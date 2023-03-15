Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 3/15 – 3/19

When: March 17, 11 a.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee St. Suite #100, Denver, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: Save some money while drinking on St. Patrick's Day by stopping by the Zeppelin Station for a variety of drink specials: the $20 Bucket of Gold (mix and match any four canned beers), $13 Guinness and a shot of Jameson, $10 Irish drop shot (Guinness, Irish cream, Jameson), $5 Jell-O shots, or a mixture of peach rosemary, Grey Goose, Midori and peach jello.

Food and Wine Pairing Seminar

When: March 18, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Kingman Estates Winery, 800 E. 64th Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: $40, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Connie Ruel, a chef and wine expert who has appeared on Food Network’s Guy’s Grocery Games and Chopped, will guide guests through a seminar with the tasting of five wines, three small plate tapas and a glass of beverage wine of choice. They will also receive a copy of Connie’s book, “Passions of a Restaurateur.” Available wines will include Chardonnay, stainless steel and oak, Marv’lous, Felicity and Cabarnet Franc., and a taste of Cabernet Sauvignon out of the tank.