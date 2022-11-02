Unique To Do In Denver This Weekend: 11/2 – 11/6

Denver has some stunning events lined up this weekend. Kick it off with tee time at Pixar Putt Putt in McGregor Square and end it taking a wine tour of Denver’s exclusive wine bars. Whatever the week has primed for you, make sure to take a peek at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Wednesday, November 2

Pixar Putt Putt

When: Now – November 27th

Where: McGregor Square, 1901 Wazee St., Denver

The Cost: $20 – $33, find tickets here.

The Lowdown: This pop-up mini-golf course features fun and interactive displays inspired by Disney and Pixar’s most iconic films including Toy Story, The Incredibles, Monsters, Inc., Finding Nemo, Coco, A Bug’s Life, Wall-E, and Inside Out. If you aren’t dying to visit this week, consider waiting until Tuesday, when tickets are only $20.

45th Denver Film Festival

When: November 2 – 13, various times

Where: Multiple locations, find here.

The Cost: Various costs for packs and passes, find tickets here.

The Lowdown: Tonight is opening night for the 45th annual Denver Film Festival. During this 11 day festival you can watch screenings of films such as Land of Gold, Holy Spider and Return to Dust / Yin Ru Chen Yan.

You Select: A Community-Curated Exhibition

When: November 2, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Where: Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver



The Cost: $10, find tickets here.

The Lowdown: The CSM has created this engaging community event for all art lovers to come vote for their favorite pieces. The community curated exhibition will then be on display in the galleries. This unique concept reflects on the artwork in contemporary times and its connection to the past meaning and influences. Check out the current leading polls here!

Thursday, November 3

Martinis on the Moon

When: November 3, 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 N Colorado Blvd., Denver

The Cost: $20 – $30, find tickets here.

The Lowdown: Sip on some signature space spirits and explore the Apollo: When We Went To The Moon exhibit. Travel to the moon in the Gates Platearuim or participate in the astronaut obstacle course. Hop on a lunar rover model and after create virtual moon footprints. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to look at the moon through the telescope on the observation patio!

Westword’s Feast

When: November 3, 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 W Colfax Ave.,Denver

The Cost: $45, find tickets here.

The Lowdown: Fellow foodies gather and indulge in Denver’s food scene offerings. This years’s feast tickets will include unlimited food and drink samples from the city’s most celebrated restaurants. Don’t miss out on this delicious dining experience.

Friday, November 4

Día de los Muertos Festival

When: November 4, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver

The Cost: $10 – $15, find tickets here.

The Lowdown: Dia De Los Muertos is a multi-day holiday to pay respects to friends and family who have passed. This year the Garden embraces this celebration with performances, alters, interactive activities, a film series and more.

Colorado Uncorked 2022

When: November 4, 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Where: History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver

The Cost: $65 – $130, find tickets here.

The Lowdown:Staying on the topic of wine… you can also try the 2022 Governor’s Cup winning wines. Join the History Colorado Center to taste test these special wine selections and pair small bites from Colorado chefs. This collection is curated by national and regional judges and wine professionals.

Global Series Watch Party

When: November 4, 11:30 a.m.

Where: Tom’s Watch Bar

The Cost: N/A

The Lowdown: Avs fans come watch your favorite team take on Columbus Black Jackets in Finland for the NHL Global Series. Win swag, signed items, and cheer on the Avs with the Avalanche Ice Patrol and Bernie!

North High School Horror Film Festival

When: November 4, 6 p.m.

Where: The Holiday Theatre 2644 W 32nd Ave., Denver

The Cost: Free for 18 and under, $5 adults, tickets will be available at the door (no cash)

The Lowdown: This spooky screening of films will feature movies made by Denver Public School students from elementary through high school! Come binge some scary movies and support young talent.

Heart & Hand Annual Night in Lights Masquerade Gala

When: November 4, 5:30 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: Seawell Ballroom at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 350 Arapahoe St., Denver

The Cost: $250 for individual tickets, find tickets here.

