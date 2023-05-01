What It Takes To Bring Denver Fashion Week To Life

Denver Fashion Week 2023 is set to be an unforgettable occasion, thanks to the event organizers’ persistent efforts and the outstanding designers, models, hairstylists, and makeup artists who will be presenting their work. Every element has been crafted to guarantee that Denver Fashion Week remains one of Colorado’s best events of the season.

There are so many factors that play into making sure everything runs smoothly at DFW. This season’s DFW show will be at The Brighton- A Non-Plus Ultra Venue. The show will take place from May 6-13.

Buy runway seats HERE.

Read here for more on DFWSpring 2023 designers.

DFW production team works year round on DFW bi annual shows, as soon as one season is over, they prepare for the next one while planning the next calendar year. It all starts from choosing the right venue, to working with the runway designer, AV, lights & sound company to design the perfect runway, and the layout for the week long event.

At the same time, DFW is starting to book designers for the each show, and hosts an emerging designer challenge, where designers are given the opportunity to compete to show their collection in the coming season. DFW also hosts auditions for news models interested in walking DFW for the first time, the auditions usually occurs three months before the shows, and followed by a Designers/models casting two months before the shows. After the designers and models are confirmed, the team schedules the appropriate hair and makeup team for each segment. Once this is all done, the marketing and promotion begins!

Cameron Connolly from Sliv Life, one of the designers showcasing their looks this season said, “Preparing for Denver Fashion Week is quite the experience. I hand-make all my outfits catered to the models’ looks. So after casting, I have to source everything myself in the right sizes or alter them,” Cameron said. “So, potentially 24-36+ handmade customized items for this collection.”

He also said their logos and music are customized specifically for this collection and DFW itself.

Designer Keti McKenna describes her vision for KetiVani in DFW 2023. “I am showing a 15-piece collection of what I would want my ideal customer to wear in Fall 2023. It is inspired by Colorado’s Rocky Mountains and Georgian culture, combined,” McKenna said.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

“I’ve finished fitting 14 models, with one more to go,” said McKenna. I had to put aside other projects to work on this collection, but it is really inspiring and exciting for KetiVani to collaborate with Geo in Style and represent Georgian talent and culture at Denver Fashion Week.”

These designers put hard work into their collections, to bring their visions and dreams to life, and promote their ideas and passions through their work.

DFW is eagerly anticipated every year. Makeup artists, stylists, designers, photographers, writers, and more are behind the scenes to bring fashion lovers new looks every season.

RSVP your DFW runway seats HERE