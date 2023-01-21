Activities to Spice Up The End of Dry January

“New year, new me,” – it’s the phrase that makes its rounds every January. Maybe the new year holds no significance to you or maybe this is the year you really are trying to kick old habits and start new ones.

One of the most popular trends people try in the new year is Dry January, where you avoid alcohol for the month following the holiday season. Those taking part in dry January are going all in — 70% of participants this year said they will not be drinking at all this month.

But with January more than halfway over, people may be starting to feel antsy to get off the wagon again. Since alcohol tends to be an activity that brings people together in social settings, it can be a difficult habit to shake and keep gone for a period of time. However, there are plenty of things to do, whether they be with friends or alone, to replace drinking.

For one, there are many museums and immersive experiences to explore in Denver. This weekend you could visit the Spectra Art Space for Spookadelia: The Wakening | Immersive Art Experience. Here you will see bright neon lights, psychedelic art and theatrics from performance artists. The Wakening will walk you through a journey that you get to be a part of. Tiny Art Big Ideas is also located in the front gallery of Spectra.

It’s common in the new year to vow to work out more but working out in the traditional sense (dumbbells and cardio machines), isn’t sustainable for everyone. If you want to start getting into shape, consider picking up hobbies that bring you joy but also require physical activity. Here are a few locations that can help encourage you to try new hobbies.

Movement Englewood

Where: 1050 W. Hampden Ave, Englewood

Located roughly 20 minutes outside of the city, Movement Englewood has over 400 routes set for a variety of skill levels, including plenty for newcomers learning to rock climb. The wall is 60 feet high and features 270 bouldering problems, 170 climbing routes and 42,000 square feet of climbing. In addition to climbing, the gym also offers gentle, hatha, vinyasa and workshop yoga classes. Now through the end of January, Movement Englewood is waiving initiation fees ($49 off).

BLOCK21 Fitness

Where: 930 N. Lincoln St, Denver

The lowdown: If running on a treadmill or cycling on a stationary bike is too boring, a fitness dance party may be the perfect compromise. BLOCK21 offers a way to make burning calories fun by combining dance fitness with interval training. No dance experience is necessary.

High Altitude Martial Arts

Where: 2832 S. Havana St. Ste Z, Aurora

The lowdown: Mile High Altitude Martial Arts offers Brazilian jiu jitsu, mixed martial arts, kickboxing, youth martial arts and school of striking. While exercising your body’s movement, you are also learning self-defense by practicing martial arts.

The Orchard Town Center

Where: 14697 Delaware St, Westminster

The lowdown: Outside of exercise, there are plenty of calm activities to unwind with. The Orchard Town Center, an outdoor mall located in Westminster, is just one place that offers practical options for those looking to branch out and experience new things, foods or shops. A day of shopping can tucker anyone out, so once you’ve had your share, you can visit a restaurant to recharge. Expand your palate by trying new cuisine at places like Charm Thai or Pho Lee.

The mall also contains a Color Me Mine studio. Here you can take some time to yourself, relax and get in touch with your creative side. With a large selection of pottery pieces, you get to choose your very own ceramic piece to paint and design. After it receives a clear glaze and is fired, you can pick it up within 8-10 days. Visit on Fridays for a student discount.

In the vein of finding your inner zen, dry January is an opportune time to seek out whatever it is that will make you feel fulfilled: implementing a new skincare routine, workout regimen, arts and crafts schedule or simply making time to do nothing – there is always somewhere to go, something to do and people to spend time with outside of indulging in alcohol.

While the break from booze may be temporary, the other habits set during this time period can become your new normal for the rest of 2023 and even beyond. Alcohol or no alcohol, make this year yours by prioritizing self-care and your goals.