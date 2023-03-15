Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 3/15 – 3/19

Many St. Patrick’s Day themed events are taking to Denver this weekend. Spend Wednesday Wing Night with the Irish Rover Pub or special discounted Irish drinks at the Zeppelin Station. Once you’ve gotten your share of St. Paddy’s celebrations, consider Big Gigantic with the Colorado Symphony, stand-up comedy with veterinarian Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald, or attend the 34th annual National Alpaca Show.
The Lagoons

The Lagoons tickets at Bluebird Theater in Denver

When: March 15, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m.

Where: Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: $25, buy tickets here

Lowdown: The Lagoons are a musical project of multi-instrumentalists Ryan and Joey Selan from Los Angeles. Together they write, record and produce music from their home studio. Jelly Ellington, a blues-rock guitarist from Austin, Texas, opens for The Lagoons this Wednesday at the Bluebird.

Magic Giant

Magic Giant

When: March 16, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m.
Where: Meow Wolf Denver, 1388 1st St., Denver, CO
Cost: $25, buy tickets here
Lowdown: American alt-rock band Magic Giant takes the Meow Wolf stage this Thursday, accompanied by opener Mobley for their The Die With Zero Tour. The Die With Zero Tour is inspired by the book of the same title by Bill Perkins; its theme being to live life now instead of putting it off.

Wreckno

When: March 17, doors 8 p.m., show 8:30 p.m.

Where: Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom, 2637 Welton St., Denver, CO

Cost: $20, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Wreckno is a producer and DJ in the bass scene from Michigan. Wreckno has quickly risen to fame since their hit “Medusa” with GRiZ. They are well known for creating space for queer people in the edm scene, and they are bringing that same energy to Cervantes’ with support from artists UNIIQU3, Curra and w/out.

Big Gigantic

big-g-symphony-1350x500-UPDATE_2x.jpg

When: March 18, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Boettcher Hall, 1000 14th St., Denver, CO
Cost: $43 – $108, buy tickets here
Lowdown: Big Gigantic joins the Colorado Symphony for a special performance at the Boettcher Concert Hall. The crowd will be seated in the round, where all guests will gather surrounding the musicians. Big Gigantic will play their original music with assistance from the orchestra and special guest vocalists.

Citrus

When: March 19, doors 6:30 p.m., show 7 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Where: Your Mom’s House, 608 E. 13th Ave., Denver, CO
Cost: $10, buy tickets here
Lowdown: Your Mom’s House has a full lineup set for this Sunday, including Citrus, a rock band from Colorado; Year of the Rat, an experimental post-punk band; The Barefoot Family Caravan, a psychedelic rock band from Manitou Springs, Colorado; and Monsoon, the Moon, a four-piece rock band based out of Denver

The Irish Rover Pub Wednesday Wing Night

front-image2.jpg

When: March 15, 3 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: The Irish Rover Pub, 54 S. Broadway, Denver, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: In the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day weekend on the way, enjoy $2 off happy hour appetizers from 3 – 7 p.m. and $1 off wine, well and draft drinks. The Irish Rover Pub is an Irish owned and operated bar. Wednesday is also wing night at the pub, so take 50% wings from 3 p.m. – 10 p.m.

 

Kegs With Legs

When: March 16, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: New West Studio, 40 W. Bayaud Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: Free, RSVP here

Lowdown: Kegs With Legs is a monthly traveling happy hour event hosted by Ad Club Co agencies and companies. They showcase their offices and offer fresh beer for members of the Colorado marketing and advertising community. Beer, food, games and art by Jess Kugler will be available. Become a member here.

St. Patrick’s Day Bar Specials

When: March 17, 11 a.m. – 1 a.m.
Where: Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee St. Suite #100, Denver, CO
Cost: Free
Lowdown: Save some money while drinking on St. Patrick’s Day by stopping by the Zeppelin Station for a variety of drink specials: the $20 Bucket of Gold (mix and match any four canned beers), $13 Guinness and a shot of Jameson, $10 Irish drop shot (Guinness, Irish cream, Jameson), $5 Jell-O shots, or a mixture of peach rosemary, Grey Goose, Midori and peach jello.

