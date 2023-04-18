Denver Fashion Week’s Fabulous 2023 Designers

The fashion industry is gearing up for Denver Fashion Week 2023, scheduled for May 6-13 at The Brighton- A Non-Plus Ultra Venue.

DFW 2023 promises to be an unforgettable experience that combines tradition and innovation from some of the industry’s most brilliant designers as the local fashion industry evolves.

The designer lineup is one of the most anticipated parts of DFW. This year’s event intends to bring together a varied range of local designers, national, and international each bringing their own point of view and style to the runway. This season’s show is partnered with the non-profit organization, Guided by Humanity.

Day One: Local Couture

Day one of DFW will feature Local Couture,” with a variety of designers producing looks inspired by local Denver designs. La Adorna creates magnificent multicolored designs inspired by various cultures, and fruity and flowery looks that will bring life to this Spring. “I’m really looking forward to sharing this collection, which integrates art, avant-garde performance as well as a call to social change,” says designer Brittany Schall.

InspireD’Signs, a zero-waste, premium couture designer who is anticipated to deliver this year’s runway-flowing and unique looks, is also featured on day one of DFW.

“It’s inspired by dewdrops, summertime rains (the warm ones that feel soft), napping during the heat, lush fairytale gardens, secrets of the 12 dancing princesses, feeling anti-gravity when completely submerged, Shakespeare, love, and sensuality,” says Faye Ashwood about the new collection, “A Midsummer’s Wet Dream.”

World To Fear is a popular street-wear collection of clothing designs that will be featured in this DFW, inspiring ideal outfits to hit the streets with this season.

Last but not least, Skye Barker Maa‘s new collection, SKYE|AIRE, will be showcased at DFW 2023. A fashionably forward, bold mix of new Spring designs, with bold shapes and vibrant prints that will make any jaw drop.

Day Two: Kids and Sustainable

Day two of DFW, Kids and Sustainable, will feature a collection of daring styles for children as well as a runway preview of sustainable and zero-waste fashion, welcoming the sustainable lifestyle to the fashion world of Denver.

Dragonwing Girl, a teen athletic clothing line, will debut its bright, daring line of activewear designed to inspire young girls to be brave and free for the children’s show.

Katie Andelman‘s styles for Rainey’s Closet are going to debut with beautiful clothing for young girls made for any occasion.

At the sustainable show, The Hause Collective, a collection of thrifters, artists, and upcyclers, will be showcasing sustainable apparel, with the goal of creating a zero-waste fashion environment.

Ida and Moon, a waste-conscious, sustainable apparel brand, will showcase western-inspired, vintage-inspired styles. Their vibrant and one-of-a-kind clothes will be designed to redefine the term “second-hand.”

UPcycleD, is a sustainable brand with apparel made in France. Their redesigned clothing takes vintage to a whole new level. “As brand ambassador for UPcycleD by Biche de Bere I am most looking forward to introducing this incredible, one-of-a-kind, wearable art to the US and my local Colorado community,” says Lisa Grace, “Nelly Biche de Bere, last Fall in Paris, it has become an important personal project to support her creative genius in the world…From her on-point, street-savvy patchwork denim and reworked menswear to hand-painted black dress evening wear, there is a relatable vibe I hope DFW-goers will appreciate.”

Creating looks through remade and redesigned minds, it’s sure to be a show you won’t want to miss.

Day Three: Fashion Industry Workshop

The third day is dedicated to the Fashion Industry Workshop. This will involve a panel of experts who will take on today’s fashion industry and its ever-changing features. If you’re interested in designing, modeling, or simply have a passion for fashion, this is a DFW day you won’t want to miss.

Day Four: Ready-To-Wear

Day four, Ready-To-Wear, will debut designers that have created looks for this Spring and Summer season.

B Fresh is a line of colorful and bright designs that include eyewear, swimwear, and just a collection of cool, fresh looks for this summer. Their debut at DFW is the perfect inspiration for summer 2023. “We will be coming in hot with our retro cabana wear!” Says Brian McBroom from B Fresh, “Make a splash and get more compliments with B fresh cabana wear! The best in retro clothing and accessories.”

Azuratella, another designer for day four, is a line of edgy-inspired designs. Their looks are a combination of just the right amount of sweet and sour, and their debut at DFW shouldn’t be missed.

Day Five: Streetwear and Sneakers

Day five, Streetwear and Sneakers, is the perfect day to debut all the best looks for the sneakerheads of Denver, and those that love a chill, streetwear look to rock this season.