The Lowdown: This non-profit gala event is dedicated to providing resources and support for nearly 250 students in NorthEast Denver across four Heart & Hand programs. Guests can enjoy a masquerade full of cocktails, live and silent auctions, networking.

Saturday, November 5

Pumpkin Smash

When: November 5, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Where: Idaho Springs Sports & Events Complex, 101 East Idaho Springs Road, Idaho Springs

The Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Take a short 30 minute trip up to Idaho Springs and help left over jack-o-lanterns from ending up in landfills and smash them instead! Dedicated smash sites for you to destroy your gourd in the most creative ways. Pumpkin bowling, a giant smash hammer, pumkin jenga, pumpkin pinata, pumpkin catapult, pumpkin hole, pumpkin archery…you name it. All smashed pumpkins will be taken to a composting site.

Free Day at the DAM + Night at the Museums

When: November 5, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W 14th Ave Pkwy., Denver

The Cost: Free, tickets may be reserved in advance.

The Lowdown: Enjoy free general admission at the DAM! Browse the galleries of curated art collections that connect history and culture. There will be special performances by Foxy and Shmoxy at 10:30 a.m. and another at 11:30 a.m.

Colfax Art Crawl: Día de los Muertos

When: November 4, 6 p.m.

Where: 40 West Arts District,

The Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Join the Chicano Humanities & Art Council and Pirate: Contemporary Art for a night to honor loved ones. Enjoy art by local Latinx artists, watch Aztec performers and fire dancers, see intricate ofrendas and experience a ceremonial procession. Surrounding galleries and businesses will also be open and free to the public.

Cars and Broncos at Empower Field

When: November 5, 11 a.m. -2 p.m.

Where: Empower Field at Mile High, 1701 Bryant St., Denver

The Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Take a cruise down to Empowerfield and hang out with the Denver Broncos and check out all things cars. Lot J will have a ton of games, vendors, the team store, tons of giveaways, and of course current and past Denver Bronco players will be around to hang.

Denver’s Street Art & Graffiti: Unplugged + Chocolate Tasting

When: November 5 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Where: Denver Central Market, 2669 Larimer St., Denver

The Cost: $28, find tickets here.

The Lowdown: Check out the colorful alleys of RiNo and get a taste of artisan chocolates. This eccentric and lively neighborhood is filled with gorgeous street art murals from local artists. During this tour you’ll learn stories about the art and artists of these masterpieces. You will also stop by local watering holes (alcoholic and non-alcoholic alike). If you’re lucky you may even spot an artist working on a new piece!

Post Mortem — a Fantastic Mystery Adventure

When: November 5 – 6, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: ReelWorks (formerly EXDO), 1399 35th St., Denver

The Cost: $10 – $25, 21+ only, find tickets here.

The Lowdown: If Halloweekend didn’t satisfy you, come check out this other worldly celebration. This after-life party will present some of Denver’s finest art installations and of course have plenty of food and music.

Breakfast Fly-In

When: November 5, 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Where: Wings Over the Rockies Exploration of Flight, 13005 Wings Way, Englewood

The Cost: $6 – $12, find tickets here.

The Lowdown: Every first Saturday of the month,Wings Over the Rockies hosts this unique breakfast experience. Watch aircrafts fly in and check out fun interactive exhibits and simulators while enjoying breakfast. This months breakfast meal will be provided by Cruz In & Eat food truck.

Sunday, November 6

Denver Wine Walk

When: November 6, 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Where: Bistro LeRoux, 1510 16th Street Mall, Denver

The Cost: $99, find tickets here.

The Lowdown: This guided tour will take you to European Bistro, Union Station and up to Dairy Block to experience and drink at Denver’s exclusive wine bars. You’ll learn all about historic downtown and the city’s food and booze scene.

Foul-Mouth Cross Stitch

When: November 6, 12:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Grandma’s House, 1710 S Broadway, Denver

The Cost: Free – $5 for supplies

The Lowdown: This hilariously explicit stitch circle is hosted every Sunday for you to make cross stitch dreams come true. You definitely can make some interesting conversation pieces and sip on some beer!