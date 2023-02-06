Like many of us, we set a goal this year to eat healthy. But who has time to make dinner when you’re taking care of the kids, keeping up a social life and working late hours? Quick and simple and with ingredients you can pronounce are key to any healthy meal. Whether you are meal prepping on Sunday or need an easy go-to meal after work, this five-ingredient meal takes only 30 minutes of your time while being healthy and satisfying.

1 lb ground beef

2 large sweet potatoes

4 tablespoons Kinder “The Blend” seasoning

1 bunch of asparagus

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

Zest of one lemon

1/2 lemon juiced



Directions

Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil and preheat the oven to 425 degrees.

Combine beef and seasoning in a bowl and make 4 patties. Add lemon zest on top of each burger.

Cut the roots off the asparagus and drain with salt, pepper, and lemon juice.

Cook asparagus and burgers for 20 minutes and remove from the sheet pan, place sweet potatoes on the baking sheet for another 15 minutes.

Enjoy your amazing 5-ingredient meal prep

If you’re interested in personal training or nutrition coaching DM Tess Yancey at @crushwihtess on Instagram or crushwithtess.com

Videography by @christianunlimited on Instagram and christianunlimited.me