Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 5/10 – 5/14

Denver Fashion Week is still underway with three more nights of runway shows with the themes of streetwear & sneakers, inclusivity, and international and local boutiques. After his three nights at 1st Bank Center in February, Billy Strings returns to Colorado once again for three shows: two at Red Rocks and one at the Mission Ballroom. Friday, hit the Cans Festival and enjoy an ice cold cocktail or wine in a can; Saturday, satisfy your sweet tooth at the Colorado Chocolate Festival; and Sunday, you have the opportunity to take your mom to browse plants and do a Prosecco tasting at The Red Barber for Mother’s Day. Denver Fashion Week Day Five:

STREETWEAR & SNEAKERS When: May 10, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Brighton – A Non Plus Ultra Venue, 3403 Brighton Blvd., Denver, CO

Cost: $50 – $150, buy tickets

For Day Five of Denver Fashion Week, check your shoe collection for your favorite pair of sneakers and lace them up. Uncomn wealth, DENVER FXXX$, Culture Street, Sliv life and potentially more designers and brands will showcase their pieces according to the theme of streetwear style.

INCLUSIVE FASHION SHOW / GUIDED BY HUMANITY FUNDRAISER When: May 11, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Brighton – A Non Plus Ultra Venue, 3403 Brighton Blvd., Denver, CO

Cost: $50 – $130, buy tickets

For Day Six of Denver Fashion Week, celebrate inclusivity and help raise disability awareness. Guided by Humanity, a radically inclusive and affirming health and wellness non-profit has partnered with Resourceful Threads to create an adaptive clothing line entitled everyBODY for those who use wheelchairs, prefer velcro over zippers and access their clothes from the side instead of overhead.

INTERNATIONAL & LOCAL BOUTIQUES When: May 13, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Brighton – A Non Plus Ultra Venue, 3403 Brighton Blvd., Denver, CO

Cost: $50 – $130, buy tickets

Don't be sad it's almost over, be happy it happened! For Day Seven of Denver Fashion Week, catch looks from Geo in Style, KetiVani, Kolchagov Barba with Oscar nominee and Academy Award winner Lesley Paterson as a model and more. The show will feature work from Denver's top boutiques, showroom-based designers and one international designer.

Dancefestopia

When: May 10, doors 7 p.m.

Where: Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer St., Denver, CO

Cost: $15 – $20, buy tickets

When: May 11, doors 6 p.m., show 7:30 p.m.

Where: Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Pkwy, Morrison, CO

Cost: $150+, buy tickets here

Lowdown: If you missed Bluegrass musician Billy Strings in Broomfield this February, don't worry: you have three more chances to see him this week. Strings returns to Colorado for two nights at Red Rocks and a third at Mission Ballroom on May 12.

Where: Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Pkwy, Morrison, CO

Cost: $150+, buy tickets here

Lowdown: If you missed Bluegrass musician Billy Strings in Broomfield this February, don’t worry: you have three more chances to see him this week. Strings returns to Colorado for two nights at Red Rocks and a third at Mission Ballroom on May 12.

Habstrakt

When: May 12, doors 8 p.m.

Where: The Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: $19 – $29, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Habstrakt is the DJ/producer project of Adam Jouneau. He creates bass house music and will be joined by Softest Hard and Chyl for the Heritage Tour at the Ogden Theatre.

John Summit When: May 13, doors 6 p.m.

Where: 1stBANK Center, 11450 Broomfield Lane, Broomfield, CO

Cost: $49.95 – $59.95, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Electronic dance music producer and DJ John Summit performs this Saturday at 1stBANK Center in Broomfield. Summit is from Chicago and has grown into a global sensation for his house music. While he also performs at Red Rocks this weekend, the show is sold out. Get your tickets to 1stBANK while you can!

Les Misérables

When: May 14, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre, 1450 Curtis St., Denver, CO

Cost: $98+, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Les Misérables is here until May 21st. The Tony Award-winning musical follows themes of broken dreams, unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption. Featured in the show are songs “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home,” “One Day More,” “Master of the House,” and more. This performance is a must-see for any who love theatre.

