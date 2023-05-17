Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 5/17 – 5/21

This week Civic Center EATS returns for the summer, open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. — the perfect time to sneak out of the office for a lunch break. While you’re at it, attend a short and free Denver Public Art tour. Don’t miss the Women’s Climbing Night at Movement RiNo for the chance to bond with other women through fitness, climbing and yoga. All that and more this week in Denver.

Future Islands When: May 17, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m.

Where: Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver, CO

Cost: $37 – $80, buy tickets here

Lowdown: The four-piece Baltimore-based synth pop band, Future Islands performs at the Mission Ballroom tonight with Deeper as the opener. Deeper is an indie rock quartet that comes from Chicago. Kali Uchis

When: May 18, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 N. Clarkson St., Denver, CO

Cost: $238+, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Colombian-American singer-songwriter Kali Uchis presents the Red Moon In Venus Tour in support of her latest album of the same namesake. She will be joined by highly decorated British singer-songwriter Raye. Fruit Bats When: May 19, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m.

Where: Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax, Denver, CO

Cost: $25.95, buy tickets here

Lowdown: The Colorado Sound presents American indie rock band Fruit Bats at the Ogden this Friday, following the release of their 2023 album, A River Running to Your Heart. They will be joined by Kolumbo, a composer and keyboardist from Dallas, Texas. Global Dub Festival

When: May 20, doors 5 p.m.

Where: Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Pkwy, Morrison, CO

Cost: $79 – $103, buy tickets

When: May 20, doors 5 p.m.

Where: Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Pkwy, Morrison, CO

Cost: $79 – $103, buy tickets

Lowdown: Global Dub Festival will host an array of artists this Saturday at Red Rocks for the Global Dub Festival, including Adventure Club, Zomboy, Flux Pavilion, Andy C, Funtcase and Steller. Shania Twain

When: May 21, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Cir., Denver, CO

Cost: $109+, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Is Shania “still the one” you love? If so, don’t miss your chance to see the best-selling country music singer and songwriter at Ball Arena. Twain has won five Grammy Awards and earned three certified Diamond albums by the RIAA, along with many other accolades. Sing along to some of her classics or hits off her newest release, Queen of Me.

Civic Center EATS

When: May 17, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Civic Center Park, 101 W. 14th Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: The annual food truck event at Civic Center Park is back for the summer — and with more than three dozen food trucks to choose from for lunch on Wednesdays and Thursdays through Sept. 14. Visit here for a list of vendors.

Beers & Gears

When: May 18, 5:30 p.m.

Where: Living the Dream Brewing, 12305 Dumont Way (Unit A), Littleton, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: After a 60 – 90 minute group ride with BikeSource, enjoy some drinks at the brewery with your fellow riders. The ride will include a mixed terrain of paths, roads, trails and single track with a varying pace. It is suggested to have a gravel bike or Hardtail MTB. At Living the Dream Brewing, you can try the Horchata Powder Run, Fly Reel Amber Ale, Rock Climber IPA and more. Wine Weekend Pop-Up When: May 19, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Odell Brewing Co. Sloan’s Lake Taproom, 1625 Perry St., Denver, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: On day one of this three day wine pop-up, try the Meow Wolf-inspired bubbly white wine, Immediate Unreality. DJ Dommy Tumont will be providing live music and guests can purchase a $12 limited edition glass and wine pour. Additionally, attendees can enter for a chance to win tickets to Meow Wolf here Mythology Distillery's Big Move

When: May 20, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Mythology Distillery, 3622 Tejon St., Denver, CO

Cost: Free, register here

Lowdown: Celebrate Mythology Distillery’s last day in their Denver location at the Big Move event. Mythology will be moving to Steamboat Springs, CO. The distillery will be hosting live local bands, a food truck featuring tacos and Mexican food and an hourly raffle that will include free cocktails, bottles, merchandise or a private cocktail class for four.

When: May 21, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Western Sky Bar & Tap Room, 4361 S. Broadway, Englewood, CO

Cost: $45, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Spice up your Sunday afternoon with brunch and a show. Performance group Broken Babes will be showcasing their drag and burlesque. Tickets cover the show, brunch and your first drink. Food will be provided by Delectable Catering. Denver Public Art Mini-Tours

When: May 17, 11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Civic Center Park, 101 14th Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: Free, register

Lowdown: During this free tour, attendees will have the opportunity to view Denver public art, learn the histories of them and talk about any possible interpretations. Meet for the tour at the Denver Arts & Venues tent next to Civic Center EATS. Following the tour, you can enjoy food from the trucks at Civic Center Somebody's Friend Movement and Music Festival Bar Tour

When: May 18, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Barcelona Wine Bar, 2900 Larimer St., Denver, CO

Cost: $10 – $45, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Kick off Somebody’s Friend Movement & Music Festival with a five stop bar tour starting at Barcelona Wine Bar. The crawl will continue to other bars along Larimer Street, including Ratio BeerWorks, The Block Distilling, Gold Point and Infinite Monkey Theorem. At every stop, you can enjoy a cocktail and duet from artists at the festival.

David Parr – History, Mystery & Magic

When: May 19, 7:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: Theatre of Dreams Arts & Event Center, 735 Park St., C & D, Castle Rock, CO

Cost: $30 – $35, buy tickets

Lowdown: With just a short 30 minute drive from Denver, you can witness the mystery and magic of David Parr. Parr has appeared on magic competition television series "Penn & Teller: Fool Us," where his magic was put to the test — Parr fooled all of the audience, including magicians Penn Jillette and Teller and was awarded a trophy.