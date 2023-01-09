This Week in Concerts – Carly Rae Jepsen, Trapt and DJ Pauly D

This week in concerts, Carly Rae Jepsen, Belinda Carlisle and They Might Be Giants perform at Mission Ballroom to celebrate Governor Polis’s Inauguration. Trapt arrives at Herman’s Hideaway to promote their latest album, Shadow Work, and Jersey Shore‘s DJ Pauly D plays at Temple Denver. Additionally at Mission Ballroom, check out the two-day “Denver Comes Alive” event with Yonder Mountain String Band, Lettuce, Word and many more. For future weekly concert updates and more 303 music news, stay up to date with 303 Magazine.

1/13 – Duwayne Motley

1/10 – Electronic Tuesdays: Joe Nice, Dizzy and more

1/12 – Ømit, Black Rave Culture and more

1/12 – Funk Hunk, Savage Bass Goat and more

1/13 – Ryan Celsius, Escpe and more

1/13 – Phonk Around & Find Out: Resident Tag Sesh

1/14 – Digital Ethos, Mindset and more

1/14 – Darkstar, Despise and more

1/12 – Lauren Frihauf, Hollow Head and more

1/13 – Suitable Miss, Capture This and more

1/14 – Bass Physics

1/12 – Lindsay Lou & Friends, The Sweet Lillies

1/12 – Shift, Resonant Language and more

1/13 – The North 41, Direville and more

1/13 – Esseks, Tiedye and more

1/14 – The Dollhouse Thieves, Jawa amd more

1/14 – JPhelpz

1/14 – Sian, Gardenstate

1/12 – Gregory Goodloe

1/12 – Nostal-Jazz

1/14 – Kids’ Saturday Matinee: Nic Clark

1/14 – Atomga

1/15 – Mary Louise Lee Band

1/12 – Kenny Feidler, The Barlow and more

1/13 – Heavy Diamond Ring, Hunter Burnette and more

1/14 – Death Jam For Cutie, Cashmere Sweater and more

1/15 – Jordan From Earth, Sarah Adams

1/10 – Open Mic

1/13 – Sunrise Drive, The Mssng and more

1/15 – Skull Tomb, Tezca and more

1/13 – Flatland Cavalry, Grady Spence & The Work

1/14 – Flatland Cavalry, Grady Spence & The Work

1/9 – Vlad Girshevich

1/10 – Gabe Mervine, Braxton Kahn and more

1/11 – Hump Day Funk Jam

1/12 – Dave Randon Trio, Michael Johnson and more

1/10 – Trapt

1/13 – Herman’s Tribute Night: Porno For Pyros, Core Shot and more

1/12 – Limbwrecker, Vexing and more

1/13 – Modular Synth Night, Enemy Sender and more

1/14 – JLR Band, Brianna Straut and more

1/15 – King Pari, South of France and more

1/10 – Dark Tuedays

1/12 – Barking Mad, The Black Gloves and more

1/13 – The Pitch Invasion, Feens and more

1/14 – Mile High Soul Club: Tyler Jacobson, Steve Cervantes and more

1/12 – Bluher, OC and more

1/13 – Co-Line, Silkworm and more

1/13 – DJ Sweetnuts

1/14 – James Grebb, Ridley Bronson and more

1/14 – Truekolors

1/15 – Tasba, Cielo and more

1/12 – Wolf Lingo, Moonlight Bloom and more

1/13 – May Be Fern, Wicked Vixen and more

1/14 – Closegood, Cole3k and more

1/15 – Son Page, The Huckle Bearers and more

1/12 – Aaron West and the Roaring Twenties

1/14 – Gestalt, The Cowards and more

1/14 – Gene Farris, Londen Summers

1/10 – Sneaker Ball For All: Carly Rae Jepsen, Belinda Carlisle and more

1/13 – Yonder Mountain String Band, Kitchen Dwellers and more

1/13 – Denver Comes Alive: Yonder Mountain String Band, Kitchen Dwellers and more

1/14 – Denver Comes Alive: Lettuce, The Word and more

1/11 – Jeremy Wendelin Trilogy

1/13 – The Gott-Clay Quintet

1/14 – Adam Bodine Quintet

1/15 – Stan Killian Quartet

1/11 – Casey James Prestwood & The Burning Angels

1/12 – Rodney Rice

1/13 – Matt Warren, Dave Pahanish

1/14 – Charles Esten, Eric Paslay and more

1/15 – Jackson Dean, Sean Williams

1/13 – Dirtwire, Balkan Bump, Bloomurian

1/14 – Chris Lorenzo, Lucati and more

1/13 – A Steely Dan Experience

1/14 – Love Language: DJ Nina, DJ Destiny Shynelle and more

1/11 – Live Jazz & Open Jam

1/12 – Dizzy with a Dame

1/13 – Racyne Parker

1/13 – Domo JuJu, Rocky Burning and more

1/14 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: DJ Matthew Parrish

1/14 – Luise Lately

1/14 – Bolonium, NUB and more

1/15 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: DJ Sugar Auntie

1/14 – JG, Reefwya and more

1/12 – BIB, Asbestos and more

1/14 – Greylotus, Liontortoise and more

1/14 – Grace DeVine & The Moonbeams, BabyBaby and more

1/12 – Anden

1/13 – Drezo

1/14 – DJ Pauly D

1/9 – Momma’s Electric Mondays: Enzo, Prod.Bender and more

1/10 – Open Jam

1/11 – Drunken Doja Monkey, DJ Bkellz and more

1/12 – Tropo

1/13 – FriendZone, Vndetta and more

1/14 – GDubz