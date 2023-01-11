Unique Things To Do In Denver: 1/11 – 1/15

Denver has some captivating events lined up this weekend. Start it off by sipping some cervezas while you play some Millennial Loteria at Raices Brewery and end it with a food tour of Denver. Whatever the week has ready for you, make sure to take a glance at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Drunken Doja Monkey: Luke (Lespecial) & Fro (Dopapod) + DJ BKellz ft. members of Magic Beans & More

When: January 11, 8 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Your Mom’s House

Cost: $14, find tickets here.

The Lowdown: Come down to Your Mom’s House for an electric set from Drunkey Doja Monkey. You can also choose to dontate to August Sponsored Non-Profit which is committed to battling homelessness with bands. Their objective is to raise awareness and funds to directly help the homeless community via really good, live music- benefit shows.

Salsa Night

When: January 12, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Adobo, 3109 North Federal Blvd., Denver

Cost: $10, find tickets here.

The Lowdown: If you wanting to learn a new skill in the new year maybe salsa dancing is your thing! Head down to Adobo every Thursday night for salsa lessons from local instructors from Black Belt Salsa. After class stay for a DJ set to keep the vibes going and get loose.

Denver Comes Alive

When: January 13 -14, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Mission Ballroom

Cost: $25 – $100, find tickets here.

The Lowdown: Don’t miss this weekend’s two day music marathon at Denver Comes Alive. This years lineup features artists such as Yonder Mountain String Band, Kitchen Dwellers, Lettuce, The Word and much more!

TECH/POST-METAL SHOW – Greylotus / Liontortoise / Endless, Nameless / Only Echoes @ 7th Circle

When: January 14, 7 p.m.

Where: Seventh Circle Music Collective, 2935 W Seventh Ave., Denver

Cost: No advance ticketing. $12-$15 donations at the door

The Lowdown: Come rock out at one of Denver’s best DIY venues this Saturday! This hidden and intimate venue brings energy like no other and focuses on supporting underground musicians and community.

Bubbles & Beats Brunch

When: January 15, 11:00 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Roxy Broadway, 554 S. Broadway., Denver

Cost: N/A

The Lowdown: The Roxy is a vintage yet modern music venue inspired by 1920′ s speakeasys and is home to some the best live music performances in Denver. Hang out with DJ Sugar Auntie at the Roxy this Sunday for brunch.

Beginner’s Guide To Wine Series

When: January 11, 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Dedalus Boulder, 1825 Pearl St., #Ste B., Boulder

Cost: $175, find tickets here.

The Lowdown: Wine snobs and newbies alike come together to experience this four part wine course that you can raise a glass to. This beginners series is designed by wine experts to help you get in tune with the basics and will help you not only understand the complexities of wines but also how to pair wines to your favorite dishes, figure out your favorite wine and how to properly ask for it.

Jewish Colorado’s Real Estate Contruction Network

When: January 12, 5:30 p.m.

Where: Safta, 3330 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: $72 – $118, register here.

The Lowdown: Join Jewish Colorado’s Real Estate Contruction Network at Safta Restaurant for an evening of networking and guided discussion! Opening remarks from Governor Jared Polis. Tickets include heavy appetizers, a bar, and parking.

Dumpling Making Competition – Team Building

When: January 13, 4:00 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: Waldschanke Ciders, 4100 Jason S., Denver

Cost: $65, find tickets here.

The Lowdown: A little friendly competition never hurt no one! This team building activity hosted by Classpop is a hands on way to help strenghten your team’s commnication and creativity. No matter what this experience is filled with fun and of course top-notch food.

Denver Food Crawl

When: January 14, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Tamayo Restaurant, 1400 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $75 per person, find tickets here.

The Lowdown: This walking tour will take you to sample some of Denver’s best tacos, chocolate, icecream and more! This mouth watering experience will make stops to hidden gems such as Milkbox Ice Creamery, Mudhead Gallery, Coors Field and Union Station.

Passa Passa Caribbean Party!

When: January 15, 9 p.m.

Where: Agave Shore, 2736 Selton St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $60, find tickets here.

The Lowdown: Agave Shore not only has the best Jamaican food but the best monthly party. Dj Chris Milly will be spinning and jamming the best in hip hop, reggae and sounds from Jamaica. Enjoy delicious caribbean bites such as oxtail, jerk chicken, salmon, and much more from Jamaican chefs that really know how to fuse a good party with amazing eats!

Millennial Loteria

When: January 11, 7 p.m.

Where: Raices Brewing Company, 2060 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Loteria returns to Raices Brewery! Think of Loteria as the latin version of bingo with a millennial twist full of pop culture. While you’re there make sure to grab a beer flight and sample some uniquely curated cervezas. All beers are brewed in house and are inspired by refreshing tradtional latin drinks. You also can’t miss out on their roating food trucks and art vendors! Pro-Tip: try the pineapple beer-mosa!

Coolfax on Colfax

When: January 12 – 22

Where: Core Art Space, 6501 W Colfax Ave 6501 West Colfax Avenue Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Core Art Space celebrates the most iconic street in Colorado. Colfax is a 53 mile stretch of Highway 40 and is so important to Colorado history and culture. See displays of sculpture, assemblage, painting, ceramics, collage, and everything in between at this unqiue show.

The Blair Witch Project @ Slashers Dive Craft Bar

When: January 13, 7 p.m.

Where: Slasher’s Dive Craft Bar, 5126 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: N/A

The Lowdown: It’s Friday the 13th and if your anything like us we are still low key holding on to some lingering spooky spirit. If you’re not too superstitous then make your way down to Slashers for a cocktails and a movie. Fridays featured film is a horror cult classic, The Blair Witch Project.

Onesie Bar Crawl – Denver – 6th Annual

When: January 14, 4 p.m. – 11:59 p.m.

Where: Dierks Whiskey Row, 1946 Market St., Denver

Cost: $20 – $25, find tickets here.

The Lowdown: Join The comfiest party of the year! Tickets include 1-2 complimentary drinks or shots, food and drink specials, custom onesie badge with vouchers, all venue cover costs waived, and to finish it all of an after party!

Zoo Lights

When: Ends January 15, 5:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: Denver Zoo

Cost: $15 Kids, $25 Adults, find tickets here.

The Lowdown: The extravagant zoo lights is finally coming to an end and Sunday is your last day to see them! There will be over 1 million lights and animal displays decorating the zoo, live ice sculptures, season craft cocktails and holiday treats. Don’t miss out on seeing some of that lasting holiday magic one more time!

Model Workshop: Prepare Yourself To Walk DWF Spring 2023 Runway

When: January 15, 4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Where: Thompson Denver, 1616 Market St., Denver

Cost: $50, find tickets here.

The Lowdown: Learn all the fundamentals of modeling the runway from Denver Fashion Week model coordinator Nikki Strickler. This two-hour workshop will teach you proper posture, arm placement, hand positions, step and stride, turns and pivots, and backstage etiquette. This workshop helps models ace their auditions to hopefully get a chance to walk DFW. Don’t miss your chance to learn from the best!