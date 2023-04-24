This Week in Concerts – A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Snakehips, Chandra DeSantis and More

This week’s concert lineup has everything you’re looking for. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is set to take the stage at the Mission Ballroom. Meanwhile, The Ogden Theatre is gearing up to host the dynamic electronic duo, Snakehips and Chandra DeSantis joins Ruby Waters at The Bluebird Theater.
Looking for something different? Check out the Arcane Vampire Ball at The Church on Broadway for a musical celebration among witches. Looking for something a bit more casual but consistent? Then head to Herb’s Hideout for a performer each day without the hassle of looking for vampire fangs outside of fall.
For future weekly concert updates and more 303 music news stay up to date with 303 Magazine.
1134 Broadway
4/28 – DJ Python
4/29 – Rødhad
Bar Standard
4/27 – Austin Millz
The Black Box
4/25 – Electronic Tuesdays: Mirror Maze, Nueq and more
4/27 – Bad Company, Ghost and more
4/27 – Coal Mine Sound Takeover: Khu, Beargod and more
4/28 – Konkrete Jungle Mile High: Khariszma, Cassien and more
4/29 – Kursa, Anna Morgan and more
4/29 – Gladkill, Adame and more
4/30 – Sunday School with Kursa
The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues
4/27 – Dreem Machine, Log and more
4/28 – Gabe Lee, King Margo and more
4/29 – Ground Loop, Makadu
The Bluebird Theater
4/24 – Ripe, Mobley
4/27 – Donovan Woods, Henry Jamison and more
4/28 – Ron Pope
4/29 – Mo Lowda & The Humble, Illiterate Light
4/30 – Ruby Waters, Chandra DeSantis
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
4/25 – Redveil, Femdot and more
4/27 – Barnacle Boi and more
4/28 – Neighbor, The Jauntee
4/28 – Orgone, Gold Leader
4/29 – G-Space, Vide and more
The Church
4/27 – Decadon, Sythyst and more
4/28 – Nic Fanciulli
4/30 – Arcane Vampire Ball: Performers to be announced
Club Vinyl
4/29 – Born Dirty
4/29 – Bass Ops: Heyz, WonkeyKong
Dazzle
4/24 – Tivoli Club Brass Band
4/25 – Kieran Osborn Senior Recital
4/26 – Cecil Alexander
4/27 – Cecil Alexander
4/28 – Purnell Steen and The Five Points Ambassadors
4/28 – Ken Walker Sextet
4/28 – Sarah Mount and The Rushmores
4/29 – Kids’ Saturday Matinee
4/29 – Same Cloth
4/30 – The Domi Edson Trio
The Fillmore
4/26 – Pouya
4/28 – OneRepublic, American Authors and more
Globe Hall
4/26 – CU Denver Pop Rock and Hip-Hop Ensembles: Bridge Down, Wombat and The Monkey Man
4/27 – Danno Simpson, Johno Leeroy Band and more
4/28 – Spirit Motel, Jamesik and more
4/30 – Stil Runnin, Tireshoe and more
Goosetown Tavern
4/25 – Open Mic Night
The Gothic Theatre
4/25 – Caroline Rose, Kairos Creature Club
4/28 – Whitechapel, Archspire and more
4/30 – The New Pornographers, Wild Pink
The Grizzly Rose
4/28 – Aaron Watson
Herb’s Hideout
4/24 – Vlad Gershevich
4/25 – B3 Jazz Jam: Gabe Mervine, Daryl Gott and more
4/26 – Hump Day Funk Jam
4/27 – Dave Randon Trio
4/28 – Wonderbread
4/29 – Skool Daze
4/30 – Venuz Cruz
Herman’s Hideaway
4/26 – Free Music Wednesdays: Ninet Percent 90s
4/27 – The Homewreckers, Robot Tennis Club and more
Hi-Dive
4/24 – Hell, Snakes and more
4/25 – Memory Drip, Despair Jordan and more
4/27 – Julian St. Nightmare, Antibroth
4/28 – Overdose, Love Gang and more
