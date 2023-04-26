If you’re looking for some fresh blood in the Denver music scene that isn’t just another “silly stoner band” as Sam Shapiro might say, Bleak Mystique is here to reafirm your cloudy days and to normalize your poor texting response time.

With members ranging in age from 20-23 years old, Bleak Mystique is bursting with youthful energy, which remains quite endearing as the band works their way into the broader music world one step at a time. Although the COVID era shifted each member’s life path in deeply impactful ways, not even the lockdown could keep the band from their musical aspirations. Having already persisted through difficulty that would cause some bands to completely disperse, the future is bright for the young rockers.

The current crew consists of Mitch Segura, (guitar), Aidan Hutchings, (bass), Eli Goroff-Behel (drums) and Sam Shapiro (lead vocalist, guitar, producer). Each member has a unique relationship with music. Hutchings and Shapiro, for example, are invested in songwriting and exploring the Boulder and Fort Collins music scenes. Segura, on the other hand, works to utilize his classical training in modern-day evolutions of music. Still, Goroff-Behel finds inspiration in the EDM and production world flourishing in Denver. It makes sense, then, that Bleak Mytique intends to avoid any limitations of their so-called genre. Discussion of Car Seat Head Rest, Backseat Lovers, Led Zepplin, Miles Davis, Duke Ellington and MGMT exposed the wide net of inspiration among the band members.

This resistance to traditional indie-rock stereotypes and limitations runs deep — Bleak Mystique originally started with a punk rock sound infused with angry aggression and loud production. When discussing each member’s favorite song the group has made together, it also became clear that many songs have strikingly different vibes. The group feels a strong urge to diversify their sound, rather than find one genre to lean into intentionally.

Hutchings and Shapiro began the band while at Denver University. When it came time to decide on a name, the pair wanted to create what Hutchings described as a “dismal punk vibe” with a catchy ring to it. Immidiately, they knew they wanted “bleak” to be a part of their brand, but continued to search for the latter half of their vibe. “I wanted a word with some mystique,” Shapiro said. Eventually, they decided the word “mystique” was actually the perfect fit all along.

The modern makeup of Bleak Mystique is actually fairly recent, having officially formed the band after meeting each other through mutual friends and the general college music scene through the past few years. They’re content with the band’s current roaster, as Shapiro emphasized each member’s abilities “be a good collaborator and gel together musically,” while also having the commitment they need to keep up with the hectic lifestyle of aspiring musicians.

The group holds a particularly self-aware energy that’s often associated with modern punk and indie genres. Honesty about one’s own flaws, or even just bad habits, brings realism and relatability to the genre in a striking and effective way.

Segura and Shapiro write independently and then bring their work to the group where basic demos transform into full songs. Segura, who is still finishing his major in jazz, described “trying to use [his] degree and knowledge of jazz as a tool, with the freedom of this group.”

Jazz peeks through the indie sound in the actual structure of their songs, which is often showcased through improvised solos which bring a contagious, rocking energy to their live performances. The group is looking for more classical inspiration in future projects and are hoping to evolve their style with more prominent interludes.

Shapiro described his desire to provide imagery in songs but also “leave enough to the imagination for the listener to process their own life.” Symbolism is very important to Bleak Mystique’s style, accompanied by an emphasis on cultural references rather than “telling it like it is.” Additionally, Shapiro confessed to frequently changing the lyrics moments before the group records, or even occasionally changing them on stage.

That being said, Bleak Mystique has a heartwarming and homegrown vibe — a byproduct of all their creative endeavors, from songwriting and production to most of their album art, and even their logo, being created by the bandmembers or their creatively inclined friends.

As the newly formed lineup continues to perform, each member works to define their relationship to their fans music. Remembering talent shows and mock performances in their youth, Segura explained that “I think I’m numb to the audience.” Hutchings and Shapiro, who have been playing together for quite some time now, expressed both a love for performing paired with some anxiety as well.

The group definitely got more hours under their belt this spring with their first tour, which recently featured a performance Globe Hall. This “mini-tour” is an exciting milestone for the group, as they traveled through the midwest together for the first time, opening for local bands along the way.

In other exciting news, Bleak Mystique’s most recent single dropped earlier this month, showcasing a smoother sound for the group. With solemn lyrics over the soft guitar, percussion serves as the driving force, pulling the song in different directions while allowing listeners to sway along.

If you are devastated that you missed the Globe Hall show and are looking to see Bleak Mystique live in Denver you are in luck! See them play with Deeper and Safekeeper at The Coast in Fort Collins on May 11th.