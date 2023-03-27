Meet Designers Partaking In DFW Day Two – Sustainable

Denver Fashion Week has embraced sustainable fashion by showcasing designers who prioritize ethical practices in their creations. Sustainable fashion designers are able to showcase their collections and promote their brand to a wider audience. These brands include Ida+Moon, UPcycleD and The Hause Collective. By using recycled materials and reducing waste, these brands are committed to making the fashion industry a greener place.

Ida+Moon by Hannah Marie

Ida+Moon, meaning goddess of the earth and the moon, is a sustainable fashion brand founded by Hannah Thurston. Thurston is a designer who is passionate about creating beautiful and eco-friendly clothing. She has developed a great appreciation for West America’s timeless and effortless beauty which can be seen in her designs and styling. Ida+Moon’s designs are inspired by nature and are meant to evoke a sense of connection with the natural world. The brand’s pieces are designed to be timeless and versatile, with a focus on quality over quantity. This approach to design means that Ida+Moon’s clothing can be worn for years to come, reducing the need for frequent replacements and ultimately reducing the amount of waste created by the fashion industry.

Ida+Moon is committed to making fashion that is stylish as well as aims to reduce the carbon footprint of the fashion industry. All of the pieces are designed and sewn in colorful Colorado by Thurston. The pieces are botanically dyed and dried by the mountain sun. Ida+Moon uses a variety of herbs, roots, flowers and minerals for their pieces. Ida+Moon also refurbishes old stained textiles through natural dyes. Through their use of sustainable materials, ethical labor practices and timeless designs, they are helping to create a more responsible fashion world.

UPcycleD by Biche de Bere

UPCycleD is a sustainable fashion line created by the French jewelry brand Biche de Bere. The line is dedicated to promoting sustainable and ethical fashion practices by transforming discarded materials into stylish and unique clothing pieces. UPcycleD’s line is a response to the growing environmental crisis caused by fast fashion. By using discarded materials, UPcycleD aims to reduce the fashion industry’s impact on the environment while also creating unique and stylish pieces.

In addition to using discarded materials, UPcycleD also promotes ethical fashion practices. They work closely with their suppliers to ensure that all materials are sourced ethically and that workers are treated fairly. UPcycleD also uses environmentally friendly packaging and shipping materials to minimize its impact on the environment.

UPcycleD aims to reduce waste and pollution caused by the fashion industry and encourages consumers to make conscious and responsible fashion choices. UPcycleD helps reduce the environmental impact of the fashion industry and produces unique clothing by giving priority to discarded materials and promoting ethical practices. This approach sets their pieces apart from mass-produced garments.

The Hause Collective by Chelsea Drew

The Hause Collective is a sustainable fashion brand founded by Chelsea Drew. The brand is committed to creating clothing that is both fashionable and environmentally friendly. Drew and her team carefully source fabrics that have a minimal impact on the environment. They use organic cotton, recycled polyester, and other eco-friendly materials in their clothing.

The Hause Collective’s sustainability efforts are its commitment to ethical manufacturing practices. They work with factories that provide fair wages and safe working conditions for their employees. Drew and her team have taken a thoughtful and intentional approach to every aspect of their business, from sourcing materials to manufacturing practices.

Drew and her team are committed to sustainability and reducing their environmental impact in the fashion industry. The Hause Collective is setting an example for other brands and contributing to the broader movement towards more sustainable and socially responsible fashion.

Sustainable fashion has become a significant part of Denver Fashion Week. Denver has been at the forefront of this movement and continues to play an essential role in the future of the fashion industry. Sustainable fashion is not just a trend, but a movement towards a more conscious world.

Relic

Relic began in 2016 by brothers, Aiden and Alex Kravitz. The pair sketched their first ever business plan on a small drawing pad. At 18 and 20 years old, the Kravitz brothers were forced to think outside of the box if they wanted their business to succeed. They began building their own screen printing set ups, renovating garage spaces and shipping clothes out of our dorm rooms.

They first got the opportunity to show their clothes at an arts fair, which gave them the networking experience needed to grow their business. In 2020, the siblings teamed up with their first collaborator, Jack Fink, who proposed the concept of distributing baskets to beach-goers in hopes of encouraging beach clean up. This idea gave birth to Relic’s Coastal Collaborative Program, which unites members of the community, nearby government bodies, and small enterprises to assemble commonly used beach clean-up stations across Suffolk County.

Relic has achieved a notable feat by setting up 46 beach cleanup stations at various beach access points. They have also contributed to the preservation of The Moriches Bay by donating a portion of clothing proceeds towards the growth and reseeding of over 2 million oysters.

Overseer Productions

Overseer Productions, created by designer Kajuanee, aims to empower their followers to express their individuality through vibrant and unconventional fashion choices. The designer’s thought-provoking blend of historical imagery has sparked considerable interest in the brand, with his bold approach to authenticity garnering attention.

The brand first started as Youth, but later found its true name, Overseer. The name came from the desire to create a lifestyle, not just a brand. He wanted people to feel in control of their life when they wear Overseer.

What once started out as a t-shirt company has evolved into a brand offering a little bit of everything. Overseer offers rigs, hoodies, sweatpants, ski masks, headbands, goggles, overalls and lingerie.

Your Mother’s Favorite Stain

Your Mother’s Favorite Stain creates handmade, sustainable, custom pieces. Handmade products are crafted by hand rather than being mass-produced in a factory setting. This often results in unique, one-of-a-kind pieces that are imbued with character and personality. The materials used to create the products are sourced from sustainable sources, which means that they are produced in a way that minimizes harm to the environment and promotes long-term ecological balance.

Additionally, the production process itself is designed to be environmentally friendly, minimizing waste and reducing carbon emissions. The products are made-to-order or customizable, which means that customers can have a say in the design or customization of the product.

Creating handmade, sustainable, custom pieces is a way for brands to create high-quality, unique products that are environmentally and socially responsible, while also giving customers a personal connection to the product and the brand.