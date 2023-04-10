This Week in Concerts — Tennis, Audien, Subtronics and More

Looking for great music in Denver? Look no further. While the Easter egg hunts might be over, there are still plenty of goodies to find this week — audibly speaking. Catch Tennis, a Colorado-established duo, at Mission Ballroom, or see DJ and producer Audien at The Ogden Theatre. You can also experience two days of Subtronics at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, along with a handful of his guest performers.

If you’re a jazz lover, head over to Dazzle, Nocturne or The Roxy on Broadway for delicious food and live music. Enjoy dinner at Dazzle, a three-course meal at Nocturne or try something more casual at The Roxy’s Bubbles & Beats Brunch on the weekends.

For fans of EDM and house music, Denver’s scene is top-notch. Venues like The Black Box, Temple Nightclub, and The COClubs group consistently provide live shows every week of both rising and established artists.

Stay up to date on all the music happenings in the Mile High City by checking out 303 Magazine.

4/14 – Playhaus: Matt Suave, Shayna P and more

4/15 – Re:Ni, Coffintexts and more

4/14 – Todd Edwards

4/11 – Electronic Tuesdays: Jordnmoody, Lyqd and more

4/13 – Scuba, M. Shogi and more

4/13 – Tre Justice, Something Strange

4/14 – Tsimba, Untitld and more

4/14 – Ponsuda., Kalibvr and more

4/15 – Mad Zach, Bogi and more

4/15 – Dublink, Dopel and more

4/16 – Sunday School with Mad Zach

4/13 – Valienta, John Tyler and more

4/14 – Bodies We’ve Buried, Carnal Contempt and more

4/15 – Wheelwright, Seath Beamer and more

4/13 – Damien Jurado, Hannah Frances

4/14 – Vieux Farka Touré, JaRon Marshall

4/15 – KPOP Night: Music by BTS, Blackpink and more

4/13 – Laxcity, Mayflw and more

4/14 – Midnight North, Extra Gold and more

4/14 – Hot Since 82, Ash Lauryn and more

4/15 – Squeaky Feet, SQWERV and more

4/14 – Gareth Emery

4/15 – Kliptic, Deztro and more

4/15 – Destructo, CJ and more

4/10 – Gavin Worland Big Band

4/11 – Carmen Sandim

4/12 – Spiraling Inward featuring Dominic Lalli

4/13 – Shawn Hess

4/14 – Keith Oxman Quartet

4/15 – Nostal-Jazz EP Release Party

4/16 – Paizley Park Band

4/13 – Portyl, Oakum and more

4/14 – Jake Simma, Hutty and more

4/15 – Walden, Plain Faraday and more

4/16 – Zodiac Turnpike, Flip and more

4/14 – Equalizor, Tamara and more

4/15 – Domo Juju Birthday Show with Beasts of No Nation and more

4/14 – Enslaved & Insomnium, Black Anvil

4/15 – The Sound of Animals Fighting, Korine

4/16 – Pop Evil, The Word Alive and more

4/14 – Jackson Dean

4/13 – Dave Randon Trio

4/14 – Funkiphino

4/15 – Vlad Girshevich, Braxton Kahn and more

4/16 – Steve Crenshaw

4/12 – Source, Jawa

4/14 – Obie Trice, Celly Cel

4/15 – Hemlock

4/16 – Mega Mango, Pawnshop Motel

4/13 – Modular Synth Showcase

4/14 – Blink 90210, Hellocentral and more

4/15 – Dylan Earl, Esther Rose and more

4/16 – Dead Congregation

4/10 – Völk

4/11 – Dark Tuesdays

4/13 – The Emo Night Tour

4/14 – Deer Creek, Sea of Flame and more

4/15 – DJ Paul, DJ Eli

4/14 – The Cosmic Charlies

4/15 – Borahm Lee, Chris Karns

4/12 – Two Another, Quadry

4/13 – Molokai, Thew and more

4/14 – Bingewatch, Thatz Hot and more

4/15 – Layla Benitez: Red Rocks Afterparty with Fuse, Tr9nsients and more

4/15 – Treehouse DJ Set: DJ Sweetnuts, DJ En Sueño

4/16 – Mothatung, Bruce Wayne Carl and more

4/11 – Carver Commodore, The Keeps and more

4/12 – Dogs in A Pile

4/13 – Moss Brain, Paulo’s Flood and more

4/14 – Bathing Lagoon, Sincerely Ours and more

4/15 – The Pamlico Sound, Wild Love Tigress and more

4/16 – Burning Sister, Probes and more

4/11 – Shayfer James

4/14 – ToonMac

4/15 – Screaming Females

4/13 – Covet, Scarypoolparty and more

4/14 – Fleetmac Wood

4/15 – Fleetmac Wood

4/13 – 1000 Gecs, Machine Girl

4/14 – Tennis, Loving

4/15 – The Wood Brothers, Cris Jacobs

4/12 – The Camilla Vaitaitis Trio

4/13 – The Dawn Clement Trio

4/14 – The Marion Powers Quintet

4/15 – Derek Banach Quintet

4/16 – The Braxton Kahn Quartet

4/13 – Kendall Tucker

4/15 – A Brother’s Fountain

4/16 – El Bingo Loco

4/12 – Theo Katzman, Benjamin Jaffe

4/13 – Snow Tha Product

4/14 – Audien, Codeko and more

4/15 – Dr. Fresch, Bijou and more

4/14 – Hype Y2K Dance Party

4/15 – Nattali Rize

4/15 – Demon Hunter

4/13 – Subtronics, Pendulum and more

4/14 – Subtronics, Netsky and more

4/15 – Bob Moses, Ben Möhmer and more

4/16 – Daybreaker: 10 Years Together Tour featuring Mike Posner

4/12 – Live Jazz & Open Jam

4/13 – Swing at The Roxy featuring Zizaina

4/14 – Deva Yoder

4/14 – Redamancy, Samsara Estates and more

4/15 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch

4/16 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch

4/16 – The School of Rock House Band

4/11 – Twiztid

4/12 – Luh Tyler

4/14 – Terrell Matheny, At’Eaze

4/15 – Ouija Macc, Insane Poetry and more

4/12 – Antimaterial Worlds, Ukko’s Hammer and more

4/14 – Electronic Show!: Baby Baby, System Exclusive and more

4/15 – Head Slug, Better Luck Next Year and more

4/10 – Holy Pinto, These Hands and more

4/11 – Clementine Was Right, Peter Stone and more

4/13 – Casey James Prestwood, White Rose Motor Oil and more

4/15 – Andy Monely, Roger Green and more

4/11 – Static-X

4/13 – VV

4/14 – The Dolly Party: Dolly Parton Inspired Diva Dance Party

4/13 – Gettoblaster

4/14 – Lee Foss

4/15 – Kyle Watson

4/10 – Kailyx, Parasox and more

4/11 – Zegan, Kaddy Wagon and more

4/12 – Max Kaplan & The Magics

4/12 – eyezic, Bimyo and more

4/13 – 9Theory: Who GAF, Chando and more

4/14 – Mr. Mustard, Altitude Brass Band

4/15 – Bassment Experiments: Pi Wrecks, CatParty and more