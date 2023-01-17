Denver Fashion Week’s Youngest DJ Kai White Gains New Exposure

Denver Fashion Week (DFW) is one of Colorado’s most prominent fashion events. With countless designers, models, and hair and makeup team it makes for a one-of-a-kind experience. Not only does DFW offer a platform for emerging fashion talent but artists of all ages as well.

Eleven-year-old Kai White performed during the DFW day two kids show. His parents Walt White and Jenny White are well-known Denver DJs who are entertainment industry pros and owners of Wander Beat Events and School of Beats. Needless to say, DJing is in his blood.

Through his parents, he’s able to see what it takes to DJ on a bigger scale. His mother, DJ J’adore, was the opener for the Rezz Rocks show on Oct. 27 while Kai watched from backstage.

Though only 11 years old, he has performed at countless birthday parties, school dances and community events for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation and Covid relief fundraisers. It’s because of his talents that it’s no surprise he turned some heads during his DFW debut.

Kai is now gaining the recognition he deserves through recent news coverage and is able to continue his parent’s legacy one performance at a time.