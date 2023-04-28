Announcing the Eateries of Denver Fashion Week Spring ’23

Denver Fashion Week Spring ’23 is just around the corner. As fashion enthusiasts from all over gear up for the week-long event, it’s vital to shine a well-deserved spotlight on the bites that will also take the runway by storm. Imagine munching on chocolates, juicy steak and delicious Mexican cuisine while watching new and old favorites make their DFW Spring ’23 debut. Seem’s like the perfect night to us. As always, Denver Fashion Week’s culinary experiences are courtesy of our beloved local and national restaurant sponsors, available to all VIP ticket holders in the main-level VIP section. But enough with the pleasantries, here’s the list of tempting culinary partners.

My Neighbor Felix

When: May 10, Streetwear and Sneakers

The Lowdown: Tacos, salsas and guac, oh my. My Neighbor Felix is a household and dependable name for most, and Denver Fashion Week feels the same way. This passionate eatery full of mouthwatering Mexican cuisine will serve up small bites to accompany Day Five: Streetwear and Sneakers. Widely loved and deeply appreciated, this eatery will definitely leave something to savor for all VIP guests.

Areyto Puerto Rican Food

When: May 9, Ready to Wear, May 11, Inclusive Fashion Show/Guided by Humanity Fundraiser and May 13, International and Local Boutiques

The Lowdown: Established in May 2016, Areyto is the first Puerto Rican Food truck and restaurant in the Denver area. It is committed to supplying fresh, authentic eats inspired by the island’s favorites. Areyto’s menu consists of jibaritos, empanadillas, bowls, gouda cheeseballs, amarillos and other must-try staples. Visit DFW on May 9, 11 and 13 to get a taste.

Toute Douceur Candy

When: May 6, Local Couture, May 10, Streetwear and Sneakers

The Lowdown: Nothing goes together quite as well as fancy candies and fashion. Toute Douceur got its start in a humble kitchen with no dishwasher—talk about overcoming challenges. Now, it’s a celebration of traditional candy-making techniques paired fittingly with natural, quality ingredients. Caramels, truffles and candied peels are just a glimpse of what to expect on May 6 and 10 at DFW.

Magic Food Bus

When: May 7, Couture Kids

The Lowdown: Fashioned out of a legit school bus, the Magic Food Bus is a mobile eatery dripping in delicious eats. Reviews describe its food as “outright heavenly,” “shockingly good” and “full of flavor.” It offers everything from burgers to nachos to quesadillas, and with reviews like that, passing up is not an option. Make sure to grab VIP seats for the Couture Kids show and grab a bite (or two).

STK Steakhouse

When: May 9, Ready to Wear

The Lowdown: Returning for the spring season, STK is a classic of elevated meats and luxurious bites. This site adds a “vibe-driven approach to dining”—the perfect compliment to the eight-night-long affair that is Denver Fashion Week. Its tastes wowed us during the fall season, and they’ll surely wow us again. Visit DFW’s Ready to Wear night on May 9 and savor the goodness.

Temper Chocolates and Confections

When: May 13, International and Local Boutiques

The Lowdown: Located in the Denver Central Market, Temper Chocolates and Confections create sweets that are decked out in bright colors and unique designs. These treats are apt for a fashion show and pack a delicious, tempting bite. Top off the International and Local Boutiques show on May 13 with Temper’s line-up of small delicacies.

Crafted Meals Denver

When: May 13, International and Local Boutiques

The Lowdown: Crafted Meals Denver is a Denver-based, at-home delivery concept. All its meals are made by chefs and create an easy and accessible way to enjoy nutritious food, all in the comfort of your home. This time, Crafted Meals will cater to DFW and add a savory touch to the small bites available on May 13.

Glo Noodle House

When: May 10, Streetwear and Sneakers, May 11, Inclusive Fashion Show/Guided by Humanity Fundraiser

The Lowdown: Created by chef and owner Chris Teigland, Glo Noodle House is an ode to his mother, who used home-cooked meals as a love language. Today, Glo creates authentic and playful food in an eclectic atmosphere. Its menu is a mix of noodles, skewers and a raw bar, but visit DFW on May 10 or 11 to taste its chosen small bites.

Lucina Eatery

When: May 11, Inclusive Fashion Show/Guided by Humanity Fundraiser

The Lowdown: Lucina Eatery & Bar is where Latin American, Latin Caribbean and coastal Spanish cuisine come to mingle. It’s built upon fresh, seasonal ingredients and adds a pop of flavor to the already delicious, authentic dishes. Lucina will serve light bites to the attendees of DFW on May 11 and are sure to bring even more inspiration alongside the runway.

The Cuban Coffee Break

When: May 7, Couture Kids

The Lowdown: Who says coffee is only for the morning? We will all need some caffeine to enjoy the eight-night affair that is Denver Fashion Week thoroughly, and The Cuban Coffee Break is here to help us. Its menu is filled with delicious sips like cafecitos, cortaditos and cafe con leches, along with small bites including empanadas and maduros. Visit DFW on May 7 to see what’s in store.

ViewHouse

When: May 9, Ready to Wear

The Lowdown: Although ViewHouse is known for its ballpark tastes and beer, who says indulgent eats don’t go hand-in-hand with fashion? This site is ready to bring the party to the Ready to Wear show, and we guarantee that its bites are not to be missed.

Kona Grill

When: May 10, Streetwear and Sneakers

The Lowdown: Popular and known far and wide, Kona Grill is partnering with DFW Spring ’23 to bring small elevated treats to the Streetwear and Sneakers show on May 10. Nicknamed “America’s Favorite Grill,” it’s impossible for these munchies to let any attendee down. Stop in on May 10 to see what the fuss is about and what they’ll be serving up.

Denver Fashion Week returns for its Spring 2023 season from May 6 through 13. All shows will occur at The Brighton, a Non Plus Ultra venue located at 3403 Brighton Blvd., Denver. These caterers are available to all VIP ticket holders in the main-level VIP section. Purchase tickets for DFW here.

