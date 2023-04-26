Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 4/26 – 4/30

The music in Denver this week covers it all – from rap to electronic music to singer-songwriters. If you’re preparing for Sonic Bloom in June, Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom & The Other Side is hosting a pre-party with an impressive lineup of bass artists.

Get your Hump Day going with Geeks Who Drink Trivia and keep the week going with a gluten free food tour, Comedy Underground’s showcase, an artist takeover at the Denver Art Museum, the Firefly Handmade Spring Market or The Color Purple musical adaptation.

Pouya

When: April 26, 7 p.m.

Where:Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 N. Clarkson St., Denver, CO

Cost:$79 – $151, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Pouya is well-known as a pioneer of the early underground rap scene on SoundCloud. In support of his latest mixtape, Pouya heads to the Fillmore Auditorium for his All But 6 Tour. He will be joined by rappers Fat Nick, Kxllswxtch and other special guests. Gorgon City

When: April 27, doors 6 p.m.

Where: Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Pkwy, Morrison, CO

Cost: $49.95 – $55, buy tickets

Lowdown: "Enter the Realm" with English electronic music production duo Gorgon City this Thursday at Red Rocks. Get there when doors open and see DJ Seinfeld, Franky Wah, Korolova and Yulia Niko perform before the duo takes stage.

When: April 28, doors 8 p.m., show 9 p.m.

Where: Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax, Denver, CO

Cost: $25, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Oliver Lee and James Carter make up the British electronic music duo known as Snakehips. They rose to popularity through their song “All My Friends” back in 2015 — and now they have returned with their Never Worry Album Tour. Get there when the doors open to see Veggi, Levi Double U and siss open for Snakehips.

A Sonic Bloom Pre-Party, G-Space and more

When: April 29, doors 8 p.m., show 8:30 p.m.

Where: Cervantes’ and Other Side, 2637 Welton St., Denver, CO

Cost: $25, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Saturday night is sound-packed with plenty of artists performing on both sides of Cervantes’. In the ballroom, catch bass DJ G-Space, Vide, ST4RFOX & Zone Drums, Mythic Rogue b2b Quite Possibly, Finneh and Ruku. On the Other Side, see Puka Patrol (ft. Kevin Donohue and Josh Fairman of Sunsquabi), Earthcry (ft. Anthony Thogmartin of Papadosio), Orenda and Black Wolf Sound. If you enjoy bass music and are heading to Sonic Bloom this summer, you don’t want to miss this Sonic Bloom pre-party.

Ruby Waters

When: April 30, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m.

Where: Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave, Denver, CO

Cost: $22.50, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Ruby Waters is a singer-songwriter from Shelburne, Ontario. In November of last year, she released EP Heather. Sing along with Waters at the Bluebird Theater this Sunday. Arrive early to catch Chandra DeSantis open for Waters.

Geeks Who Drink Trivia

When: April 26, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Great Divide – Barrel Room, 1812 35th St., Denver, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: Geeks Who Drink Trivia Night takes place every week. Drink with friends and test your knowledge through seven rounds of trivia with eight questions each. Topics could cover “everything from Hungary to The Hunger Games, from science to sports, from the Billboard Hot 100 to Better Call Saul.” Winners receive bar cash or other prizes.

Pizza Making

When:April 27, 4 – 6 p.m.

Where:Berkeley Lake Park, W. 46th Ave, Denver, CO

Cost:$50, sign up

Lowdown: Who doesn't love the chance to make some pizza just the way you like it in a fire oven and eat it after? Over the course of two hours, learn basics on dough, how to homemake sauces, topping options and even cook a Neapolitan pizza in a 950ºF fire oven.

Gluten Free Food Tour

When: April 28, 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Avanti Food & Beverage, 3200 N. Pecos St., Denver, CO

Cost: $60, reserve a spot

Lowdown: Finding gluten free options can be frustrating at times, but at this tour, you will be able to add more places to your list with gluten free options you enjoy. Meet at Avanti and prepare to try two drink spots and two food spots with gluten free options. Local foodie, world traveler and celiac Carrie will guide participants around Denver and the tour will end in RiNo.

The Big Stir Festival

When:April 29, 1 – 5 p.m.

Where:Tivoli Turnhalle, 900 Auraria Pkwy, Denver, CO

Cost:$65 – $250, buy tickets here

Lowdown:Enjoy wine, food, liquor and sweets from more than 25 tasting tables arranged by Colorado’s 2023 Les Dames d’Escoffier Leadership Award winners, sponsors and local producers. The event will feature seminars by women at the top of their industries, book signings with author Tanya Holland and Kate Johnson in the Book Nook sponsored by Tattered Covered and a table with mystery boozy grab bags.

Lunch Fundraiser – Benefit for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

When: April 30, 12 – 3 p.m.

Where: Cherry Creek Country Club, 2405 S. Yosemite St., Denver, CO

Cost:$55, buy tickets here

Lowdown: At this benefit, hear speakers from the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) committee, as well as cancer survivors. The event will include a silent auction and 50/50 ticket drawings. The mission of LLS is to cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. Werifesteria

When: April 26, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: Valkarie Gallery, 445 S. Saulsbury St., Lakewood, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: In this exhibition, local artist Colleen Tully takes a "walk through the haunting forests of her mind" and explores themes of nature. Experience her oil on aluminum, canvas and found wood in real life at the Valkarie Gallery Wednesday through Saturday before it closes on April 30. Comedy Underground Showcase

When: April 27, doors 7 p.m., show 8 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Comedy Underground, 1400 N. Williams St., Denver, CO

Cost: $15, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Check out local stand up comedians, touring professionals and other special guests at the comedy club under the Althea Center and enjoy a free pizza with the purchase of a ticket this Thursday.

Untitled: Artist Takeover

When: April 28, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave Pkwy, Denver, CO

Cost: $0 – $19, buy tickets

Lowdown: Untitled: Artist Takeover is an event at the Denver Art Museum full of live performances such as music, dance, spoken-word, theatrics, fashion shows and so on. There are pop-up installations displayed throughout the museum as well as collaborative artmaking stations guided by professional artists. The artist takeover is exactly what it sounds like and allows for a hands-on experience in the museum. This April event with the theme of "Projection" will be hosted by Franklin Cruz, a queer Latin poet and writer and Sammy Lee, a South Korean visual artist that specializes in cast paper and performative collaboration.

Firefly Handmade Spring Market

When: April 29, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: 1000 block of South Gaylord St., Denver, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: Firefly Handmade will feature over 80 curated artisans in their Spring Market, with a range of items to choose from: jewelry, accessories, decor and more. Local musicians Daniella Katzir Band, The Dollhouse Thieves, Many Mountains and Sturtz will be playing live music.

The Color Purple

When: April 30, 1:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Center – Wolf Theatre, 1400 Curtis St., Denver, CO

Cost: $35 – $96, buy tickets

Lowdown: Alice Walker’s The Color Purple has won a Pulitzer Prize, a National Book Award, 11 Academy Award nominations, four Golden Globe nominations and three Tony Awards. Now, you can see it in theatre with a talented cast and musical adaptation that features soul, gospel, jazz and blues vocals right here in Denver.

