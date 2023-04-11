Unique Things To Do In Denver This Weekend 4/12 – 4/16

Exciting things are underway this week in Denver. Get inspired by the Paper Fashion Show, wrap up the ski season with gaper day parties or celebrate Colorado Pint Day with a new glass at your favorite local brewery.For a more relaxed experience, stroll the Spring Market at Southwest Plaza, Sip n’ Swap some clothing you’ve been trying to get rid of at Zeppelin Station or help distribute groceries to families in need with We Don’t Waste. If you still have the energy at the end of the week, try the scenic Rockin’ on the River 5K. For a complete “This Week In Concerts” listing, go HERE
Theo Katzman
When: April 12, doors 7:30 p.m., show 8:30 p.m. Where: Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax, Denver, CO Cost: $36, buy tickets here Lowdown: Theo Katzman is a Los Angeles based musician and singer-songwriter. He is also a member of funk jam band Vulfpeck, where he plays guitar, drums and vocals. Head to the Ogden Theatre for the opportunity to catch some new songs off Katzman’s latest release, Be the Wheel.
Subtronics
When: April 13, doors 6 p.m. Where: Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Pkwy, Morrison, CO Cost:$123+, buy tickets here Lowdown: The popular Philadelphia dubstep DJ-producer Jesse Kardon, a.k.a. Subtronics heads to the Rocks this week for two nights. Thursday at Cyclops on the Rocks III, Subtronics will be joined by Pendulum for a DJ set, HOL!, Leotrix, and an ARTIX! / SweetTooth b2b.
Fleetmac Wood
When: April 14, doors 8 p.m., show 9 p.m. Where: Meow Wolf Denver (Convergence Station), 1338 1st. St., Denver, CO Cost: $29.50, buy tickets here Lowdown: Fleetmac Wood consists of DJs Roxanne Roll and Alex Oxley. Through their project they started in 2012, they rework Fleetwood Mac’s classic-rock records and sound into a mix of electronic music. If you’d like to hear Fleetwood Mac in a new, fresh light, stop by the Convergence Station for a unique set this Friday night.
BREAKIN
When: April 15, 9 p.m. Where: 860 Vallejo St 860 Vallejo Street Denver, CO 80204 Cost: $35 – $65, buy tickets here Lowdown: FreeBass presents: Dynamix II LIVE PA, Dj Magic Mike, Omar Santana, Exzakt vs D.O.H., James Wolfe, Dj Natural Nate, Queen Beats, Skitz, Hosted by: Slim_R_I, Massive FunkTion1.
An Evening with The Cody Sisters and Sprig Of That
When: April 16, 4 – 6 p.m. Where: Enigma Bazaar, 4923 W. 38th Ave., Denver, CO Cost: $15, buy tickets here Lowdown: For a night of roots, bluegrass and acoustic music, come see and dance to the strings and harmonies of The Cody Sisters and Sprig Of That. Based in Colorado, The Cody Sisters, consists of bass player Will Pavilonis, Megan (guitar, mandolin, vocals) and Maddie (guitar, mandolin, banjo, vocals). Sprig Of That is a tabla, fiddle and guitar trio from Minnesota comprised of Krissy Bergmark, Ilan Blanck and Isabel Dammann.
2023 Colorado Pint Day
When: April 12, all day Where: Locations vary – see the list of participating breweries here Cost: Price varies Lowdown: Pint Day has become a tradition in Colorado since its first launch in 2016. On this day, beer lovers are able to purchase a specially designed pint glasses pertaining to a creative theme and artwork. This year is the biggest Colorado Pint Day yet, with over 200 breweries participating. This year’s theme, the Great Colorado Road Trip is designed by Anna Long from Copper Kettle Brewing Co. and CEO of Norlo Design. To purchase a pint glass, check the listing of whether your favorite local brewery is participating and take the drive on over to celebrate Colorado’s 2023 Pint Day.
Gals Night Out
When: April 13, 5 – 8 p.m. Where: 5150 Garrison St., Arvada, CO Cost: $40, buy your tickets at 303-424-7979 Lowdown: Party with a Purpose and with the girls this Thursday for the annual spring party. Enjoy a night of food, wine and shopping – sample food from local Arvada businesess, art and jewelry from local artists and 20% off plant and garden accessories from the greenhouse. Proceeds from this event benefit Hope House Colorado, a local non-profit that supports teen moms and their kids.
Serve Drive-Thru Food Markets for Families in Need (We Don’t Waste)
When: April 14, 10:15 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Where: 3201 W. Arizona Ave., Denver, CO Cost: Free Lowdown: Volunteer this Friday to help distribute healthy groceries to the families of Westwood, Mar Lee and Ruby Hills neighborhoods with We Don’t Waste. We Don’t Waste is a group that “works to reduce hunger and food waste in the Denver area by recovering quality, unused food from the food industry and delivering it to nonprofit partners, such as food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, schools and daycare programs, and more.” View the agenda for Friday here.
