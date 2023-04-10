This Week in Concerts — Tennis, Audien, Subtronics and More

Looking for great music in Denver? Look no further. While the Easter egg hunts might be over, there are still plenty of goodies to find this week — audibly speaking. Catch Tennis, a Colorado-established duo, at Mission Ballroom, or see DJ and producer Audien at The Ogden Theatre. You can also experience two days of Subtronics at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, along with a handful of his guest performers.
If you’re a jazz lover, head over to Dazzle, Nocturne or The Roxy on Broadway for delicious food and live music. Enjoy dinner at Dazzle, a three-course meal at Nocturne or try something more casual at The Roxy’s Bubbles & Beats Brunch on the weekends.
For fans of EDM and house music, Denver’s scene is top-notch. Venues like The Black Box, Temple Nightclub, and The COClubs group consistently provide live shows every week of both rising and established artists.
Stay up to date on all the music happenings in the Mile High City by checking out 303 Magazine.
1134 Broadway
4/14 – Playhaus: Matt Suave, Shayna P and more
4/15 – Re:Ni, Coffintexts and more
Bar Standard
4/14 – Todd Edwards
The Black Box
4/11 – Electronic Tuesdays: Jordnmoody, Lyqd and more
4/13 – Scuba, M. Shogi and more
4/13 – Tre Justice, Something Strange
4/14 – Tsimba, Untitld and more
4/14 – Ponsuda., Kalibvr and more
4/15 – Mad Zach, Bogi and more
4/15 – Dublink, Dopel and more
4/16 – Sunday School with Mad Zach
The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues
4/13 – Valienta, John Tyler and more
4/14 – Bodies We’ve Buried, Carnal Contempt and more
4/15 – Wheelwright, Seath Beamer and more
The Bluebird Theater
4/13 – Damien Jurado, Hannah Frances
4/14 – Vieux Farka Touré, JaRon Marshall
4/15 – KPOP Night: Music by BTS, Blackpink and more
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
4/13 – Laxcity, Mayflw and more
4/14 – Midnight North, Extra Gold and more
4/14 – Hot Since 82, Ash Lauryn and more
4/15 – Squeaky Feet, SQWERV and more
The Church
4/14 – Gareth Emery
Club Vinyl
4/15 – Kliptic, Deztro and more
4/15 – Destructo, CJ and more
Dazzle
4/10 – Gavin Worland Big Band
4/11 – Carmen Sandim
4/12 – Spiraling Inward featuring Dominic Lalli
4/13 – Shawn Hess
4/14 – Keith Oxman Quartet
4/15 – Nostal-Jazz EP Release Party
4/16 – Paizley Park Band
Globe Hall
4/13 – Portyl, Oakum and more
4/14 – Jake Simma, Hutty and more
4/15 – Walden, Plain Faraday and more
4/16 – Zodiac Turnpike, Flip and more
Goosetown Tavern
4/14 – Equalizor, Tamara and more
4/15 – Domo Juju Birthday Show with Beasts of No Nation and more
The Gothic Theatre
4/14 – Enslaved & Insomnium, Black Anvil
4/15 – The Sound of Animals Fighting, Korine
4/16 – Pop Evil, The Word Alive and more
The Grizzly Rose
4/14 – Jackson Dean
Herb’s Hideout
4/13 – Dave Randon Trio
4/14 – Funkiphino
4/15 – Vlad Girshevich, Braxton Kahn and more
4/16 – Steve Crenshaw
Herman’s Hideaway
4/12 – Source, Jawa
4/14 – Obie Trice, Celly Cel
4/15 – Hemlock
4/16 – Mega Mango, Pawnshop Motel
Hi-Dive
4/13 – Modular Synth Showcase
