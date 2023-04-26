2023 Paper Fashion Show Winners

The annual Paper Fashion Show, presented by The ONE Club for Creativity, took place on April 13 at the Fillmore Auditorium in Denver, CO. This year, designers were instructed to choose an artist, of any form or era, and design a piece inspired by their chosen individual(s). Over 40 designs were shown as designers competed for first, second and third place. Designs were made mostly of paper, with minimal accessories made from other materials.

Portions of the proceeds went to Downtown Aurora Visual Arts (DAVA).

The first place winner was Tickle Me Pink by designers Brielle Killip and Christopher Geissinger, with help from team Blue Linen Creative, who drew inspiration from Yayoi Kusama and Jean Louis. The second place winner was Pétale d’Amour by designer Caley Kenney and team, Berséy. They drew inspiration from the one and only, Claude Monet. Last, but certainly not least, third place was awarded to “It’s Yonic, Look it Up” by designers Tia and Gianna Tarka, assisted by Team Tarka who drew inspiration from Georgia O’Keefe.

Designers also competed for DAVA’s Choice, Star Student and ONE Club Spirit. DAVA’s Choice was awarded to Big City Rhythm, Star Student was awarded to Uzumaki and ONE Club Spirit was awarded to “Piece by Piece”.

Incase you need inspiration for next year, here is what guests wore to the annual Paper Fashion Show.

Models: Kate Bordeaux, Rebekah Mansfield, Tia Tarka

Runway Photography: Dave Johnson

Step and Repeat: Sean Marquantte