Bonbon and Sake Pairing

When: May 10, 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: Colorado Sake Co., 3559 Larimer St., Denver, CO

Cost: $28, buy tickets here

Lowdown: The Colorado Sake Company is hosting a four flavor sake and chocolate bonbon pairing this Wednesday, with the opportunity to purchase handcrafted chocolates from Colorado Cocoa Pod for Mother’s Day.

DU Vin Festival

When: May 11, 6 p.m.

Where: Fritz, Knoebel School of Hospitality Management, 2101 S. University Blvd., Denver, CO

Cost: $135, buy tickets

The DU Vin Festival offers a dinner with five courses and a wine pairing. Senior students of Daniels College of Business at the University of Denver coordinate the entire event as part of the Fritz Knoebel School of Hospitality Management program. The proceeds benefit student scholarships within Hospitality Management.

Cans Festival

When: May 12, 6 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Highlands Ranch Community Association – Southridge Rec Center, 4800 McArthur Ranch Road Highlands Ranch, CO

Cost: $35, buy tickets

No glass to be found here — the Cans Festival will be offering more than just beer in a can, rather a selection of canned wines and cocktails for attendees. Sometimes it can be hard to find an alcholic beverage you really enjoy, so try walking through Southridge Rec Center, tasting a new canned beverage, and maybe enjoying a snack from a food truck.

Colorado Chocolate Festival

When: May 13, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Crowne Plaza DIA Convention Center, 15500 E. 40th Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: Free – $10, buy tickets

Chocolate lovers: come one, come all. The Colorado Chocolate Festival will feature over 100 booths of chocolatiers, samplers and vendors. In addition to that, there will be tastings, cooking demos, contests, a chocolate fountain, food and drinks, gifts, a Chocolatier Championship, games and activities for kids. That's not even all — there will also be a chocolate martini bar, as well as chocolate facials, massages and more.

Mother’s Day: Plants + Prosecco with Reroot Gardens When: May 14, 4 p.m.

Where: The Red Barber, 3770 Walnut St., Denver, CO

Cost: $40, RSVP with [email protected]

Lowdown: Each ticket for this Mother’s Day special event will include a prosecco tasting and choice to plant and take home succulents or plants. Reroot will be present at the event and will answer any questions about plant care.

Artful Reflections

When: May 10, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Walker Fine Art Gallery, 300 W. 11th Ave. #A, Denver, CO

Cost: Free, register

The purpose of Artful Reflections is to uplift and empower women artists. To fill a gap in the isolation that artists may still be feeling from the pandemic, the Athena Project is creating a space for artists to connect through their work again.

Exhibition – Near East To Far West

When: May 11, 10 a.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy, Denver, CO

Cost: Free – $19, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Near East to Far West: Fictions of French and American Colonialism will be on display through May 29 with more than 80 artworks. The exhibition focuses on and explores “the many ways that the style and substance of French Orientalism directly influenced American artists and their representations of the American West in art and popular culture” during the 1800s.

When: May 12, various times: 2 p.m., 3:15 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7 p.m., 8:15 p.m.

Where: Lighthouse ArtSpace, 3900 Elati St., Denver, CO

Cost: $36, buy tickets

The Immersive Disney Animation available at Lighthouse ArtSpace includes 259,000 feet of projections, 119,000 frames of video, and 500,000 feet of the gallery are filled with bubbles. You can sing along to songs, watch clips from your favorite childhood movies or learn about the history of Disney Animation.

Spring Horseshoe Market

When: May 13, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Regis University (Northwest Denver Campus) 3333 Regis Blvd., Denver, CO

Cost: Free, reserve a spot here

Lowdown: It’s spring, so markets are never far away. At the Horseshoe market, look through 120 vendors and mobile boutiques. Between all of the artists, entrepreneurs, vintage and flea curators, artisan food vendors and small businesses, you’re sure to find a last-minute gift for Mother’s Day if you need to. The event will also have music and a food truck.