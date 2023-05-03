Unique Things To Do In Denver This Weekend 5/3 – 5/7

Denver Fashion Week This weekend There’s a lot to celebrate. Start your Cinco de Mayo festivities off at LUKI Brewery on Friday with Mexican lagers, Mariachi 303 and birria tacos, then don’t miss the “Celebrate Culture” Festival at the Civic Center on May 6th and 7th. There you can see Chihuahua races, a taco eating contest, the lowrider car show and many talented musicians and dancers.

In addition, tomorrow is May 4th — you have the opportunity to compete with others on who knows the most about Star Wars in trivia at Fiction Beer Company. May the force be with you!

Denver Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 Day One: Local Couture When: May 6, 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: The Brighton – A Non Plus Ultra Venue, 3403 Brighton Boulevard, Denver, CO

Cost: $50 – $175, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Denver Fashion Week (DFW) returns for the Spring season. For the first night of DFW, catch looks from local designers Mitosis by Byron Alexander, World To Fear, La Adorna, InspireD’Signs and SKYE|AIRE. This spring, DFW is partnered with non-profit Guided by Humanity. Their mission is dedicated to inclusive and equitable health and wellness services for people living with disabilities. A fundraiser runway show for GBH will be hosted on May 11. Denver Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 Day Two: Couture Kids When: May 7, 5 p.m.

Where: The Brighton – A Non Plus Ultra Venue, 3403 Brighton Boulevard, Denver, CO

Cost: $50 – $145, buy tickets here

Lowdown: For day two first show, Denver Fashion Week runway show is dedicated to couture kids and will showcase some of the best children’s fashion in Denver: Dragonwing Girl, Rainey’s Closet Styled By Katie Andelman, Sustainable Kids, and Runway dance performance by Cherry Creek Dance Denver Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 Day Two: Sustainable When: May 7, 5 p.m.

Where: The Brighton – A Non Plus Ultra Venue, 3403 Brighton Boulevard, Denver, CO

Cost: $50 – $125, buy tickets

Lowdown: For day two second show, Denver Fashion Week focuses on a core value of sustainability for the runway show. Brands that will present their styles and line of work include The Hause Collective, IDA+MOON by Hannah Marie, UPcycleD by Biche de Bere, Relic, Overseer and Your Mother's Favorite Stain.

Western Wednesday

When: May 3, 7 p.m.

Where: Skylark Lounge, 140 S. Broadway, Denver, CO

Cost: Free, reserve a spot

Lowdown: For the first Wednesday of the month, get your cowboy boots on and head to the Skylark Lounge to hear local singers and guitarists play country and western classics. The event is free and will feature tunes played by Jesh Yancey & The High Hopes, as well as Derek Dames Ohl.

When: May 4, 9 p.m.

Where: Hi-Dive, 7 South Broadway, Denver, CO

Cost: $12 – $15, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Immigrant’s Child is a Denver-based band with a goal to present their heritage, culture and selves. In November, they released their EP, Papalotl. Catch the band, along with Gio Chamba and Mr. Knobs this Thursday. When: May 5, 8 p.m.

Where: Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver, CO

Cost: $93, buy tickets here

Lowdown: You may remember M83 from their wildly popular 2011 hit “Midnight City” from Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming. It was the soundtrack of the summer and many after. Well, M83 is back and touring their newest album, Fantasy. Remind yourself what was so special about that radio indie pop at the Mission Ballroom, with support from Jeremiah Chiu.

Ganja White Night When: May 6, 5 p.m.

Where: Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Pkwy, Morrison, CO

Cost: $59.95+, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Ganja White Night, the Belgian bass two-piece kicks off night one of “Wobble Rocks II” Saturday. They are joined by an impressive lineup of up-and-coming electronic artists including Eazybaked, Kumarion, Sicaria Sound, LYNY and R.O. You don’t want to miss the wubz and wobbles! Lil Wayne

When: May 7, 8 p.m.

Where: Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 N. Clarkson St., Denver, CO

Cost: $330+, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Lil Wayne has been a top-selling hip-hop artist for decades, with millions of record sales and hit albums. You’d be hard pressed to find someone who hasn’t heard one of his songs. In March, he released I Am Music, a career-spanning compilation album. Take a trip down memory lane and join Weezy F Baby at the Fillmore.

