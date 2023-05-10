Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 5/10 – 5/14

Denver Fashion Week is still underway with three more nights of runway shows with the themes of streetwear & sneakers, inclusivity, and international and local boutiques.
 
After his three nights at 1st Bank Center in February, Billy Strings returns to Colorado once again for three shows: two at Red Rocks and one at the Mission Ballroom. 
 
Friday, hit the Cans Festival and enjoy an ice cold cocktail or wine in a can; Saturday, satisfy your sweet tooth at the Colorado Chocolate Festival; and Sunday, you have the opportunity to take your mom to browse plants and do a Prosecco tasting at The Red Barber for Mother’s Day. 

Denver Fashion Week Day Five:
STREETWEAR & SNEAKERS

Photo courtesy DENVER FASHION WEEK

When: May 10, 6 – 10 p.m.
Where: The Brighton – A Non Plus Ultra Venue, 3403 Brighton Blvd., Denver, CO
Cost: $50 – $150, buy tickets here
Lowdown: For Day Five of Denver Fashion Week, check your shoe collection for your favorite pair of sneakers and lace them up. Uncomn wealth, DENVER FXXX$, Culture Street, Sliv life and potentially more designers and brands will showcase their pieces according to the theme of streetwear style.
FREE Tickets to DFW after-party: here

Denver Fashion Week Day Six:
INCLUSIVE FASHION SHOW / GUIDED BY HUMANITY FUNDRAISER

DFW S/S '23 Day Six: INCLUSIVE FASHION SHOW/GUIDED BY HUMANITY FUNDRAISER

Photo courtesy DENVER FASHION WEEK / Eventbrite

When: May 11, 6 – 10 p.m.
Where: The Brighton – A Non Plus Ultra Venue, 3403 Brighton Blvd., Denver, CO
Cost: $50 – $130, buy tickets here
Lowdown: For Day Six of Denver Fashion Week, celebrate inclusivity and help raise disability awareness. Guided by Humanity, a radically inclusive and affirming health and wellness non-profit has partnered with Resourceful Threads to create an adaptive clothing line entitled everyBODY for those who use wheelchairs, prefer velcro over zippers and access their clothes from the side instead of overhead. 
FREE Tickets to DFW after-party: here

Denver Fashion Week Day Seven:
INTERNATIONAL & LOCAL BOUTIQUES

When: May 13, 6 – 10 p.m.
Where: The Brighton – A Non Plus Ultra Venue, 3403 Brighton Blvd., Denver, CO
Cost: $50 – $130, buy tickets here
Lowdown:  Don’t be sad it’s almost over, be happy it happened! For Day Seven of Denver Fashion Week, catch looks from Geo in Style, KetiVani, Kolchagov Barba with Oscar nominee and Academy Award winner Lesley Paterson as a model and more. The show will feature work from Denver’s top boutiques, showroom-based designers and one international designer.
FREE Tickets to DFW after-party: here

Dancefestopia

No photo description available.

Photo courtesy Dancefestopia – Yellow Brick Road Tour / Facebook

When: May 10, doors 7 p.m.
Where: Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer St., Denver, CO
Cost: $15 – $20, buy tickets here
Lowdown: Get ready for Dancefestopia with the Yellow Brick Road Tour. Expect to see DJ and producers Aphid, Infinitey, K!NG TVT, KING KOBRA, Lilith, Midnight Wanderer and REVENANT. If you’re looking to attend Dancefestopia in Kansas City, you still have a few months to go, but luckily, you can pre-party at the Larimer Lounge.

Billy Strings

Billy Strings 5/11 tickets at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison

Photo courtesy AXS

When: May 11, doors 6 p.m., show 7:30 p.m.
Where: Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Pkwy, Morrison, CO
Cost: $150+, buy tickets here
Lowdown: If you missed Bluegrass musician Billy Strings in Broomfield this February, don’t worry: you have three more chances to see him this week. Strings returns to Colorado for two nights at Red Rocks and a third at Mission Ballroom on May 12.

Habstrakt

Photo courtesy AXS

When: May 12, doors 8 p.m.
Where: The Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, CO
Cost: $19 – $29, buy tickets here
Lowdown: Habstrakt is the DJ/producer project of Adam Jouneau. He creates bass house music and will be joined by Softest Hard and Chyl for the Heritage Tour at the Ogden Theatre.

John Summit

John Summit tickets at 1STBANK Center in Broomfield

Photo courtesy AXS

When: May 13, doors 6 p.m.
Where: 1stBANK Center, 11450 Broomfield Lane, Broomfield, CO
Cost: $49.95 – $59.95, buy tickets here
Lowdown: Electronic dance music producer and DJ John Summit performs this Saturday at 1stBANK Center in Broomfield. Summit is from Chicago and has grown into a global sensation for his house music. While he also performs at Red Rocks this weekend, the show is sold out. Get your tickets to 1stBANK while you can!

Les Misérables

Les Miserables at Buell Theatre

Photo courtesy The Buell Theatre

When: May 14, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre, 1450 Curtis St., Denver, CO
Cost: $98+, buy tickets here
Lowdown: Les Misérables is here until May 21st. The Tony Award-winning musical follows themes of broken dreams, unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption. Featured in the show are songs “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home,” “One Day More,” “Master of the House,” and more. This performance is a must-see for any who love theatre.

