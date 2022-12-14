The Parker Recording Studio Is Completely Free — And a Library Card Is Your Key In

As many local musicians know, if you want to book professional studio time in Denver, it could cost you anywhere from $50 to $100 per hour. However, a studio in Parker allows the use of a fully-functional recording studio free of charge called the Parker Recording Studio (PRS). We are now living in a time where quality audio and video recordings are necessary for most of our jobs and hobbies. It can be hard to budget for expenses like these, especially when the project is more for passion than profit.

The Parker branch of the Douglas County Public Library has a solution for anyone needing these resources on a budget. Their state-of-the-art recording studio is free to anyone in the community with a library card. Although there is no substitute for the knowledge of a professional engineer, if you’re in need of a free option and willing to put in some hours learning the basics of the trade, this is a very valuable resource.

Most libraries do not come equipped with a recording studio, so how did Parker get so lucky? The initial idea came from two former staff members who worked with the Information Technology Department to pilot the original studio (called the “Fusion Lab”) in the Parker library’s previous building. The service did well, meeting the needs of its target audience, so while making plans for the new building, they knew they had to include the studio. The Cherry Creek Valley Rotary Club of Parker sponsored the recording studio when the new library opened in Parker in the fall of 2016.

The studio has everything a DIY audio engineer could need, from an audio interface and KRK studio monitors to a green screen, cameras and all Adobe Creative Cloud has to offer. The software required for recording is just as big an expenditure as the equipment, but a Douglas County library card will give you access to a variety of software programs.

The PRS prides itself on accommodating a large variety of clientele with versatile resources for many projects. “It’s really exciting to see the wide range of people and projects that come in here,” said Karen Reed, a customer experience librarian at Parker Public Library. “We’ve had all ages of customers, from kids that are five or six coming in with their parents to doing a recording studio orientation for a 90-year-old client. We’ve had clients record Christmas CDs. Other projects like podcasting and audiobook recording have become increasingly popular. ”

Access to valuable equipment is one thing, but knowing how to use it is a completely different beast. Suzanne Gray — also a customer experience librarian alongside Reed — is one of the co-leads for the recording studio. They have worked hard to make the experience as user-friendly as possible. A comprehensive user guide has been created to help lead guests through their sessions. Staff members are also always available to assist with equipment setup and troubleshooting. For more in-depth questions, the library began offering private orientations in June for anyone who wants either an overview of what they can use the studio for or a more specific, 60-minute orientation on audio or video recording. The library also gives cardholders access to LinkedIn Learning if they would like to take a deeper dive into online video lessons.

The Douglas County Public Library also offers non-traditional items for cardholders to check out and take home. For no charge, you can reserve items like a Nikon D7200 Dual Zoom Lens Kit, KA-C Satin Mahogany Concert Ukulele, A GoPro Hero 8, Blue Yeti Blackout Microphone and an 18’’ ring light. Most of these items are in high demand, so anyone interested in checking them out will likely have to join the waiting list. A complete list of items available to check out can be found here.

To book studio time, the library recommends booking a few weeks ahead of time due to the increasing popularity of the space and longer sessions being claimed quickly. Patrons can book up to nine hours per week, and these hours can be broken up however is preferred. Some clients will book a full day or break up the hours throughout the week. Three additional iMacs are located outside of the studio, equipped with all of the same studio software. Clients are encouraged to use their studio time actively recording and then edit outside of the studio at their leisure.

If you’d like to learn more about PRS or take a tour yourself, an open house is planned for March 25 at the Parker Library. This will be an opportunity for the community to drop in to visit the recording studio and learn about all of the available offerings.

Book your next free studio session here.

All photography by April Dawn