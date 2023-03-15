Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 3/15 – 3/19

For a complete “This Week In Concerts” listing, go HERE
The Lagoons
When: March 15, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m.
Where: Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, CO
Cost: $25, buy tickets here
Lowdown: The Lagoons are a musical project of multi-instrumentalists Ryan and Joey Selan from Los Angeles. Together they write, record and produce music from their home studio. Jelly Ellington, a blues-rock guitarist from Austin, Texas, opens for The Lagoons this Wednesday at the Bluebird.
When: March 17, doors 8 p.m., show 8:30 p.m.
Where: Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom, 2637 Welton St., Denver, CO
Cost: $20, buy tickets here
Lowdown: Wreckno is a producer and DJ in the bass scene from Michigan. Wreckno has quickly risen to fame since their hit “Medusa” with GRiZ. They are well known for creating space for queer people in the edm scene, and they are bringing that same energy to Cervantes’ with support from artists UNIIQU3, Curra and w/out.
The Irish Rover Pub Wednesday Wing Night
When: March 15, 3 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Where: The Irish Rover Pub, 54 S. Broadway, Denver, CO
Cost: Free
Lowdown: In the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day weekend on the way, enjoy $2 off happy hour appetizers from 3 – 7 p.m. and $1 off wine, well and draft drinks. The Irish Rover Pub is an Irish owned and operated bar. Wednesday is also wing night at the pub, so take 50% wings from 3 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Kegs With Legs
When: March 16, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Where: New West Studio, 40 W. Bayaud Ave., Denver, CO
Cost: Free, RSVP here
Lowdown: Kegs With Legs is a monthly traveling happy hour event hosted by Ad Club Co agencies and companies. They showcase their offices and offer fresh beer for members of the Colorado marketing and advertising community. Beer, food, games and art by Jess Kugler will be available. Become a member here.
Food and Wine Pairing Seminar
When: March 18, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Where: Kingman Estates Winery, 800 E. 64th Ave., Denver, CO
Cost: $40, buy tickets here
Lowdown: Connie Ruel, a chef and wine expert who has appeared on Food Network’s Guy’s Grocery Games and Chopped, will guide guests through a seminar with the tasting of five wines, three small plate tapas and a glass of beverage wine of choice. They will also receive a copy of Connie’s book, “Passions of a Restaurateur.” Available wines will include Chardonnay, stainless steel and oak, Marv’lous, Felicity and Cabarnet Franc., and a taste of Cabernet Sauvignon out of the tank.
Southern Comfort Food
When: March 19, 8:45 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Where: Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts, 637 S. Broadway St. Suite H Boulder, CO
Cost: $110, reserve a spot here
Lowdown: Learn to make classic Southern comfort foods like gumbo, cornbread, red beans, rice and Brunswick stew from Chef Dallas. The event will begin promptly at 9 a.m.
34th Annual Mazuri AOA National Alpaca Show
When: March 17, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver, CO
Cost: Free
Lowdown: The Mazuri Alpaca Owners Association, Inc. (AOA) National Alpaca Show is presented by Eagle Eye Farm. Suri and Huacaya alpacas from around the country will be featured in a show ring competition, while vendors sell alpaca apparels, yarn and hand-crafted items. 445 Huacayas, 192 Suris from 130 farms will be showcased.
When: March 19, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Where: Marijuana Mansion Denver, 1244 Grant St., Denver, CO
Cost: $11.11, buy tickets here
Lowdown: Stroll the Marijuana Mansion and visit local small business vendors and artists curating designs related to witches, pagans, oddities and metaphysics. There will be live music by Travel Kit Music and special guest Ace One Music, ritual/live performances, divination and energy work, along with many vendors.
When: March 18, 7 p.m. – 1 a.m.
Where: Steabrook Warehouse, 3440 Walnut St., Denver, CO
Cost: $30 – $90, buy tickets here
Lowdown: Not From Here is presenting a fashion show in collaboration with Eminence this Saturday. The runway will feature Geo In Style and other designers. Marfa Spirit Co., a Texas based distillary will provide a cocktail menu featuring a new spirit called Sotol.