You never know what to expect at a mid-Spring Red Rocks show. One day, it’s 75 degrees and you’re showing up at 5:00 PM to catch some sunny reggae vibes with the Marley brothers and friends under a clear blue sky. Then, 48 hours later, you find yourself bundled up in snow gear, watching the dynamic house duo, Sofi Tukker, dance and slide across the stage in bright neon outfits accompanied by an eclectic crew of flamboyant dancers. Despite the thick snow and frigid temperature, the dynamic performance kept the crowd grooving all night. Bearing sub-freezing weather and thick, wet snow isn’t so bad when Sofi Tukker is on stage.

Sofi Tukker’s music is colorful and dynamic — a perfect fit for their sunny, tropical persona and goofy on-stage antics. They’re over the top, but in a way that compliments their light-hearted nature and playful demeanor in perfect harmony.

Take their dance crew, Bob’s Dance Shop, for example. Before Sofi Tukker made their grand entrance with their classic disco dance hit, “Drinkee,” Bob’s Dance Shop set the tone perfectly. As they danced across the stage to classic 80s club anthems like Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This),” their energy was delightfully queer and bursting with confident creativity. They even taught the crowd a dance move to accompany Sofi Tukker’s new Brazilian house track, “Jacaré,” which was released in conjunction with tier debut Red Rocks headlining performance. Bob’s Dance Shop is more than just backup dancers — they’re stars in their own right.

Traditionally, house producers and DJs curate their sets from behind a CDJ, relying on their deejaying skills and technical ability to curate a contagious vibe that keeps the crowd on their toes. Sofi Tukker is something entirely different. They don’t just play their songs – they perform them. Choreographed dance routines, live guitar and bass were scatted throughout their performance at Red Rocks, bringing new energy to their already infectious dance-house tunes. Topped off with tongue-in-cheek live vocals and an undeniable chemistry between the two self-described “best friends,” their performance was absolutely electric, bursting with joy at every turn.

Not even the snowy weather could dampen the mood. As Sofi Tukker moved through a set list of massive bangers like “Summer in New York,” “Original Sin,” and of course, “Purple Hat,” each song had a distinct, stylistic flair that kept the crowd engaged, swaying and hopping the night away without a care in the world.

The duo even found a few ways to bring some props on stage to spice up songs like “Emergency,” which featured Sofi on a stretcher, being chauffeured to center stage before launching into their iconic “Sofi says” section, which has become a staple in Sofi Tukker shows during the last few years.

The crowd played along with every silly antic and instruction thrown their way, eager to earn points on Sofi Tukker’s scoreboard, which they’ve been using since the beginning of their Wet Tennis tour in 2022. By the end of the night, the Red Rocks crowd even beat out Coachella as top scorer in 2023. Gimmick or not, the audience earned that shit. Not even the less-than-ideal weather could bring the vibe down, and Sofi Tukker clearly appreciated that energy.