4/14 – Blink 90210, Hellocentral and more
4/15 – Dylan Earl, Esther Rose and more
4/16 – Dead Congregation
HQ
4/10 – Völk
4/11 – Dark Tuesdays
4/13 – The Emo Night Tour
4/14 – Deer Creek, Sea of Flame and more
4/15 – DJ Paul, DJ Eli
Knew Conscious
4/14 – The Cosmic Charlies
4/15 – Borahm Lee, Chris Karns
Larimer Lounge
4/12 – Two Another, Quadry
4/13 – Molokai, Thew and more
4/14 – Bingewatch, Thatz Hot and more
4/15 – Layla Benitez: Red Rocks Afterparty with Fuse, Tr9nsients and more
4/15 – Treehouse DJ Set: DJ Sweetnuts, DJ En Sueño
4/16 – Mothatung, Bruce Wayne Carl and more
Lost Lake
4/11 – Carver Commodore, The Keeps and more
4/12 – Dogs in A Pile
4/13 – Moss Brain, Paulo’s Flood and more
4/14 – Bathing Lagoon, Sincerely Ours and more
4/15 – The Pamlico Sound, Wild Love Tigress and more
4/16 – Burning Sister, Probes and more
Marquis Theater
4/11 – Shayfer James
4/14 – ToonMac
4/15 – Screaming Females
Meow Wolf
4/13 – Covet, Scarypoolparty and more
4/14 – Fleetmac Wood
4/15 – Fleetmac Wood
Mission Ballroom
4/13 – 1000 Gecs, Machine Girl
4/14 – Tennis, Loving
4/15 – The Wood Brothers, Cris Jacobs
Nocturne
4/12 – The Camilla Vaitaitis Trio
4/13 – The Dawn Clement Trio
4/14 – The Marion Powers Quintet
4/15 – Derek Banach Quintet
4/16 – The Braxton Kahn Quartet
Number Thirty Eight
4/13 – Kendall Tucker
4/15 – A Brother’s Fountain
4/16 – El Bingo Loco
The Ogden Theatre
4/12 – Theo Katzman, Benjamin Jaffe
4/13 – Snow Tha Product
4/14 – Audien, Codeko and more
4/15 – Dr. Fresch, Bijou and more
Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
4/14 – Hype Y2K Dance Party
4/15 – Nattali Rize
The Oriental Theater
4/15 – Demon Hunter
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
4/13 – Subtronics, Pendulum and more
4/14 – Subtronics, Netsky and more
4/15 – Bob Moses, Ben Möhmer and more
4/16 – Daybreaker: 10 Years Together Tour featuring Mike Posner
Roxy Broadway
4/12 – Live Jazz & Open Jam
4/13 – Swing at The Roxy featuring Zizaina
4/14 – Deva Yoder
4/14 – Redamancy, Samsara Estates and more
4/15 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch
4/16 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch
4/16 – The School of Rock House Band
Roxy Theatre
4/11 – Twiztid
4/12 – Luh Tyler
4/14 – Terrell Matheny, At’Eaze
4/15 – Ouija Macc, Insane Poetry and more
Seventh Circle Music Collective
4/12 – Antimaterial Worlds, Ukko’s Hammer and more
4/14 – Electronic Show!: Baby Baby, System Exclusive and more
4/15 – Head Slug, Better Luck Next Year and more
Skylark Lounge
4/10 – Holy Pinto, These Hands and more
4/11 – Clementine Was Right, Peter Stone and more
4/13 – Casey James Prestwood, White Rose Motor Oil and more
4/15 – Andy Monely, Roger Green and more
Summit
4/11 – Static-X
4/13 – VV
4/14 – The Dolly Party: Dolly Parton Inspired Diva Dance Party
Temple Night Club
4/13 – Gettoblaster
4/14 – Lee Foss
4/15 – Kyle Watson
Your Mom’s House
4/10 – Kailyx, Parasox and more
4/11 – Zegan, Kaddy Wagon and more
4/12 – Max Kaplan & The Magics
4/12 – eyezic, Bimyo and more
4/13 – 9Theory: Who GAF, Chando and more
4/14 – Mr. Mustard, Altitude Brass Band
4/15 – Bassment Experiments: Pi Wrecks, CatParty and more