Uncommonwealth is a streetwear apparel label inspired by a variety of street fashion. Comfy, neutral, and trendy looks are set to hit the runway on day five.

Sliv Life has another set of streetwear designs for day four. They provide edgy, bold, and daring looks to create the most distinctive streetwear designs in the fashion industry. “So for me showcasing a collection with DFW only comes around once a year so it’s super special like a birthday or Christmas!” Says Cameron Connolly from Sliv Life, “I put so much thought and energy into it, it takes over my life for a couple months which I love! Always grateful for DFW.”

Culture Street, a very popular shoe store and line of trendy streetwear clothing will also be appearing on day five. They offer rare sneakers, vintage, and some of the most unique hype clothes the Denver fashion scene can offer.

Day Six: Fundraiser Fashion Show

Day six is the Fundraiser Fashion Show, where a collective of designers will be debuting their inclusive lines at the DFW.

Designers Local Radically Inclusive, Affirming Equitable Health and Wellness Non-Profit Organization will also launch their new line, Adaptive Clothing. This is a show geared to provide inclusivity to the fashion community.

Day Seven: International and Local Boutiques

The last day of DFW will be International and Local Boutiques. This will be a show debuting looks from all over the world, and right here in our own backyard. Many designers will even be on the runway for the very first time.

Geo in Style is a European clothing line and designer that features bold and high-quality looks and pieces made to bring any look to life. Geo in Style was founded by Georgian-Americans Nia Neilson and Nino Walton. “Denver fashion week allows us to introduce new and upcoming Georgian designers to the industry, and we are so excited to participate in it. The multicultural community that the United States possesses creates the potential of being one of the leading fashion communities in the world,” says Nia and Nino.

They will also be showcasing designer Megi Gabunia and her line M.G. Gabunia is based in Tbilisi Georgia, and has been designing for 20 years, and created her line M.G. five years ago.

Designer Lasha Jokhadze, also from Tbilisi Georgia, has been a part of the fashion industry for 15 years. Jokhadze is the leading designer for Dancing with the Stars and is also set to dress one of the American Idol contestants of the upcoming season.

KolchagovBarba, a Bulgarian-Italian designer, will showcase elegant, beautiful looks inspired by inclusion and diversity. “Creations which see the use of Swarovski, hand woven lace and the most exquisite luxurious fabrics, texture and materials, all combined to create garments crafted exclusively by hand,” the story of KolchagovBarba.

KolchagovBarba was pioneered by Bulgarian designer Svetoslav Kolchagov and Italian designer, Emilio Barba. These classic designs are meant to be savored by the consumer, looks adorned by beautiful crystals, and elegant fabrics and patchwork. KolchagovBarba was made to ensure confidence in every woman, made to enhance and embrace women, with seductive, glamorous, and sophisticated designs.

Any lover of elegant, eye-catching designs and fashion, should not miss the KolchagovBarba show, and their showcase of designs for DFW 2023.

KetiVani, a local Denver designer, with a line made for “fit and function” will showcase designs made to fit every individual, especially for them. Designer Keti McKenna’s original career was as a geophysicist. She immigrated to New York City from Georgia in the 90’s and became a professional custom clothier while completing her Patternmaking degree at New York’s Fashion Institute of Technology. She was a patternmaker, designer, fit model, and technical design manager for various companies, including Tommy Hilfiger, Anne Klein, and Tahari.

“Even though I immigrated more than 30 years ago, I keep close ties with my home country, Georgia. Geo in Style founder Nino Walton offered me the opportunity to be part of her show introducing Georgian talent to Colorado. The KetiVani collection is inspired by Georgian culture and the Colorado Rocky Mountains. I find many similarities between the two and, as a Georgian American, I wanted to express this,” says McKenna.

“KetiVani, focuses on creating slow fashion, a small batch of attainable luxury, timeless designs with exceptional fit and outstanding craftsmanship,” say Nino and Nia from Geo in Style.

And lastly, Stitch Boutique, a local Denver designer, creates trendy looks for women, made for today and tomorrow.

These special designers will provide a show that will be a once-in-a-lifetime event, you especially won’t want to miss.

With such a wide range of styles and aesthetics, the event this season is guaranteed to provide something for everyone. Prepare to be inspired, dazzled, and stunned by the outstanding talent showcased at Denver Fashion Week 2023.