Bonbon and Sake Pairing

Bonbon & Sake Pairing

Photo courtesy Colorado Sake Co. / Eventbrite

When: May 10, 4 – 9 p.m.
Where: Colorado Sake Co., 3559 Larimer St., Denver, CO
Cost: $28, buy tickets here
Lowdown: The Colorado Sake Company is hosting a four flavor sake and chocolate bonbon pairing this Wednesday, with the opportunity to purchase handcrafted chocolates from Colorado Cocoa Pod for Mother’s Day.

DU Vin Festival

May be an image of wine and text

Photo courtesy Daniels College of Business, University of Denver / Facebook

When: May 11, 6 p.m.
Where: Fritz, Knoebel School of Hospitality Management, 2101 S. University Blvd., Denver, CO
Cost: $135, buy tickets here
Lowdown: The DU Vin Festival offers a dinner with five courses and a wine pairing. Senior students of Daniels College of Business at the University of Denver coordinate the entire event as part of the Fritz Knoebel School of Hospitality Management program. The proceeds benefit student scholarships within Hospitality Management. 

Cans Festival

Cans Festival

Photo courtesy Highlands Ranch Community Association

When: May 12, 6 – 8:30 p.m.
Where: Highlands Ranch Community Association – Southridge Rec Center, 4800 McArthur Ranch Road Highlands Ranch, CO
Cost: $35, buy tickets here
Lowdown: No glass to be found here — the Cans Festival will be offering more than just beer in a can, rather a selection of canned wines and cocktails for attendees. Sometimes it can be hard to find an alcholic beverage you really enjoy, so try walking through Southridge Rec Center, tasting a new canned beverage, and maybe enjoying a snack from a food truck.

Colorado Chocolate Festival

Picture

Photo courtesy Colorado Chocolate Festival

When: May 13, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Where: Crowne Plaza DIA Convention Center, 15500 E. 40th Ave., Denver, CO
Cost: Free – $10, buy tickets here
Lowdown: Chocolate lovers: come one, come all. The Colorado Chocolate Festival will feature over 100 booths of chocolatiers, samplers and vendors. In addition to that, there will be tastings, cooking demos, contests, a chocolate fountain, food and drinks, gifts, a Chocolatier Championship, games and activities for kids. That’s not even all — there will also be a chocolate martini bar, as well as chocolate facials, massages and more.

Mother’s Day: Plants + Prosecco with Reroot Gardens

May be an image of macrame and mistletoe cactus

Photo courtesy The Red Barber / Facebook

When: May 14, 4 p.m.
Where: The Red Barber, 3770 Walnut St., Denver, CO
Cost: $40, RSVP with [email protected]
Lowdown: Each ticket for this Mother’s Day special event will include a prosecco tasting and choice to plant and take home succulents or plants. Reroot will be present at the event and will answer any questions about plant care.

Artful Reflections

Photo courtesy Athena Project

When: May 10, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
Where: Walker Fine Art Gallery, 300 W. 11th Ave. #A, Denver, CO
Cost: Free, register here
Lowdown: The purpose of Artful Reflections is to uplift and empower women artists. To fill a gap in the isolation that artists may still be feeling from the pandemic, the Athena Project is creating a space for artists to connect through their work again.

Exhibition – Near East To Far West

Figures on horseback leaving a large brick church in the background

Photo courtesy Denver Art Museum Caption: Ernest L. Blumenschein, Church at Ranchos de Taos, before 1917. Oil paint on canvas; 45 1/2 x 47 1/2 in. Courtesy of American Museum of Western Art –The Anschutz Collection. Photograph by William J. O’Connor

When: May 11, 10 a.m.
Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy, Denver, CO
Cost: Free – $19, buy tickets here
Lowdown: Near East to Far West: Fictions of French and American Colonialism will be on display through May 29 with more than 80 artworks. The exhibition focuses on and explores “the many ways that the style and substance of French Orientalism directly influenced American artists and their representations of the American West in art and popular culture” during the 1800s.

Immersive Disney Animation

May be an image of 6 people

Photo courtesy Lighthouse ArtSpace Denver / Facebook

When: May 12, various times: 2 p.m., 3:15 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7 p.m., 8:15 p.m.
Where: Lighthouse ArtSpace, 3900 Elati St., Denver, CO
Cost: $36, buy tickets here
Lowdown: The Immersive Disney Animation available at Lighthouse ArtSpace includes 259,000 feet of projections, 119,000 frames of video, and 500,000 feet of the gallery are filled with bubbles. You can sing along to songs, watch clips from your favorite childhood movies or learn about the history of Disney Animation. 

Spring Horseshoe Market

SPRING Horseshoe Market at Regis University Campus

Photo courtesy Horseshoe Craft and Flea Market / Eventbrite

When: May 13, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Where: Regis University (Northwest Denver Campus) 3333 Regis Blvd., Denver, CO
Cost: Free, reserve a spot here
Lowdown: It’s spring, so markets are never far away. At the Horseshoe market, look through 120 vendors and mobile boutiques. Between all of the artists, entrepreneurs, vintage and flea curators, artisan food vendors and small businesses, you’re sure to find a last-minute gift for Mother’s Day if you need to. The event will also have music and a food truck.

Mother’s Day Painting

How to Paint Mother's Day! First Drink for Moms On Us!

Photo courtesy Painting With A Twist

When: May 14, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Where: Painting With A Twist, 7134 W. Alaska Dr., Denver, CO
Cost: $37 – $39, register here
Lowdown: For Mother’s Day this Sunday, Painting With A Twist is offering a free first drink for Moms. Spend some quality time, relax, express yourself through art and painting and have a drink. Painting With A Twist serves wine, beer, ciders, seltzers, water and soft drinks at their Inspiration Bar.