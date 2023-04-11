Unique Things To Do In Denver This Weekend 4/12 – 4/16

Exciting things are underway this week in Denver. Get inspired by the Paper Fashion Show, wrap up the ski season with gaper day parties or celebrate Colorado Pint Day with a new glass at your favorite local brewery.

For a more relaxed experience, stroll the Spring Market at Southwest Plaza, Sip n’ Swap some clothing you’ve been trying to get rid of at Zeppelin Station or help distribute groceries to families in need with We Don’t Waste. If you still have the energy at the end of the week, try the scenic Rockin’ on the River 5K.

