 -Hump Day Funk Jam
5/11 – Dave Randon Trio
5/12 – Mile High Groove
5/13 – Mile High Groove
5/14 – The Rescue Dogs
Herman’s Hideaway
5/10 – Dance on Fire
5/12 – Sleep Signals, Vintage Future and more
5/13 – Iron Roots, One Drum and more
5/14 – Slidework, Splendid Blend and more
Hi-Dive
5/9 – Ringo Deathstarr, Pleasure Venom and more
5/10 – Spike Hellis, Candy Apple and more
5/12 – Church Fire, Calm. and more
5/13 – Scott H. Biram, Garrett T. Capps and more
5/14 – Spooky Mansion, Sour Magic and more
HQ
5/8 – Nox Novacula, Plague Garden and more
5/9 – Dark Tuesdays
5/11 – Tigerclub, Elektric Animals and more
5/12 – Nekromantix, Dog Party and more
5/13 – Mile High Soul Club
Knew Conscious
5/12 – Daft Phish
5/13 – Steely Dea
Larimer Lounge
5/9 – Bankrol Hayden, Scorey and more
5/10 – Dancefestopia: Aphid, Infinitey and more
5/11 – Twonski, Out and more
5/12 – Paradime, Yaakov
5/13 – CloudNone, Direct and more
5/13 – Cold Sweat
5/14 – Westerman, Twain
Levitt Pavilion Denver
5/11 – Etana, Wylie Jones
5/13 – La Santa Cecelia, Nina de Freitas
Lost Lake
5/8 – Sam MacPherson, Mikey Ferrari
5/10 – Waylon Payne, Elijah Petty & The Part-Times and more
5/11 – Escape From the Zoo, Doom Scroll and more
5/12 – Tanukichan, Winter
5/13 – The Regular, The Darling Suns and more
Marquis Theater
5/9 – The Warning
5/10 – Greg Puciato
5/12 – Dreamer Isioma
5/13 – Allegaeon
5/14 – Field Guide
Meow Wolf
5/10 – Moon Boots, Eric Lake
5/11 – sub-ID, Richard Devine
5/12 – Partiboi69, Mr. Frick
5/13 – Eats Anything, Jonbo
5/14 – Rio Romeo
Mission Ballroom
5/9 – Death Grips
5/10 – Pixies, Slow Pulp
5/12 – Chis Lake, Westend and more
5/13 – Billy Strings
5/14 – Caroline Polachek, Alex G and more
Nocturne
5/9 – Imani Winds
5/10 – Eric Gunnison Trio
5/11 – Daryl Gott Quartet
5/12 – Gabriel Mervine Quintet
5/13 – Royal Roost Revival
5/14 – Louisa Amend Quintet
Number Thirty Eight
5/11 – Rowan and Salas
5/12 – DJ Marvel
5/13 – That Damn Sasquatch
5/14 – Montana Sand, Jordin Dearinger
The Ogden Theatre
5/11 – They Might Be Giants
5/12 – Habstrakt, Softest Hard and more
5/13 – Armnhmr, Fairlane and more
Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
5/11 – Benny & Taylor’s Honkytonk Express
5/12 – Love Language: Neo Soul Afro Fusion House Music
5/13 – Horseshoes & Hand Grenades
5/14 – Serial Mom
The Oriental Theater
5/9 – Hed Pe, Tantric and more
5/12 – Halfway There, Mz. Vendetta and more
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
5/9 – Shane Smith & The Saints, Charles Wesley Godwin and more
5/11 – Billy Strings
5/12 – Billy Strings
5/13 – Gary Clark Jr., Allen Stone
5/14 – John Smmit, Green Velvet and more
Roxy Broadway
5/9 – Songwriter Showcase
5/10 – Live Jazz & Open Jam
5/11 – Swing at The Roxyrecital
5/12 – Karyn Ann, Hayley Lynn
5/12 – Chandra DeSantis, Jacob Cade and more
5/13 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: TLoop
5/13 – Stoyer
5/13 – Briefly Gorgeous, Kleo Ives and more
5/13 – Ozone Jones, Hoverfly and more
5/14 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: DJ Gary Givant
Roxy Theatre
5/12 – Harakiri For The Sky, Ghost Bath and more
5/13 – DJ Censation, AG The MC
Seventh Circle Music Collective
5/9 – Cyborg Octopus, Celestial Wizard and more
5/10 – Caustic Soda, Gone Full Heathen and more
5/12 – Apes of The State, Pigeon Pit and more
5/13 – Vacha, Intersect and more
5/14 – Indisposed, Dana Sterling
Skylark Lounge
5/10 – Headslvng, Sunnnner and more
5/11 – Better Weather, Wynona and more
5/12 – Boot Gun, Horse Bitch and more
5/13 – Nite Vision: All Vinyl Dance Party
Summit
5/10 – Metronomy
5/11 – half alive
5/12 – Electric Feels: Indie Rock and Dance Party
5/13 – DJ Matt Bennett
5/14 – Lacuna Coil
Temple Night Club
5/11 – Julia Govor
5/12 – Calussa
5/13 – S!ckk!ck
Your Mom’s House
5/8 – Kirkos, Tyler Adams Organ Trio
5/11 – Dr. U
5/12 – Ridley Slim, Wheysted
5/13 – Trinix Returns
5/14 – Friends on Deck