2023 Rise Up and Walk Breakfast

When: May 3, 7 – 9:30 a.m.

Where: Moss Denver, 200 Santa Fe Drive, Denver, CO

Cost: Free, reserve a spot here

Lowdown: The Mile High WorkShop is an employment and job training program for people who face barriers to work. On Wednesday, they are hosting their 3rd annual fundraising breakfast. Enjoy a meal and listen to the program, which begins at 8 a.m., about the impact that WorkShop’s making in the community.

Star Wars Themed Trivia When: May 4, 7:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Fiction Beer Company, 7101 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: “May the 4th be with you,” if you attend this Star Wars Trivia night at Fiction Beer Co. There will be five rounds of Star Wars trivia, covering Lore, Droids, Disney + Star Wars, Dark Side and Jeopardy. For this event, costumes are encouraged and may be rewarded. First and second places will have their bar tab covered, along with special Star Wars prizes awarded to top teams. The Tulas Tapas food truck will be providing snacks for guests. When: May 5, 12 – 9 p.m.

Where: LUKI Brewery, 14715 W. 64th Ave. Units A&B, Arvada, CO

Cost: Prices vary

Lowdown: As a celebration of Cinco de Mayo, LUKI is bringing back their Mexican lager Rocinante. You can also enjoy birria tacos, quesadillas and more from Lola’s Kitchen. Mariachi 303, made up of MSU Denver graduates, will also be performing traditional Mexican music and songs popularized by Vicente Fernandez and Linda Ronstadt from 6 to 8 p.m. Denver Cinco de Mayo Weekend Bar Crawl When: May 6, 1 p.m.

Where: Society Sports and Spirits, 1434 Blake St., Denver, CO

Cost: $10.99, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Looking to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with drink specials and authentic Mexican cuisine? This bar crawl will provide the opportunity for tacos, enchiladas, burritos, margaritas galore. Additionally, there will be a costume contest, free entry to bars along the way and DJs at venues. Drink, snack and dance with your amigos on this pub crawl through Denver.

When: May 7, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Casey Jones, 24 N. Broadway Suite 104, Denver, CO

Cost: $20, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Looking to be a little silly this Sunday? Come to this Mr. Worldwide themed brunch party at Casey Jones and enjoy $20 Miami Margaritas and a buffet, $5 mimosas and chambongs, or even a free Pitbull bald cap and sunglasses, all while listening to his greatest hits. Jazz & Murder: Immersive Speakeasy Mystery When: May 3, 6:30 p.m.

Where: The State Room at the Rose Event Center, 1119 Washington Ave., Golden, CO

Cost: $40, buy tickets here

Lowdown: This murder mystery is themed after the Roaring Twenties at the height of prohibition, speakeasies and gangsters. You’re invited to sip on cocktails, listen to jazz and act out your fantasies of being a detective in the ’20s to find who the murderer is at the Club Candy Speakeasy. It is highly encouraged to dress on theme and “throw on your favorite flapper dress and gangster attire.”

When: May 4, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver, CO

Cost: Free – $8, register here

Lowdown: Dealers from around the country will meet at the Denver Coin Expo, the state’s largest and oldest coin show, this Thursday to display and sell. There will be a grand prize entry for a 2023 Gold Eagle with admission.

When: May 5, doors 6:30 p.m., performance begins 7:30 p.m.

Where: MCA Denver at the Holiday Theater, 2644 W. 32nd Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: $35, buy tickets

Lowdown: Contemporary opera Atlas of Remote Islands is composed by Nathan Hall based on the 2009 book by Judith Schalansky, produced by Opera on Tap Colorado and with libretto by Alan Olejniczak. The main character guides the audience through fifty remote islands through poetry and prose, history and fact, lore and fantasies.

NIGHT / LIGHTS: A Luminous Photography Experience

When: May 6, 8 – 11 p.m.

Where: The Banshee House, 2715 Larimer St., Denver, CO

Cost: Free, reserve a spot here

Lowdown: This photography exhibition is a two-day event featuring the works of local artist Danielle Webster and light artist Raphael Shattenkirk. Come explore the relationship between photography and lights at this unique limited-time experience.

Denver Cinco de Mayo