303 Magazine’s Guide to This Season’s Winter Trends

Winter is approaching, and with it comes a new season of fashion trends. From fringe clothing to metallic shoes, there are plenty of ways to stay stylish during this season. Cold weather shouldn’t stop you from feeling and looking good. Shop 303 Magazine’s 2023 winter fashion trends.

Fringe

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Cool girl, Cowgirl, or both? Fringe is retro with a modern flare and will make a big comeback in 2023. From scarves, coats, and shoes there is a lot of personality and creativity in fringe. Fringe clothing has been a staple in the fashion world. It continues to be a popular trend today. Fringe is a fun way to add movement and texture to your wardrobe, and it can be incorporated into a variety of different clothing styles. We recommend: the Genny and the Sienna Denim Jackets from Stitch Boutique, the Moxie Fringe Jacket (In store only) from Meraki Moon Boutique, the Celestial Fringe Sweater from Hailee Grace Boutique and the Sante Fe Cardigan from Inspyre Boutique.

Sequin and Metallic Clothing

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

One trend that has been gaining popularity in recent years is Metallic clothing and accessories. This glamorous fashion trend is perfect for special occasions, nights out, and events. These pieces can be dressed up or down, making them a staple addition to any wardrobe. Shine bright in these metallic items. and be prepared to make a statement wherever you go. We recommend: the from Dizzy Sequin Skirt from Recital, the Shaft Gold Coated Regular Jean from Garbarini, the Flash Vintage Metal Mix Sneakers from Garbarini and the Delorean Dress from Hailee Grace Boutique.

Animal Print

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Animal prints are sure to spice up any winter outfit. 2023 is going to be anything but minimalistic. Animal print is a trend that never really dies. These pieces can be dressed up or down, making them versatile for any occasion. Animals prints are a great way to add a touch of edge or luxury to any outfit. We recommend: the Tilda Cardigan Sweater Coat from Garbarini, the Zebra Print Coatigan from Gracies, the Cheetah Del Mar Bag from Beat Boutique and the Halston Emilia Dress from Garbarini.

Faux fur

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Faux fur is a popular choice for fashion designers including Versace, Tommy Hilfiger, Giorgio Armani, Michael Kors and Gucci, who use faux fur. Over the past few years, faux fur has gained popularity. The British Fashion Council announced that no animal fur will be used at London Fashion Week September 2018. Faux fur is a cruelty-free alternative to real fur that saves and protects millions of animals. We recommend: the Y2K Grunge Penny Lane Jacket from Thrift Cult, the Kathmandu Coat from Gracies, the Cabarete cardigan from A Line Boutique and the Oversized faux fur trench from Beat Boutique.

Winter fashion and style is all about layering, warmth, and comfort. Winter is a time to experiment with different textures and fabrics. Statement pieces, accessories and bold colors can add a touch of personality to any winter outfit. With the right combination of pieces, you can stay stylish and comfortable during the colder months. Winter fashion and style is an opportunity to express yourself so bundle up and stay chic!