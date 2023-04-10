This Week in Concerts — Tennis, Audien, Subtronics and More

Looking for great music in Denver? Look no further. While the Easter egg hunts might be over, there are still plenty of goodies to find this week — audibly speaking. Catch Tennis, a Colorado-established duo, at Mission Ballroom, or see DJ and producer Audien at The Ogden Theatre. You can also experience two days of Subtronics at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, along with a handful of his guest performers.

If you’re a jazz lover, head over to Dazzle, Nocturne or The Roxy on Broadway for delicious food and live music. Enjoy dinner at Dazzle, a three-course meal at Nocturne or try something more casual at The Roxy’s Bubbles & Beats Brunch on the weekends.

For fans of EDM and house music, Denver’s scene is top-notch. Venues like The Black Box, Temple Nightclub, and The COClubs group consistently provide live shows every week of both rising and established artists.

Stay up to date on all the music happenings in the Mile High City by checking out 303 Magazine.  

1134 Broadway

4/14 – Playhaus: Matt Suave, Shayna P and more

4/15 – Re:Ni, Coffintexts and more

 

Bar Standard

4/14 – Todd Edwards

The Black Box

4/11 – Electronic Tuesdays: Jordnmoody, Lyqd and more

4/13 – Scuba, M. Shogi and more

4/13 – Tre Justice, Something Strange

4/14 – Tsimba, Untitld and more

4/14 – Ponsuda., Kalibvr and more

4/15 – Mad Zach, Bogi and more

4/15 – Dublink, Dopel and more

4/16 – Sunday School with Mad Zach

The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues

4/13 – Valienta, John Tyler and more

4/14 – Bodies We’ve Buried, Carnal Contempt and more

4/15 – Wheelwright, Seath Beamer and more

The Bluebird Theater

4/13 – Damien Jurado, Hannah Frances

4/14 – Vieux Farka Touré, JaRon Marshall

4/15 – KPOP Night: Music by BTS, Blackpink and more

Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

4/13 – Laxcity, Mayflw and more

4/14 – Midnight North, Extra Gold and more

4/14 – Hot Since 82, Ash Lauryn and more

4/15 – Squeaky Feet, SQWERV and more

The Church

4/14 – Gareth Emery

Club Vinyl

4/15 – Kliptic, Deztro and more

4/15 – Destructo, CJ and more

Dazzle

 

4/10 – Gavin Worland Big Band

4/11 – Carmen Sandim

4/12 – Spiraling Inward featuring Dominic Lalli

4/13 – Shawn Hess

4/14 – Keith Oxman Quartet

4/15 – Nostal-Jazz EP Release Party

4/16 – Paizley Park Band

Globe Hall

4/13 – Portyl, Oakum and more

4/14 – Jake Simma, Hutty and more

4/15 – Walden, Plain Faraday and more

4/16 – Zodiac Turnpike, Flip and more

Goosetown Tavern

Equalizor, Denver DJ, Denver producer, live music

Equalizor. Photo courtesy of Equalizor.