Food and Wine Pairing Seminar

Food and Wine Pairing Seminar by Chef and wine expert, Connie Ruel

When: March 18, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Kingman Estates Winery, 800 E. 64th Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: $40, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Connie Ruel, a chef and wine expert who has appeared on Food Network’s Guy’s Grocery Games and Chopped, will guide guests through a seminar with the tasting of five wines, three small plate tapas and a glass of beverage wine of choice. They will also receive a copy of Connie’s book, “Passions of a Restaurateur.” Available wines will include Chardonnay, stainless steel and oak, Marv’lous, Felicity and Cabarnet Franc., and a taste of Cabernet Sauvignon out of the tank.

 

Southern Comfort Food

Southern Comfort Food

When: March 19, 8:45 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts, 637 S. Broadway St. Suite H Boulder, CO

Cost: $110, reserve a spot here

Lowdown: Learn to make classic Southern comfort foods like gumbo, cornbread, red beans, rice and Brunswick stew from Chef Dallas. The event will begin promptly at 9 a.m.

Laugh Your Craft Off: Power Words

Laugh Your Craft Off: Power Words

When: March 15, 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, CO
Cost: $20, buy tickets here
Lowdown: Laugh Your Craft Off is an event series of craft workshops where comedians tell jokes while artist create. At this event, the focus will be on creating or sculpting a pliable, aluminum armature wire to hang on a wire with beads for color, texture and movement. The crafter leading the group is Miranda Harp and the comedian is Denver-based Kate Strobel.

Stand-up Comedy with Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald

May be an image of 1 person, animal and text that says 'Comedy up TO BENEFIT THE LOWRY FOUNDATION ÛVEINLOWRY DRKEVIN FITZGERALD Thursday, March 16 7:00 PM 458 Uinta Way, Denver Bishop Machebeuf High School'

When: March 16, 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Where: The auditorium at Bishop Machebeuf High School, 458 Unita Way, Denver, CO
Cost: $30 – $35, buy tickets here
Lowdown: Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald has been doing stand-up comedy around Denver since 1986. In addition to his career as a comedian, he is also a veterinarian. He also shares videos of his work with endangered species. The Lowry Foundation is presenting a night of live comedy and “Why Conservation Matters, What You Can Do, – and Why Humor is More Important Than Ever” with Fitzgerald.

34th Annual Mazuri AOA National Alpaca Show

About the National Show

When: March 17, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: The Mazuri Alpaca Owners Association, Inc. (AOA) National Alpaca Show is presented by Eagle Eye Farm. Suri and Huacaya alpacas from around the country will be featured in a show ring competition, while vendors sell alpaca apparels, yarn and hand-crafted items. 445 Huacayas, 192 Suris from 130 farms will be showcased.

The Source Hotel + Market Hall Pop-Up Night Market

Pop-Up Makers Market

When: March 18, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Where: The Source Hotel + Market Hall, 3330 Brighton Blvd., Denver, CO
Cost: Free
Lowdown: This Saturday, The Source is hosting their 2nd pop-up Night Market, where 21 participating vendors will be selling locally made goods and delicacies. Browse items from artisan breads, to hand crafted chocolates, CBD products, leatherworks, hand-lettered goods and more. View the list of vendors and what they will be selling here.

Denver Magick Maker’s Market Aries New Moon After

Denver Magick Maker's Market Aries New Moon After

When: March 19, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Marijuana Mansion Denver, 1244 Grant St., Denver, CO

Cost: $11.11, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Stroll the Marijuana Mansion and visit local small business vendors and artists curating designs related to witches, pagans, oddities and metaphysics. There will be live music by Travel Kit Music and special guest Ace One Music, ritual/live performances, divination and energy work, along with many vendors.

Suits & Sotol

Suits & Sotol

When: March 18, 7 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Steabrook Warehouse, 3440 Walnut St., Denver, CO

Cost: $30 – $90, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Not From Here is presenting a fashion show in collaboration with Eminence this Saturday. The runway will feature Geo In Style and other designers. Marfa Spirit Co., a Texas based distillary will provide a cocktail menu featuring a new spirit called Sotol.

 