4/29 – Buffalo Nichols, Dbuk and more
HQ
4/25 – Dark Tuesdays
4/26 – Frank and Deans, Reno Divorce
4/27 – Kenny’s Login, Unindicted Co-Conspirators and more
4/28 – Retro ’80s Dance Party: Take on Me
4/29 – Matamiska, Skank Williams
4/30 – Xiu Xiu, Voight
Knew Conscious
4/28 – The Crystal Method, Stanton Warriors
4/29 – Photon, Jimmy Dunstan and more
Larimer Lounge
4/27 – Ragebot, Defend and more
4/28 – Young Franco, Fred Fancy and more
4/28 – Treehouse DJ Set: Zacc
4/29 – Bodega Cats, Sterno and more
4/29 – James Grebb, Morse and more
4/30 – Holden Reed, Mike Ring and more
Lost Lake
4/26 – Yard Art, Riding Carpets and more
4/27 – French Cuffs, Hand Turkey and more
4/28 – The Aquadolls, Tonic & Time and more
4/29 – Poor Moxi, Savory Little Snacks and more
4/30 – Biting Bullets, Ovira and more
Marquis Theater
4/24 – Spencer Sutherland, Jordy and more
4/25 – Every Avenue, Makeout and more
4/26 – Ionnalee, Luminous Kid
4/28 – The Beaches, Finish Ticket
4/29 – Sophie Gray, Gilda House and more
Meow Wolf
4/25 – True Widow, Shadows Tranquil and more
4/28 – Pheops, David Phipps
4/29 – Luzcid, Illoh
Mission Ballroom
4/27 – A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
4/28 -A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
Nocturne
4/26 – The Dana Landry Trio
4/27 – The Adam Birnbaum
4/28 -Moderno Latin Jazz Quintet
4/29 – Derek Banach Quintet
4/30 – Coracão Brazilian Quartet
Number Thirty Eight
4/27 – Valdez, The Sleep Escapeand more
4/28 – DJ Miggy
The Ogden Theatre
4/24 – Dying Fetus, Suicide Silence and more
4/25 – Yaeji, Jessy Lanza
4/28 – Snakehips, Veggi and more
4/29 – Avatar, Veil of Maya and more
Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
4/29 – Lipgloss: An Indie Dance Party
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
4/25 – Goth Babe, Cautious Clay and more
4/26 – Peekaboo, Rusko and more
4/27 – Gorgon City, DJ Seinfeld and more
4/28 – Sublime With Rome, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and more
4/29 – Skrillex
4/30 – Trevor Hall and The Great In-Between and more
Roxy Broadway
4/25 – Singer-songwriter Open Mic
4/26 – Live Jazz & Open Jazz Jam
4/27 – Swing at The Roxy with Dizzy with a Dame
4/28 – UC Denver Junior Recital: Jacob Montano, Nick Schell
4/28 – Chrissy Hoskins
4/28 – Liquid Chicken, The New Creep and more
4/29 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch with Eric Lake
4/29 – Pedro Meyer
4/29 – Love Language
4/30 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch with Jack Trueax
Roxy Theatre
4/28 – King Iso, Unconventional Kingz and more
4/29 – Qoncert Weekend: Details to be announced
Seventh Circle Music Collective
4/24 – Bent, 00.Aur and more
4/25 – Alex Homan, Kelly Garlic and more
4/26 – Dryad, Traffic Death and more
4/28 – Hirs Collective, Ukko’s Hammer and more
4/29 – Contender, Until May and more
4/30 – Elnuh, Vicky Burp and more
Skylark Lounge
4/25 – Wildermiss
4/26 – MoonRadish, Minka and more
4/27 – Crocodiles, Cleaner and more
4/28 – Guilty Pleasures
4/29 – Soy Celesté, Gila Teen and more
Summit
4/29 – Wage War
Temple Night Club
4/27 – BYOUSB
4/28 – Cheyenne Giles
4/29 – Biscits Goodboys
Your Mom’s House
4/25 – Open Jam
4/26 – Last Train To Juarez, Tom McElvain and more
4/27 – Punifabi & Bollywood Party
4/28 – Koresma, Spirit of The Wood, Audiotrope and more
4/29 – Skrizzly Adams, Talk Bazaar
4/30 – Third Place 001: Azuel, Jetset and more