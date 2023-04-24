This Week in Concerts – A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Snakehips, Chandra DeSantis and More

This week’s concert lineup has everything you’re looking for. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is set to take the stage at the Mission Ballroom. Meanwhile, The Ogden Theatre is gearing up to host the dynamic electronic duo, Snakehips and Chandra DeSantis joins Ruby Waters at The Bluebird Theater.

Looking for something different? Check out the Arcane Vampire Ball at The Church on Broadway for a musical celebration among witches. Looking for something a bit more casual but consistent? Then head to Herb’s Hideout for a performer each day without the hassle of looking for vampire fangs outside of fall.

For future weekly concert updates and more 303 music news stay up to date with 303 Magazine.

4/28 – DJ Python

4/29 – Rødhad

4/27 – Austin Millz

4/25 – Electronic Tuesdays: Mirror Maze, Nueq and more

4/27 – Bad Company, Ghost and more

4/27 – Coal Mine Sound Takeover: Khu, Beargod and more

4/28 – Konkrete Jungle Mile High: Khariszma, Cassien and more

4/29 – Kursa, Anna Morgan and more

4/29 – Gladkill, Adame and more

4/30 – Sunday School with Kursa

4/27 – Dreem Machine, Log and more

4/28 – Gabe Lee, King Margo and more

4/29 – Ground Loop, Makadu

4/24 – Ripe, Mobley

4/27 – Donovan Woods, Henry Jamison and more

4/28 – Ron Pope

4/29 – Mo Lowda & The Humble, Illiterate Light

4/30 – Ruby Waters, Chandra DeSantis

4/25 – Redveil, Femdot and more

4/27 – Barnacle Boi and more

4/28 – Neighbor, The Jauntee

4/28 – Orgone, Gold Leader

4/29 – G-Space, Vide and more

4/27 – Decadon, Sythyst and more

4/28 – Nic Fanciulli

4/30 – Arcane Vampire Ball: Performers to be announced

4/29 – Born Dirty

4/29 – Bass Ops: Heyz, WonkeyKong

4/24 – Tivoli Club Brass Band

4/25 – Kieran Osborn Senior Recital

4/26 – Cecil Alexander

4/27 – Cecil Alexander

4/28 – Purnell Steen and The Five Points Ambassadors

4/28 – Ken Walker Sextet

4/28 – Sarah Mount and The Rushmores

4/29 – Kids’ Saturday Matinee

4/29 – Same Cloth

4/29 – Same Cloth

4/30 – The Domi Edson Trio

4/26 – Pouya

4/28 – OneRepublic, American Authors and more

4/26 – CU Denver Pop Rock and Hip-Hop Ensembles: Bridge Down, Wombat and The Monkey Man

4/27 – Danno Simpson, Johno Leeroy Band and more

4/28 – Spirit Motel, Jamesik and more

4/30 – Stil Runnin, Tireshoe and more

4/25 – Open Mic Night

4/25 – Caroline Rose, Kairos Creature Club

4/28 – Whitechapel, Archspire and more

4/30 – The New Pornographers, Wild Pink

4/28 – Aaron Watson

4/24 – Vlad Gershevich

4/25 – B3 Jazz Jam: Gabe Mervine, Daryl Gott and more

4/26 – Hump Day Funk Jam

4/27 – Dave Randon Trio

4/28 – Wonderbread

4/29 – Skool Daze

4/30 – Venuz Cruz

4/26 – Free Music Wednesdays: Ninet Percent 90s

4/27 – The Homewreckers, Robot Tennis Club and more

4/24 – Hell, Snakes and more

4/25 – Memory Drip, Despair Jordan and more

4/27 – Julian St. Nightmare, Antibroth

4/28 – Overdose, Love Gang and more

4/29 – Buffalo Nichols, Dbuk and more

4/25 – Dark Tuesdays

4/26 – Frank and Deans, Reno Divorce

4/27 – Kenny’s Login, Unindicted Co-Conspirators and more

4/28 – Retro ’80s Dance Party: Take on Me

4/29 – Matamiska, Skank Williams

4/30 – Xiu Xiu, Voight

4/28 – The Crystal Method, Stanton Warriors

4/29 – Photon, Jimmy Dunstan and more

4/27 – Ragebot, Defend and more

4/28 – Young Franco, Fred Fancy and more

4/28 – Treehouse DJ Set: Zacc

4/29 – Bodega Cats, Sterno and more

4/29 – James Grebb, Morse and more

4/30 – Holden Reed, Mike Ring and more

4/26 – Yard Art, Riding Carpets and more

4/27 – French Cuffs, Hand Turkey and more

4/28 – The Aquadolls, Tonic & Time and more

4/29 – Poor Moxi, Savory Little Snacks and more

4/30 – Biting Bullets, Ovira and more

4/24 – Spencer Sutherland, Jordy and more

4/25 – Every Avenue, Makeout and more

4/26 – Ionnalee, Luminous Kid

4/28 – The Beaches, Finish Ticket

4/29 – Sophie Gray, Gilda House and more

4/25 – True Widow, Shadows Tranquil and more

4/28 – Pheops, David Phipps

4/29 – Luzcid, Illoh

4/27 – A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

4/28 -A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

4/26 – The Dana Landry Trio

4/27 – The Adam Birnbaum

4/28 -Moderno Latin Jazz Quintet

4/29 – Derek Banach Quintet

4/30 – Coracão Brazilian Quartet

4/27 – Valdez, The Sleep Escapeand more

4/28 – DJ Miggy

4/24 – Dying Fetus, Suicide Silence and more

4/25 – Yaeji, Jessy Lanza

4/28 – Snakehips, Veggi and more

4/29 – Avatar, Veil of Maya and more

4/29 – Lipgloss: An Indie Dance Party

4/25 – Goth Babe, Cautious Clay and more

4/26 – Peekaboo, Rusko and more

4/27 – Gorgon City, DJ Seinfeld and more

4/28 – Sublime With Rome, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and more

4/29 – Skrillex

4/30 – Trevor Hall and The Great In-Between and more

4/25 – Singer-songwriter Open Mic

4/26 – Live Jazz & Open Jazz Jam

4/27 – Swing at The Roxy with Dizzy with a Dame

4/28 – UC Denver Junior Recital: Jacob Montano, Nick Schell

4/28 – Chrissy Hoskins

4/28 – Liquid Chicken, The New Creep and more

4/29 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch with Eric Lake

4/29 – Pedro Meyer

4/29 – Love Language

4/30 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch with Jack Trueax

4/28 – King Iso, Unconventional Kingz and more

4/29 – Qoncert Weekend: Details to be announced

4/24 – Bent, 00.Aur and more

4/25 – Alex Homan, Kelly Garlic and more

4/26 – Dryad, Traffic Death and more

4/28 – Hirs Collective, Ukko’s Hammer and more

4/29 – Contender, Until May and more

4/30 – Elnuh, Vicky Burp and more

4/25 – Wildermiss

4/26 – MoonRadish, Minka and more

4/27 – Crocodiles, Cleaner and more

4/28 – Guilty Pleasures

4/29 – Soy Celesté, Gila Teen and more

4/29 – Wage War

4/27 – BYOUSB

4/28 – Cheyenne Giles

4/29 – Biscits Goodboys

Your Mom’s House

4/25 – Open Jam

4/26 – Last Train To Juarez, Tom McElvain and more

4/27 – Punifabi & Bollywood Party

4/28 – Koresma, Spirit of The Wood, Audiotrope and more

4/29 – Skrizzly Adams, Talk Bazaar

4/30 – Third Place 001: Azuel, Jetset and more