4/14 – Equalizor, Tamara and more

4/15 – Domo Juju Birthday Show with Beasts of No Nation and more

The Gothic Theatre

4/14 – Enslaved & Insomnium, Black Anvil

4/15 – The Sound of Animals Fighting, Korine

4/16 – Pop Evil, The Word Alive and more

The Grizzly Rose

4/14 – Jackson Dean

Herb’s Hideout

4/13 – Dave Randon Trio

4/14 – Funkiphino

4/15 – Vlad Girshevich, Braxton Kahn and more

4/16 – Steve Crenshaw

Herman’s Hideaway

4/12 – Source, Jawa

4/14 – Obie Trice, Celly Cel

4/15 – Hemlock

4/16 – Mega Mango, Pawnshop Motel

Hi-Dive

4/13 – Modular Synth Showcase

4/14 – Blink 90210, Hellocentral and more

4/15 – Dylan Earl, Esther Rose and more

4/16 – Dead Congregation

HQ

4/10 – Völk

4/11 – Dark Tuesdays

4/13 – The Emo Night Tour

4/14 – Deer Creek, Sea of Flame and more

4/15 – DJ Paul, DJ Eli

Knew Conscious

4/14 – The Cosmic Charlies

4/15 – Borahm Lee, Chris Karns

Larimer Lounge

4/12 – Two Another, Quadry

4/13 – Molokai, Thew and more

4/14 – Bingewatch, Thatz Hot and more

4/15 – Layla Benitez: Red Rocks Afterparty with Fuse, Tr9nsients and more

4/15 – Treehouse DJ Set: DJ Sweetnuts, DJ En Sueño

4/16 – Mothatung, Bruce Wayne Carl and more

Lost Lake

4/11 – Carver Commodore, The Keeps and more

4/12 – Dogs in A Pile

4/13 – Moss Brain, Paulo’s Flood and more

4/14 – Bathing Lagoon, Sincerely Ours and more

4/15 – The Pamlico Sound, Wild Love Tigress and more

4/16 – Burning Sister, Probes and more

Marquis Theater

4/11 – Shayfer James

4/14 – ToonMac

4/15 – Screaming Females

Meow Wolf

4/13 – Covet, Scarypoolparty and more

4/14 – Fleetmac Wood

4/15 – Fleetmac Wood

Mission Ballroom

Tennis

Tennis. Shot by Roxanna Carrasco

4/13 – 1000 Gecs, Machine Girl

4/14 – Tennis, Loving

4/15 – The Wood Brothers, Cris Jacobs

Nocturne

Camilla Vaitaitis, Camilla Vaitaitis Trio,

Camilla Vaitaitis. Photo courtesy of Camilla Vaitaitis Music.

4/12 – The Camilla Vaitaitis Trio

4/13 – The Dawn Clement Trio

4/14 – The Marion Powers Quintet

4/15 – Derek Banach Quintet

4/16 – The Braxton Kahn Quartet

Number Thirty Eight

4/13 – Kendall Tucker

4/15 – A Brother’s Fountain

4/16 – El Bingo Loco

The Ogden Theatre

4/12 – Theo Katzman, Benjamin Jaffe

4/13 – Snow Tha Product

4/14 – Audien, Codeko and more

4/15 – Dr. Fresch, Bijou and more

Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

4/14 – Hype Y2K Dance Party

4/15 – Nattali Rize

The Oriental Theater

4/15 – Demon Hunter

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

4/13 – Subtronics, Pendulum and more

4/14 – Subtronics, Netsky and more

4/15 – Bob Moses, Ben Möhmer and more

4/16 – Daybreaker: 10 Years Together Tour featuring Mike Posner

Roxy Broadway

4/12 – Live Jazz & Open Jam

4/13 – Swing at The Roxy featuring Zizaina

4/14 – Deva Yoder

4/14 – Redamancy, Samsara Estates and more

4/15 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch

4/16 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch

4/16 – The School of Rock House Band

Roxy Theatre

4/11 – Twiztid

4/12 – Luh Tyler

4/14 – Terrell Matheny, At’Eaze

4/15 – Ouija Macc, Insane Poetry and more

Seventh Circle Music Collective

4/12 – Antimaterial Worlds, Ukko’s Hammer and more

4/14 – Electronic Show!: Baby Baby, System Exclusive and more

4/15 – Head Slug, Better Luck Next Year and more

Skylark Lounge

4/10 – Holy Pinto, These Hands and more

4/11 – Clementine Was Right, Peter Stone and more

4/13 – Casey James Prestwood, White Rose Motor Oil and more

4/15 – Andy Monely, Roger Green and more

Summit

4/11 – Static-X

4/13 – VV

4/14 – The Dolly Party: Dolly Parton Inspired Diva Dance Party

Temple Night Club

DJ, Gettoblaster, live music

Gettoblaster. Photo courtesy of Gettoblaster.

4/13 – Gettoblaster

4/14 – Lee Foss

4/15 – Kyle Watson

Your Mom’s House

4/10 – Kailyx, Parasox and more

4/11 – Zegan, Kaddy Wagon and more

4/12 – Max Kaplan & The Magics

4/12 – eyezic, Bimyo and more

4/13 – 9Theory: Who GAF, Chando and more

4/14 – Mr. Mustard, Altitude Brass Band

4/15 – Bassment Experiments: Pi Wrecks, CatParty and more