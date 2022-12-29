Find Your Perfect Custom Fit with Icon Suit

When looking back on the show-stopping looks from Denver Fashion Week, many designs that were new to the stage deserve recognition. One of the most memorable is Icon Suit, a custom suit brand. The show, featuring Denver Broncos players as their models, showcased the unique garments that make them the best in special occasion custom clothing.

With years of experience, founder and creator Dmitrij Mecajev found that the one thing you can never compromise on in the clothing industry is quality. Mecajev, along with regional director and brand ambassador of Icon Suit, Angelo Tatsu Ogata, are the experienced tailors who run the store and create memorable experiences for all of their guests.

As far as their clientele, they do a little bit for everyone. While they have done suits for many Denver Broncos and Colorado Avalanche players, the bulk of their business is wedding-related, mainly tuxedos and suits. The remainder of their clients are those looking for quality pieces that will last them for work or for special occasions.

The process of creating these unique suits starts with an in-person consultation with the client by appointment only. This is when clients then choose customizations to make their suit different from all the rest. Options include adding a design to the interior of the suit, the number of buttons, choice of color for the liner, and many more. With 5,000 fabrics to choose from, this stage can be extensive, but one of the most exciting parts.

Following the consultation is the measuring process. In tailoring, there are three types: Off the rack—where the customer picks out a piece and has it adjusted afterward; Made to measure— where tailors measure in-store but do not directly make the garment; and Bespoke—when the person measuring you is also the person constructing the garment. To ensure that the suit is made in a timely fashion and at an affordable price, Icon Suit sticks with the made to measure process in a category Mecajev calls “Smart Luxury.” This allows for more clients to enjoy the experience of creating a custom, quality wardrobe without breaking the bank.

From beginning to end, it takes about four to six weeks from the initial consultation for the client to hold the final product in their hands. For garments that are completely hand-stitched and custom-made, this is a swift turnaround time, which Icon Suit takes great pride in.

In their Denver Fashion Week debut this past November, the brand’s goal was to showcase the garments they curate other than suits, including custom jeans, sport coats, overcoats, shoes, scarves, beanies and more.

“What I was trying to show audiences was a wide range of clothing that we make, and that’s why with this year’s fashion, it was not just suits and ties,” Ogata said. “[There are] a lot of different things that take you from casual to formal.”

The unique aspects didn’t end with their garments. Models Bradley Chubb, Kareem Jackson, Jonas Griffith and PJ Locke of the Denver Broncos football team made Icon Suit’s collection one of the most anticipated events of the Day Four Lifestyle Runway. Having already worked with Mecajev, Ogata and Icon Suit in the past, the models were a perfect match for the show. Despite their inexperience walking on a runway, the players were excited to be there and take on a different role.

“I always have fun working with the Broncos players, just because they’re a unique bunch of guys,” Ogata said. “They’re a fun fit because they’re not the average guy that comes into the shop. It’s always kind of fun to experiment and see what we can do a little bit differently.”

While the brand is unsure if they’ll make it back to the runway this spring, they have plans to expand into other cities—such as Chicago, Dallas or Los Angeles—while also attempting to work with other NHL and NFL teams. They are also anxiously anticipating their busiest time of the year: Derby season. In preparation, they will be getting many new fabrics in lighter shades, such as baby blue, purple, and light beige and more linen and silk blends as well as a lightweight cashmere.

For those looking for a consultation with experienced staff for their custom wardrobe, Icon Suit can be found nestled in Cherry Creek North. For inspiration on how to customize clothing and to make an appointment, they can be visited through their website and Instagram.

All photography by Roxanna Carrasco.