When: April 15, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Where: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, 3636 Chestnut Pl., Denver, CO Cost: Free, ages 21+ only Lowdown: End this ski season with some fun at Ironton Distillery. At this Gaper Day Bash, dress your “best or worst” for an outfit contest, participate in an adult egg hunt, sip on themed drink specials, eat some food and dance as silly as you’re dressed with your fellow Coloradans to some live music by Charles Mayo.
Afroholic Bottomless Brunch Party
When: April 16, 12 a.m. – 6 p.m. Where: Penthouse Caribbean Restaurant Cafe & Bar, 1600 Champa St. #Suite 230, Denver, CO Cost: $30 – $100, buy tickets here Lowdown: Loosen up this Sunday at Penthouse Caribbean Restaurant. They are offering a party with exotic bottomless mimosas and the option of a Caribbean buffet. The event will also feature music from Denver Afro beats DJs.
Improvised Bad Theater Workshop with A Bad Play Done Terribly
When: April 12, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Where: Rise Comedy, 1260 22nd St., Denver, CO Cost: Free, enroll here Lowdown: For this workshop, A Bad Play Done Terribly will be teaching comics the ropes on skills and strategies of improvising a narrative play in the genre of community theater. The cast will personally be giving advice and critiques to participants.
Art & About
When: April 13, 1 – 2:30 p.m. Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy, Denver, CO Cost: Free, register over email with [email protected] Lowdown: These Art & About tours are designed for visitors with early-stage Alzheimer’s or dementia and their care partners. A trained guide takes guests through a differently themed tour every second Thursday of the month. Space is limited and registration is required.
Après Ski Party
When: April 14, 7 – 11 p.m. Where: The Art Hotel Denver, Curio Collection by Hilton, 1201 Broadway, Denver, CO Cost: $25 – $200, buy tickets here Lowdown: FIRE is celebrating the beginning of patio season and warm weather with a retro 80’s neon ski gear themed party. There will be fire pits, shot skis, live music, a photo booth, patio games and more. A vintage ski lift or gondola will also be available to take photos with friends on.
Southwest Plaza Spring Farmer’s Market
When: April 15, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Where: Southwest Plaza, 8501 W. Bowles Ave., Littleton, CO Cost: Free Lowdown: The Southwest Plaza Farmers’ Market opened April 1st with a Spring Market and will continue to run every Saturday through April. At the market, you may find local handmade goods, foods, plants, garden supplies and more. If you’d like to become a vendor, fill out the form here.
Rockin’ on the River 5K
When: April 16, 9 a.m. Where: 6115 S. Santa Fe Dr., Littleton, CO Cost: $10 – $25 Lowdown: This race begins and ends in the amphitheater of Hudson Gardens & Event Center. Participants will run or walk through the Hudson Gardens and Mary Carter Greenway in a flat, fast, and scenic course with a view of the Platte River. Awards will be given for gender and age divisions and proceeds will benefit the South Suburban’s Community Recreation Scholarship Program. Before and after the race, enjoy music from Be Kind Rewind. Food, drinks, beer and merchandise will also be available.
Paper Fashion Show
When: April 13, 4:30 – 8:30 p.m. Where: Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 N. Clarkson St., Denver, CO Cost: $550, buy tickets here Lowdown: The Paper Fashion Show is a fundraiser presented by The One Club for Creativity. Their mission is to uplift Colorado designs and artistry to the national level and foster a collaborative environment for design professionals. This fashion show in particular will showcase couture clothing made entirely of paper in demonstration of creativity and skill.
LoFi Fridays: Block Printing
When: April 14, 1 – 5 p.m. Where: TAXI Maker Space, 3515 Ringsby Ct., Denver, CO Cost: $5, buy tickets here Lowdown: For April, TAXI Maker Space will be hosting a block printing experience with found objects or custom creations and lofi playlists playing in the background. Attendees will get to practice their pattern making on paper, purchase blanks or bring your own and test your talent. Food and drinks are available for purchase or you may BYOB.
Swap n’ Sip
When: April 15, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Where: Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee St. Suite #100, Denver, CO Cost: Free, buy tickets here Lowdown: As a continuation of your spring cleaning, take any clothes you’re ready to pass on for a new life to this Swap n’ Sip. You may either swap the clothing or upcycle them, as there will be a DIY station with tie-dye, block printing, scissors, iron on patches, bleach dye and more. While at the event, enjoy music from DJ GRUV, consider a Cosmic Tooth Gem or an Earth Day tattoo from Stevie. Leftover items will be dontaed to charity. If you’d like to volunteer to sort items at the event, register here and receive a complimentary first drink. Additionally, Zeppelin Station vendors will provide food and drink specials.