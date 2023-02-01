Unique Things to do in Denver This Weekend 2/1 – 2/5

Saddle up for an exciting week in Denver, full of performances from musicians like Phil Lesh of the Grateful Dead, bluegrass improvisor Billy Strings and Boulder-native SoDown. Volunteer to pack groceries for veterans, discuss Star Trek inspirations with other Trekkies, attend an open art night or live podcast show and more. This week is filled with various activities for the Denver adventurist.

ISOLATION

When: Feb. 1, 9 p.m. – 1:45 a.m.

Where: Milk Bar, 1037 Broadway, Denver, CO

Cost: $5 cover, reserve a spot here

Lowdown: DJSlave1 returns to Milk Bar this Wednesday, this time with an array of dark electronic industrial, synthwave, post-punk music and more. This set is available to witness in person or online. Be a part of the underground experience tonight and listen to Denver-based DJSlave1 spin the deck.

Billy Strings

When: Feb. 2, doors 6:30, show 8 p.m.

Where: 1STBANK Center, 11450 Broomfield Lane, Broomfield, CO

Cost: $75 – $300, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Billy Strings is a Grammy award-winning songwriter and musician from Michigan. Strings blends elements of bluegrass, psychedelic music and jam bands in his improvisational performances across the country. Since his 2017 debut, Strings’ popularity has been steady on the rise. Thursday marks night one of Strings’ three night run at 1stBank Center.

SoDown

When: Feb. 3, doors 8 p.m., show 8:30 p.m.

Where: Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver, CO

Cost: $29.95 – $99, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Boulder native, SoDown, is joined by kLL Bill, JAENGA, Evalution and Josh Teed for his Worlds Beyond Tour this Friday. Though SoDown plays bass music, don’t be shocked when you see him pick up the saxophone and perform a solo mid-song.

Phil Lesh & Friends

When: Feb. 4, doors 6:30 p.m., show 7:30 p.m.

Where: Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver, CO

Cost: $125 – $199+, buy tickets here

Lowdown: During this two night run, you will be able to see Grateful Dead founding member and bass guitarist Phil Lesh perform with other talented musicians and instrumentalists. Phil Lesh’s son, Grahame Lesh, Natalie Cressman and Jennifer Hartswick of the Trey Anastasio Band, James Casey, Jason Crosby, Rick Mitarotonda, the lead guitarist and vocalist of Goose, and John Molo take the stage as the “friends” in Phil Lesh and Friends this weekend.

Shawn Hess with Special Guests Alex Teller & Sweet Virginia

When: Feb. 5, doors 3 p.m., show 4 p.m.

Where: Globe Hall, 483 Logan St., Denver, CO

Cost: $13 – $16, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Shawn Hess is a country singer from Laramie, Wyoming. He will be joined by Americana music singer-songwriter Alex Teller and Sweet Virginia, who was raised in Alabama and released her debut album in April last year. You may hear a song about a “Honky Tonk Connoisseur” from Shawn Hess or a “Biscuit Bakin’ Mama” from Alex Teller.

Just Be-Cause Happiness “Hour”

When: Feb. 1, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Raices Brewing Company, 2060 W. Colfax Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: Free, reserve a spot here

Lowdown: At this happy hour, attendees are welcome to reflect on the future of this year and write down their plans and intentions on a card for 2023. Later in the year, Raices will mail the card back to participants as a check in and reminder of the goals that were set at this event. Complementary appetizers are available for first come, first served.

Think & Drink: Star Trek

When: Feb. 2, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Outworld Brewing, 1725 Vista View Drive #Ste B, Longmont, CO

Cost: $0 – $7, buy tickets here

Lowdown: If you’re looking to hang out and discuss Star Trek, sci-fi, fantasy or the nature of life and the universe, this is the perfect gathering for you. Clips from shows and movies will be viewed and afterward, attendees will talk about the inspired concepts.

