Holdfast. Presents Alt-Rock Straight From the Front Range

As defined by Dictionary.com, a “holdfast” is a staple or a clamp securing an object to another surface. As a verb, it is a continued belief in an idea or principle. Charlie, Mikey and Tommy Maddock, three young Coloradans from Windsor, are working to add to this definition. Holdfast. is establishing itself as an alt-rock band from Colorado taking the world by storm.

The three members started music as kids, taking piano lessons and playing around with different instruments. As time passed and they began writing songs, for many what is just a hobby became much more serious for the Maddock kids. Quickly music became the number one goal when thinking of careers. Charlie and Mikey began college at CSU but quickly realized to truly pursue this dream they needed to commit to it in every way possible. With their first record contract, the commitment sank in and all three members are thrilled to now perform and create music as their full-time gig. This dedication has resulted in an international tour with Red Rum Club, a solid Colorado fan base and exponential growth for the band musically.

With two albums now under their belt, Holdfast. continues to explore their sound. Each project begins with a moment of inspiration. Lead singer Charlie described watching “a live performance or a movie that just sparks a new idea,” and getting swept up in it. Classics like It’s a Wonderful Life and Forrest Gump inspired the Maddocks to create something of their own. The group emphasized trying to make something people can relate to and see themselves in. Each song’s lyrics will touch upon the listener’s core values and remind you of the inner turmoil of growing up. It’s a “human vibe” said Charlie with a smile.

Musically, each member has their differences, listening to anything from Circa Waves to Bruce Springsteen to U2 and Muse. The common theme seems to be an alternative rock sound, with varying levels of pop and metal influence. Their sound has solidified on the softer side of the rock, but Holdfast. made clear that they felt no constraints for the future of the band. “Hard to Blame” and “Find A Way” bring metal elements that are sure to get Denver’s punk listeners excited, while “Time” and “Everything Wrong” bring a comforting and nostalgic pop sound. No matter the style, “the message has to be there,” Tommy said, for the band to agree on a song. Behind all their work is the feeling that they “have something to say.” The work Holdfast. has put into these messages has begun to truly pay off as fans can’t stop coming back for more.

Holdfast. has a striking love for their fans and all their supporters in life. Each member expressed appreciation for their families’ continued support, local churches across the front range who have recognized their talent as musicians and their fan base in Denver. Their community has watched them grow up on stage, from yearly performances at FoCoMX to their recent international tour with Red Rum Club throughout the US and across the pond. Though their sound was well received by the British rock crowds, Holdfast. described the humbling effect that opening for a larger band has. The group was happy to return to Colorado where fans knew all their songs and occasionally even showed up with temporary tattoos of the band’s name.

As time passes and crowds for each show grow larger and larger, the Maddock boys are thoughtful about the life they have chosen to lead and all it encompasses. A large piece of this lifestyle is performing live and managing all the chaos that comes with touring. Before each performance Holdfast. works hard to compose themselves. The group stretches, says a prayer, goes through vocal warm-ups and most importantly tries to “sync up.” With years of performing under their belt, each member has a different relationship with the stage and the way they present their art on it. Tommy, the youngest of the group and drummer, has been incorporating a moment in the set where he jumps over his drum kit. Charlie described the pressure of being the frontman on stage and balancing his more reserved day-to-day personality with the presence expected of him by the crowd. Ultimately, the group recognized a responsibility as performers to give the audience a great show while also being as authentic as possible, no matter how tiring it may be.

Holdfast. next show will be held at the Bluebird on January 21 and will continue with local shows and events throughout 2023. Their latest music video drops on January 17, following their newest single “Everything Wrong.”

All photography by Andy Riggs