Feed Denver Veterans

When: Feb. 3, 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Jewell VA Clinic, 14400 E. Jewell Ave., Aurora, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: Soldiers’ Angels provides support to veterans, the military and their families through aid, comfort and resources. Every month, Soldiers’ Angels help provide food assistance to low-income, at-risk and homeless veterans. Volunteers will pack grocery bags and load them into cars for veterans. Volunteer, support or sponsor a Veteran Food Distribution event here.

Wynkoop’s Day of Darks 2023

When: Feb. 4, 12 – 4 p.m.

Where: Wynkoop Brewing Company, 1634 18th St., Denver, CO

Cost: $35 – $45, buy tickets here

Lowdown: This Friday, 15+ Denver breweries join Wynkoop to “sip on a ‘stache of deliciously dark beer.” Wynkoop is also brewing a special edition Rocky Mountain Oyster Stout aged in French Oak, which will be tapped only for Day of Darks. This event is also in benefit of the Movember Foundation, a charity that focuses on changing the face of men’s mental health, suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer.

Brunchin’ with A’keria C. Davenport from RuPaul’s Drag Race

When: Feb. 5, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Denver Beer Company, 1695 Platte St., Denver, CO

Cost: $20 – $25, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Denver Beer Company is hosting their debut drag brunch with Ximena Latinx and A’keria C. Davenport from RuPaul’s Drag Race. You can expect dancing, singing and performances by Brenda Telladaga Latinx, Drewux Sidora and Adryanna Staxxx and of course, brunch.

Groundhog Day Party with Coors & Folsom Custom Skis

When: Feb. 1, 6 p.m.

Where: Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Pl., Denver, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: Before Punxsutawney Phil checks for his shadow on Thursday, Number Thirty Eight is hosting groundhog party in the hopes of summoning six more weeks of winter. There will be free waxing for skis and snowboards from Folsom Skis, Coors specials, live music by DJ Shares, Thuglas and Cufflas, contests and giveaways. You could win a pair of Folsom Skis Signature series skis ($1,100 value) or a Coors Light Chill Kit ($200 value), which includes a sweatsuit, socks, a beanie and a Hulu and Uber Eats gift card.

Open Art Night

When: Feb. 2, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Kickeybean Studios at Prism, 999 Vallejo St. Unit 2 Studio 44, Denver, CO

Cost: $10, buy tickets here

Lowdown: At this Open Art Night, network with other artists and feel free to bring a piece of art to continue working on or be critiqued in an active studio space. Some refreshments will be served, but you may also BYOB.

Lady of the Camellias

When: Feb. 3, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Ellie Caulkins Opera House, 1385 Curtis St., Denver, CO

Cost: $40 – $160, buy tickets here

Lowdown: For Friday date night, consider the opening of the Chopin-scored ballet, Lady of the Camellias, choreographed by Val Caniparoli. Experience a love story with themes of forbidden romance, betrayal, loss and redemption presented by Lynnette Morrison.

Girls Gotta Eat Live Show

When: Feb. 4, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m.

Where: Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver, CO

Cost: $60 – $140, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Rayna Greenberg and Ashley Hesseltine from the popular dating, sex and relationship podcast are coming to town for a live show. The hosts commonly bring therapists, comedians and authors onto their podcast.

2023 USA Curling Men’s & Women’s National Championships

When: Feb. 5, doors 4:30 p.m., starts 5:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Coliseum, 4600 Humboldt St., Denver, CO

Cost: $24, buy tickets here

Lowdown: The USA Curling Men’s and Women’s National Championships kicks off this Sunday and runs through next weekend. The championships include eight teams per gender, with four teams from each gender advancing into playoffs. The winning women’s team will represent the United States at the 2023 LGT World Women’s Curling Championship in Sweden, and the men’s winning team will compete at the BKT Tires & OK Tire World Men’s Curling Championship in Canada.

Garment Open Sew

When: Feb. 3, 1 – 5 p.m.

Where: Rocky Mountain Sewing and Vacuum, 8601 W. Cross Dr. P-1, Littleton, CO

Cost: $25, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Looking to create a new clothing piece that fits perfectly for you and reflects your personality? This event is an opportunity for those with varying skill levels to use fabrics and patterns to make new garments with a sewing machine.